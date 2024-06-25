Old Forge Brewing Company 532 Mill Street
Appetizers
- Soft Pretzel
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3 Soft Pretzels
local pretzel, with choice of pub-made spicy mustard, honey mustard, or beer cheese$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Hummus Platter
house made hummus served with veggies and crispy naan$10.00
- Crispy Chili Garlic Tofu
crispy fried tofu bites tossed in house made sweet chili garlic$10.00
- Fried Cauliflower
fresh cauliflower fried and tossed in your choice of wing sauce$10.00
- Feature Dip
ask your server what feature dip we are serving up today$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Lettuce Wraps
grilled chicken tossed in house made caesar dressing served on romaine lettuce boats topped with croutons, parmesan, and fresh cracked black pepper (served chilled)$13.00
- Cheese Curds
cheese curds fried and served with house made calabrian chile ranch$12.00
- Poutine
crispy tater tots or french fries topped with slow braised local beef in a rich gravy, fresh cheese curds, and scallions$15.00
- Dozen Smoked Wings
naked or tossed in your choice of sauce$15.00
- Half Dozen Smoked Wings
naked or tossed in your choice of sauce$8.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Tater Tots$7.00
Soups and Salads
- Old Forge Chili$8.00
- Soup Du Jour$6.00
- Strawberry Salad
strawberries, red onions, toasted walnuts, honey whipped ricotta, served over mixed greens$14.00
- Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumber, onions, kalamata olives, feta, dried oregano, served over romaine$14.00
- Classic Caesar
chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons, and freshly cracked black pepper$12.00
- House Salad
tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and croutons served over mixed greens$12.00
- SM Side Salad$5.00
- SM Side Caesar$5.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
Handhelds
- Mediterranean Turkey Sandwich
fresh sliced smoked turkey breast, spinach, tomato, cucumber, with house made olive tapenade and hummus, on toasted wheatberry bread$15.00
- Veggie Wrap
seasonal veggies, tzatziki sauce, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber$14.00
- Forge Burger
caramelized onions, bacon, cheddar, hops bbq$16.00
- Purist Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese$15.00
- Falafel Burger
chickpea fritter patty, cucumber, tomato, house made tzatziki$14.00
- Patty Melt
smash burger, grilled red onion, smoked cooper, special sauce on grilled sourdough$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
slow roasted pork shoulder in a sweet and tangy vinegar sauce, with hops bbq, pickled red onions, jalapeños, and cilantro on brioche$14.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk marinated chicken breast, pickles, smokey aioli$14.50
- Danville Hot Chicken
buttermilk marinated chicken breast, tossed in 3 pepper hot sauce, OFBC coleslaw, pickles, and hot honey$16.00
- Seared Tuna Tacos
two medium rare seared sesame crusted ahi tuna steak, topped with OFBC coleslaw, served on a crispy fried wonton shell$15.00
Entrees
- Pub Mac and Cheese
creamy three cheese blend made-to- order$14.00
- Fish & Chips
beer battered fried haddock served with roasted shallot aioli and OFBC coleslaw$20.00
- Salmon Cocnut Curry
seared salmon in a creamy coconut curry sauce, over basil fried rice$22.00
- Tworkoski Farms Steak
Rotating selection of hand cut local steaks from Tworkoski Farms$40.00OUT OF STOCK