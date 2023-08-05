Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted

Margherita 10"

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing

Online Menu

10" Pizza

The Philly..(Philly cheese steak Pizza)

$14.00

Provolone and mozzarella mix cheese, Philly cheese steak, Garlic cheese sauce, Sauté onion, green and red pepper then topped with our special seasoned garlic provolone cheese.

The Brady (Chicken Bacon Ranch)

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and bacon. Finished with fresh chives and a drizzle of ranch.

Hero

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..

Chief

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and hamburger, black olives, mushrooms, green bell pepper and red onion.

Street Taco Pizza

$14.00

Carne Asada meat topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso cheese with drizzle of homemade guacamole sauce. Limes on the side.

3 Alarm 10" 🌶🌶🌶

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, Chipotle marinara, spicy jalapeño sausage topped with ghost pepper cheese and fresh cut jalapeños.

BBQ Chicken 10"

$13.00

BBQ Chicken: Fresh Mozzarella, BBQ chicken, Purple onions, fresh cut jalapeños, topped with a drizzle of smoked BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, with Creamy buffalo cream sauce, spicy buffalo chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, drizzled with ranch dressing

Chicken Alfredo 10"🍗🍜

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, homemade alfredo white sauce, chicken, garlic asiago cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Hawaiian 10"

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Jalapeño popper pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade cream cheese sauce, fresh cut jalapeños, and bacon, topped with fresh chives and a drizzle of sauce.

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, herbed extra virgin olive oil, topped with bruschetta tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese and finished off with fresh basil.

Mushroom Madness

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade porcini mushroom sauce, freshly sliced mushrooms, topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated Asiago cheese,

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted

Pickle pizza 🥒🥒

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, white alfredo sauce, and Dill Pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce.

Sausage Pizza 10"

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with freshly made sausage cooked to perfection in brick oven

Spicy pickle pizza 🥒🌶🌶

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade white alfredo sauce, and spicy Dill pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce

Margherita 10"

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.

Rookie 10" 🧀

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, grated parmesan cheese, topped with fresh cut pecorino marano cheese.

Build Your Own 10"

$8.50

Side of homemade Ranch dressing

$0.75

Side of Ranch dressing 4 oz.

Desserts

Fruit Pizza

$2.50

3" Sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting topped with fresh fruit.

S'mores Cookie

$2.50

Sugar cookie with chocolate chips marshmallows with sprinkle of graham cracker.

Appetizers

Garlic cheesy bread. 🧄🧀🥖

$6.00

10 " garlic Cheesy bread.

Jalapeño cheesy garlic bread.🌶🧄🧀

$6.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing

Greek Salad 🥗

$7.00

Romain lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives roasted, red pepper, cucumber, onions and Chianti basil vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad 🍗🥗

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing

Beverages

Fountain Drink 20 oz

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

Topo Chico 500ML

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Kids Slush

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Orange Fanta 500ML

$4.00

Merchandise

Black & Red T-Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xlarge

$20.00

2xl

$25.00

OCF Glasses

$5.00

OCF Snifter

$5.00

OCF Tumbler

$25.00

OCF Shot Glass

$6.00

OCF Chalice

$5.00

Hats

Gray/white

$25.00

Black/white

$25.00

OCF Merch

Patch

$6.00

Magnet

$5.00

OCF Sticker

$1.00

Koozie

$4.00

Hoodies

Small Grey

$45.00

Medium Grey

$45.00

Large Grey

$45.00

XL Grey

$45.00

XXL Grey

$45.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Small Red

$25.00

Medium Red

$25.00

Large Red

$25.00

XL Red

$25.00

XXL Red

$27.00

.

Red

$22.00

Black

$22.00