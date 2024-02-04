Ol Asian Bistro
Food
Appetizers
- Vietnamese Fresh Spring Roll$9.00
Shrimp, cilantro, mint, lettuce, egg, rice paper, dipping sauce with Peanut
- Crispy Roll$6.00
Pork, carrot, taro, mungbean noodle, soy sauce, rice paper
- BBQ Pork$8.00
soy sauce, garlic, peppered pork loin
- House Fried Gyoza$8.00
pork, cabbage, chive, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, salt
- Chicken Satay$8.00
coconut milk, curry poweder, tamarind chicken, dipping sauce with peanut
- Crab Ragoon$5.00
cream cheese, imitation crab meat, scallions, onion, carrot
- Vegetable Egg Roll$5.00
carrot, cabbage, bean sprout, mungbean noodle
- Wonton Soup$9.00
chicken broth, pork, pepper, soy sauce, green onions, bokchoi, chicken
- Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
fried chicken wings with spicy korean sauce
- Steam Rice Rolls$8.00
ground chicken, mushroom, onion, sweet soy sauce wrap in steamed rice paper with sweet sauce
Fried Rice
- Kim Chi Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice stir-fry with choice of meat,kim chi, egg, white onion, green onion, carrot
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Jasmine rice stir-fry with choice of meat, pineapple, egg, onion, green onion, curry, cashew
- Fried Rice$12.00
Jasmine rice stir-fry with choice of meat, egg, white onion, green onion, carrot
Entree
- Mongolian Beef$19.00
beef, white onion, carrot, green onion, bamboo strip
- General Tso's Chicken$14.00
chicken, broccoli
- Beef and Broccoli$19.00
beef, broccoli, onion, carrot
- Szechuan Chicken$15.00
chicken breast, broccoli, bell pepper, carrot, dried chili
- Pad Kra Pao Chicken$14.00
basil leaf, green onion, pepper
- Sweet & Sour Fish$17.00
deep fried talapia fish with sweet chili sauce
Japanese Ramen
Noodles
- Pho Beef$16.00
beef broth, rice noodle, bean sprout, green onion, basil, onion, sliced beef
- Thai Beef Noodle$17.00
beef broth, beef, rice noodles, bean sprout, basil, green onion, celery leaf
- Tom Yum Noodle$14.00
chicken broth, ground pork, rie noodles, lime, chili pepper, fish ball, bean sprout, peanut
- Beef Drunken Noodle$16.00
flat rice noodle with bell pepper, basil leaf
- Chicken Drunken Noodle$14.00
flat rice noodle with bell pepper, basil leaf
- Tofu Drunken Noodle$14.00
flat rice noodle with bell pepper, basil leaf
- Pad Thai$12.00
rice noodle with tamarind sauce, bean sprout, green onion, peanut
- Lo Mein Noodle$13.00
napa cabbage, onion, carrot, green onion