Ol' Bart at Diamond Bear
Ol' Barts Southern Eats
House Favorites
El Presidente
One chicken, brisket & pulled pork taco. Available in southern or street style. Street Style - a mouth exploding mix of cilantro, onion and lime. Southern Style - a classic mix of dry slaw & BBQ sauce.
Ballpark BBQ Nachos
Tortilla chips with your choice of meat topped with white queso, jalapeños, onions, cilantro, sour cream & BBQ sauce.
The Shanks
Fritos topped with Bart's Badass Beans, pulled pork, coleslaw & BBQ sauce.
Pig Salad
Your choice of meat with fresh romaine lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, cheese & BBQ sauce.
The BBQ Potato
A smoked potato with pulled pork, white queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, onions, jalapeños, hot cheeto crumbles & BBQ sauce.
Platters
Single Meat
10oz choice of meat and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.
Double Meat
10oz choice of two meats and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.
Triple Meat
12 ounce choice of three meats and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.
Rib Platter
4-6 bones and two sides. Comes with a slice of white bread, pickles and onions.
Between the Buns
Specials
Hot Mess
Smoked garlic mashed potatoes topped with smoked queso, cajun corn, choice of meat & BBQ sauce.
Mac-daddy
Homemade smoked Mac & cheese with your choice of meat topped with jalapeños, shredded cheese & BBQ sauce.
Chopped Rib Sandwich
Smoked Duroc ribs deboned and meat chopped, then trapped between the perfect potato bun to make a rib sandwich to remember. Comes with slaw, pickles and onions.
Smoked Turkey Leg
Take your tastebuds back to that delicious smoked turkey leg, just like you had at the fair!
By the Pound
A la Carte
Sides
1/2 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans
1/2 Pint - Southern Potato Salad
1/2 Pint - Cajun Cream Corn
1/2 Pint - Cole Slaw
1/2 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese
1/2 Pint - Cucumber Salad
1/2 Pint - Smoked Mashed Potatoes
1 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans
1 Pint -Southern Potato Salad
1 Pint -Cajun Cream Corn
1 Pint -Cole Slaw
1 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese
1 Pint - Cucumber Salad
1 Pint -Mashed Potatos
1 Quart - Bart's Badass Beans
1 Quart - Southern Potato Salad
1 Quart - Mashed Potatos
1 Quart - Cajun Cream Corn
1 Quart - Cole Slaw
1 Quart - Mac' n' Cheese
1 Quart - Cucumber Salad
Grill and Apps
Bar Bites:
Oklahoma Puddle Duck spring rolls
Mariated duck breast, leafy cabbage, green onions, Asian herbs and spices inside a thin and crispy spring roll skin served with a spicy mustard and classic sweet & sour sauce
Hot Tails Crawfish Egg rolls
An eggroll wrapper stuffed with crawfish, boudin, the Holy Trinity and fusion of Creole Seoul served with Remoulade
Mississippi Flyway Duck Wings
Our Duck Wing Drumettes are seasoned and friend to crispy perfection served with our Hot Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
Pork Rinds
Fresh fried Compart Duroc Pork Rinds seasoned with house made seasonings
Starters and Shareable Apppertizers:
The Tagged-Out Sausage Flight
4 Sliced links of different wild game sausages (Rattlesnake & Rabbit, Venison w/ Bacon & Hucleberry, Wild Boar w/ Blueberry & Merlot and Alligator Bayou)
Smoked Pretzel Charcuterie Board
Jumbo Pretzel with sliced smoked sausage, bisket, beer cheese, Terrapin Ridge Mustard & Jams, Pickled red onions, okra and olives
Ol' Bart Badass Dip
Jalapeno Pimento Cheese topped with Habanero Bacon Jam served with Pretzel Bites
Wisconsin Cheese curds
Wisconsin cheese curds hand-battered and fried served with house made dipping sauce
Smoke-a-Fried Chicken Wings
Smoked then flashed friend for perfection
Salad:
Pig Salad
Tannr Farmstead Lettuce blend with your choice of meat, carrots, egg, tomato, banana peppers and shredded cheese topped with BBQ sauce
Southern BLT smoked chicken salad
Tanner Farmstead Lettuce blend with smoked chicken, egg, bacon, chedder jack, cherry tomatoes servied with house made ranch
Fresh Veggie Salad
Tanner Farmstead Lettuce blend with tomato, banana peppers, onions & cucumber salad servied with rasberry vinaigrette
Burgers and More:
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich (Make it HOT?)
A juicy chicken thigh fried until golden brown topped with pickles and mayo on a beautiful potato roll
Smoked Corn beef Brisket Rueben
Sliced smoked corned beef brisket on marble rye bread with thousand island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese pressed to perfection
The Black Bean Burger
An all-veggie patty with lettuce, tomato onion, picles and basil mayonnaise
The Patty Melt
8oz Patty with extra American cheese, carmalized onion and mayo on an inverted bun
Clasic Smash Burger
8oz Flattop syle smash burger with your choice of toppings (Lettuce, tomato, bacon, red onion, carmelized onions, grilled mushrooms, American Cheese, Swiss or Cheddar
Waygu Burger
7oz American waygu burger grilled to pergection with a slice of Havarti cheese, pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Philly Cheesesteak (Try it with chicken!)
Seasoned thinly sliced steak, sauted onions, bell peppers and mushrooms topped with American cheese on a hoagie roll