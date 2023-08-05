Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom Downtown San Angelo
Popular Items
Pepperoni Pizza 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted
Margherita 10"
Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing
Online Menu
10" Pizza
The Philly..(Philly cheese steak Pizza)
Provolone and mozzarella mix cheese, Philly cheese steak, Garlic cheese sauce, Sauté onion, green and red pepper then topped with our special seasoned garlic provolone cheese.
The Brady (Chicken Bacon Ranch)
Fresh Mozzarella, homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and bacon. Finished with fresh chives and a drizzle of ranch.
Hero
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..
Chief
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and hamburger, black olives, mushrooms, green bell pepper and red onion.
Street Taco Pizza
Carne Asada meat topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso cheese with drizzle of homemade guacamole sauce. Limes on the side.
3 Alarm 10" 🌶🌶🌶
Fresh mozzarella, Chipotle marinara, spicy jalapeño sausage topped with ghost pepper cheese and fresh cut jalapeños.
BBQ Chicken 10"
BBQ Chicken: Fresh Mozzarella, BBQ chicken, Purple onions, fresh cut jalapeños, topped with a drizzle of smoked BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, with Creamy buffalo cream sauce, spicy buffalo chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, drizzled with ranch dressing
Chicken Alfredo 10"🍗🍜
Fresh Mozzarella, homemade alfredo white sauce, chicken, garlic asiago cheese, topped with fresh basil.
Hawaiian 10"
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and pineapple.
Jalapeño popper pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade cream cheese sauce, fresh cut jalapeños, and bacon, topped with fresh chives and a drizzle of sauce.
Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, herbed extra virgin olive oil, topped with bruschetta tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese and finished off with fresh basil.
Mushroom Madness
Fresh mozzarella, homemade porcini mushroom sauce, freshly sliced mushrooms, topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated Asiago cheese,
Pepperoni Pizza 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted
Pickle pizza 🥒🥒
Fresh mozzarella, white alfredo sauce, and Dill Pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce.
Sausage Pizza 10"
Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with freshly made sausage cooked to perfection in brick oven
Spicy pickle pizza 🥒🌶🌶
Fresh mozzarella, homemade white alfredo sauce, and spicy Dill pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce
Margherita 10"
Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.
Rookie 10" 🧀
Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, grated parmesan cheese, topped with fresh cut pecorino marano cheese.
Build Your Own 10"
Side of homemade Ranch dressing
Side of Ranch dressing 4 oz.
Desserts
Appetizers
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing
Greek Salad 🥗
Romain lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives roasted, red pepper, cucumber, onions and Chianti basil vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad 🍗🥗
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing