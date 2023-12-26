1025 Garden of the Gods Rd Ola Juice Bar- Garden of the Gods
Smoothies
- Ocean's Breeze$10.00
AVAILABLE FOR LIMITED TIME!! Pineapple, mango, banana, oat milk, and blue spirulina
- Reviver$10.50
Strawberries, blueberries, plant based protein powder, agave, house pressed lemon juice, coconut water, apple juice.
- Glow$10.50
Banana, mango, strawberry, carrot, dates, goji berries, oat milk, house pressed OJ
- Absolute Ola$10.00
Banana, Spinach, plant based protein powder, peanut butter, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, cinnamon, vanilla extract, Raw Agave, Coconut Milk.
- Warrior$10.00
Banana, chocolate plant-based protein powder, cacao nibs, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
- Survive and Thrive$10.00
Banana, spinach, vanilla, plant-based protein powder, cinnamon, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
- Chocolate PB Surge$10.00
Banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, chocolate chips, plant-based protein powder, almond milk, sea salt
- Mango Tango$10.50
Mango, pineapple, house-pressed orange juice, plant-based protein powder, coconut water, agave
- Berry Banana Smoothie$10.00
Strawberries, acai, banana, coconut milk, agave
- Tropic Del Sol$10.50
Pineapple, mango, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, house-pressed orange juice
Build your Own
Cold-Pressed Juice
16oz Juice Bottles
- Awake$9.00
Kale, apple, ginger, cayenne, lemon, maple syrup, water
- Mojito$9.00
Pineapple, cucumber, apple, lime, mint, spinach
- Energizer$9.00
Apple, beet, lemon, ginger
- Refresh$9.00
Cucumber, apple, ginger, lemon, spinach, parsley, kale
- Bounce Back$9.00
Beet, carrot, orange, apple, pineapple
- Seasonal Juice$9.00Out of stock
Food
Daily Fuel
- Energy Bites 4$6.00
a blend of coconut, peanut butter, walnuts and vegan chocolate chips for a slightly sweet, whenever you need it, pick me up.
- Overnight Oats$7.50
A base of gluten free oats, oat milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chia seeds. Berry Jam topping includes granola, peanut butter, and a house-made berry jam. Pina Colada topping includes pineapple, cashews, shredded coconut, and chia seeds. Banana Nut Bread topping includes banana slices, walnuts, flax seeds, cinnamon, and maple syrup.
- Energy Bites 2$3.00
a blend of coconut, peanut butter, walnuts and vegan chocolate chips for a slightly sweet, whenever you need it, pick me up.
- Granola Yogurt Fruit Bowl$7.00