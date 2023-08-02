Ol' Barts Southern Eats

House Favorites

El Presidente

$12.00

One chicken, brisket & pulled pork taco. Available in southern or street style. Street Style - a mouth exploding mix of cilantro, onion and lime. Southern Style - a classic mix of dry slaw & BBQ sauce.

Ballpark BBQ Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of meat topped with white queso, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, sour cream & BBQ sauce.

The Shanks

$12.00

Fritos topped with Bart's Badass Beans, pulled pork, coleslaw & BBQ sauce.

Pig Salad

$12.00

Your choice of meat with fresh romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheese & BBQ sauce.

The BBQ Potato

$13.00

A smoked potato with pulled pork, white queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, onions, jalapeños, hot cheeto crumbles & BBQ sauce.

Platters

Single Meat

$15.00

10oz choice of meat and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.

Double Meat

$15.00

10oz choice of two meats and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.

Triple Meat

$20.00

12 ounce choice of three meats and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.

Rib Platter

$17.00

4-6 bones and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.

Between the Buns

$12.00

6oz, choice of meat served on a bun with one side, slaw, pickles and onions.

Specials

Smoked corned beef brisket on marble rye bread with sauerkraut and house dressing.
Hot Mess

$13.00

Smoked garlic mashed potatoes topped with smoked queso, cajun corn, choice of meat & BBQ sauce.

Mac-daddy

$9.99

Homemade smoked Mac & cheese with your choice of meat topped with jalapeños, shredded cheese & BBQ sauce.

Chopped Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Duroc ribs deboned and meat chopped, then trapped between the perfect potato bun to make a rib sandwich to remember. Comes with slaw, pickles and onions.

Smoked Turkey Leg

$13.00

Take your tastebuds back to that delicious smoked turkey leg, just like you had at the fair!

By the Pound

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Brisket

$23.00

Regular Sausage

$12.00

Hot Sausage

$12.00
Bologna

$8.00

Chopped Chicken

$9.00

Half'a Chicken

$9.00
Chicken Wings

$1.50

A la Carte

Single Taco

$4.50
Full Rack of Ribs

$25.00
Half Rack of Ribs

$14.00

Bun

$0.60

Chips & Queso

$3.50

BBQ Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Meal

Kids Meals

$6.00

4oz. choice of meat served with a side or a bag of chips.

Sides

1/2 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Southern Potato Salad

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cajun Cream Corn

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cole Slaw

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cucumber Salad

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Smoked Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

1 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans

$7.00

1 Pint -Southern Potato Salad

$7.00

1 Pint -Cajun Cream Corn

$7.00

1 Pint -Cole Slaw

$7.00

1 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese

$7.00

1 Pint - Cucumber Salad

$7.00

1 Pint -Mashed Potatos

$7.00

1 Quart - Bart's Badass Beans

$12.00

1 Quart - Southern Potato Salad

$12.00

1 Quart - Mashed Potatos

$12.00

1 Quart - Cajun Cream Corn

$12.00

1 Quart - Cole Slaw

$12.00

1 Quart - Mac' n' Cheese

$12.00

1 Quart - Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Gmaw's Banana Pudding

$4.00

Nonnie's Cookies (3)

$4.00

Grill and Apps

Bar Bites:

Oklahoma Puddle Duck spring rolls

$14.00

Mariated duck breast, leafy cabbage, green onions, Asian herbs and spices inside a thin and crispy spring roll skin served with a spicy mustard and classic sweet & sour sauce

Hot Tails Crawfish Egg rolls

$13.00

An eggroll wrapper stuffed with crawfish, boudin, the Holy Trinity and fusion of Creole Seoul served with Remoulade

Mississippi Flyway Duck Wings

$15.00

Our Duck Wing Drumettes are seasoned and friend to crispy perfection served with our Hot Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce

Pork Rinds

$10.00

Fresh fried Compart Duroc Pork Rinds seasoned with house made seasonings

Starters and Shareable Apppertizers:

The Tagged-Out Sausage Flight

$14.00

4 Sliced links of different wild game sausages (Rattlesnake & Rabbit, Venison w/ Bacon & Hucleberry, Wild Boar w/ Blueberry & Merlot and Alligator Bayou)

Smoked Pretzel Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Jumbo Pretzel with sliced smoked sausage, bisket, beer cheese, Terrapin Ridge Mustard & Jams, Pickled red onions, okra and olives

Ol' Bart Badass Dip

$11.00

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese topped with Habanero Bacon Jam served with Pretzel Bites

Wisconsin Cheese curds

$9.00

Wisconsin cheese curds hand-battered and fried served with house made dipping sauce

Smoke-a-Fried Chicken Wings

$11.00

Smoked then flashed friend for perfection

Salad:

Pig Salad

$12.00

Tannr Farmstead Lettuce blend with your choice of meat, carrots, egg, tomato, banana peppers and shredded cheese topped with BBQ sauce

Southern BLT smoked chicken salad

$12.00

Tanner Farmstead Lettuce blend with smoked chicken, egg, bacon, chedder jack, cherry tomatoes servied with house made ranch

Fresh Veggie Salad

$12.00

Tanner Farmstead Lettuce blend with tomato, banana peppers, onions & cucumber salad servied with rasberry vinaigrette

Burgers and More:

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich (Make it HOT?)

$13.00

A juicy chicken thigh fried until golden brown topped with pickles and mayo on a beautiful potato roll

Smoked Corn beef Brisket Rueben

$14.00

Sliced smoked corned beef brisket on marble rye bread with thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese pressed to perfection

The Black Bean Burger

$13.00

An all-veggie patty with lettuce, tomato onion, picles and basil mayonnaise

The Patty Melt

$12.00

8oz Patty with extra American cheese, carmalized onion and mayo on an inverted bun

Clasic Smash Burger

$13.00

8oz Flattop syle smash burger with your choice of toppings (Lettuce, tomato, bacon, red onion, carmelized onions, grilled mushrooms, American Cheese, Swiss or Cheddar

Waygu Burger

$17.00

7oz American waygu burger grilled to pergection with a slice of Havarti cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Philly Cheesesteak (Try it with chicken!)

$13.00

Seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauted onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with American cheese on a hoagie roll

Kids Menu:

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Simple classic grilled cheese for the kids

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.00

2 cllassic hand battered chicken strips fried to perfection

Sides:

Fry's

$5.00

Smoked Jalapeno Cheesy Grits

$5.00

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer float

$4.00

Cookies

$4.00

Cooies and ice cream

$4.00

Retail

Beer (Copy)

Blue Light

$5.00+

Strawberry Blonde

$5.00+

Pig Trail

$7.00+

Victory Pale Ale

$7.00+

Honey Beer

$7.00+

Bear Foot Amber

$7.00+

Presidential IPA

$7.00+

Two Term Double IPA

$7.00+

Drink Menu (Soda & Water)

Drinks

24 oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Water

$1.00