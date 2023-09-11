Popular Items

FOOD

Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$12.50+

Includes eggs made your way, fried potatoes or grits (until noon), with your choice of meat, and a Bread Choice.

Skillet Scramble

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, Fried Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar cheese, Poblano Peppers, Onions and a Bread Choice. Build your own by adding any Meats, or Vegetables!!

Mornin' Sandwich

Mornin' Sandwich

$7.99

English Muffin, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg with Smoked Bacon or Sausage Patty. (Try it on a wild cheddar bagel)

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.50+Out of stock

Texas-Sized-Biscuit smothered in Fresh Sausage Gravy.

Waffle

$9.50

8 in. Belgium Waffle

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.50

Breaded Steak, 2 eggs made your way, Fried Potatoes, Fresh Sausage Gravy and a Texas-Size-Biscuit.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.99

Breaded Chicken Breast, 2 eggs made your way, Fried Potatoes, Fresh Sausage Gravy and a Texas-Size-Biscuit.

Redneck Benedict

Redneck Benedict

$16.99

Grilled Sourdough Bread, Ham Steak, 2 Over-Medium eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, and Fried Potatoes.

Corned Beef Hash

$17.99

House-Made Corned Beef Brisket & Potatoes, Bread Choice from Above, Topped with 2 Eggs made your way.

Brisket Biscuit

$17.99Out of stock

Fried Egg and Brisket smothered with Sausage Gravy on a Texas-Sized Butter seared Biscuit.

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Fried Potatoes, Eggs, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.

Texas Pork Burrito

Texas Pork Burrito

$13.99

Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.

Cowboy's Waffle Combo

$12.99Out of stock

2 eggs made your way and Bacon Jam served on a bed of sausage gravy

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides

Light Fare

Wings

Wings

$11.99+

Spicy buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, House BBQ ½ Pound, Full Pound, Boneless Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Veggie Slaw

Cracklings

Cracklings

$5.99

Deep fried pork skin snack, Your Flavor Topping Choice. **Keto Friendly**

Bucket o' Fries

$6.50+

Simple Bucket of Fries, Truffle Salted, Rosemary Parmesan Cheese, Spicy Smokin’

Spicy califlower

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

A traditional Caesar Salad. Add Chicken Breast: Grilled or Crispy

Smoky Mac & Cheese

$11.99

Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles.

Loaded Smoky Mac & Cheese

$14.50

Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend

Tater

$6.99

Baked Potato with Chives, Cheese, Sour Cream, and butter.

Loaded Tater

$10.50

Baked Potato with Chives, Cheese, Sour Cream, and butter. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend

Steak Fingers

$18.99Out of stock

Southern Style Chicken Strip Basket

$15.99

1/2 pound chicken strips with pepper gravy, fries, Texas toast

Cheese Curds

$12.99

Sandwich/Burger

Pot Roast Dip

$16.99

Tender Beef Pot Roast on a Grilled Hoagie Roll with White Cheddar Cheese and Au Jus Dipping Sauce.

Cheez Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Parmesan Crusted Sourdough Bread with Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella. Add bacon ? Add tomato or jalapeno?

Gooda Ruben Sandwich

Gooda Ruben Sandwich

$15.99

House Made Corn Beef Brisket and Marinated Sauerkraut, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on Marble Rye.

BLT

$13.99

Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich on your choice of bread.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.99

Smokey Tuna Salad, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, on Texas Toast.

Chicken Bacon Burger

Chicken Bacon Burger

$16.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Texas Toast .

Plain Burger

$15.99

Seasoned Ground Brisket Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Choice of Cheese Smoked Cheddar or Pepper-Jack, or Smoked Mozzarella, or White Cheddar, Smokin' Sauce.

Smokin' House Burger

Smokin' House Burger

$17.99

Seasoned Ground Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar and Pepper-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Smokin’ Sauce.

Panini

$14.99

Veggie Burger

$17.99

BBQ

Our Style BBQ comes from our Texas roots. It starts with a secret family spice rub then slow smoked over mesquite coals until smokey and tender. We like to keep the meats whole and slice it to order to keep in the flavorful juices.
BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$16.99+

Slow Smoked Hand Cut Meats Topped with Veggie Slaw, Crispy Fried Onions, House-Made BBQ Sauce Served with House-Made Chips. *Price increase is due to market shortage of product

Lone Star BBQ Platter

$19.50+

Served with your choice of two sides, with Pickles & Onions, and a Texas-Size-Biscuit with Honey Butter *Price increase is due to market shortage of product

BBQ Slider

BBQ Slider

$8.99+

Slow Smoked Brisket, or Pork, topped with Veggie Slaw, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions.

BBQ Sides

The sides from the BBQ Platter, but eligible to be all by itself for you.

Kids Meals

Kids Breakfast Plate

$9.50

Very similar to the Country Breakfast scaled down for the young ones. Choose how the eggs are made, their favorite toast, and the meat on the side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Child's portion of the larger Mac & Cheese, and a side of fruit.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Prepared more traditionally for the kids, and a side of fruit.

Kids Slider Burger

$9.50

Child's portion of the larger Burger, with a side of fruit.

Chicken Bites

$9.50

Basically chicken nuggets, with a side of fruit.

DRINKS

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Cafe de Arte's meaning of life blend

Soda

Soda

$3.25

Coca-Cola products, choose your specific drink below. Only available in 20 oz.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Choose between a variety of selected tea bags for your convenience.

Ice Tea

$3.00

Fresh brewed ice tea

Milk

Milk

$1.25+

Milk from a cow

Juice

Juice

$2.50+

Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, Cranbury, V8 Tomato Juice

Cider

$3.50

Hot Apple Cider, Kids temp. available upon request

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Chocolate Hot coco, served with whipped cream, and a seasonal topping...

RootBeer Float

$4.75

Small scoop of vanilla ice cream placed in a glass of root beer. With an optional dollop of whip cream on top.

Water Bottle

$2.00

Conveniently packaged chilled water, *bottle included*

To Go Coffee

To Go Coffee

$34.00

Kombucha is a fermented, slightly alcoholic, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its supposed health benefits.

Refill

$24.00

Alcohol

Draft

Draft

$6.50

**Available to dine in customers only**

Classic Beer

Classic Beer

$4.75

Budweiser, Bud light, Coors light, PBR, Corona, Heineken N/A

Micro Brews

Micro Brews

$5.50

Widmer Amber, Widmer Hefe, Black Butte Porter, Inversion IPA, Belgian White, Michelob Ultra

Cider

Cider

Bad granny cider: Black Current, Original Hard Seltzer Truly

MERCHANDISE

All Merch

Bag of Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Frozen water in a cube form put into a bag for your convenience. Caution: ice is known to cool down products, keeping ice-chests cold, and drinks colder. Use at your own chilli risk

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$8.00

The same mug you see in our restaurant. Available to you brand new. *Great coffee not included*

Brisket the Cow

Brisket the Cow

$10.00

A stuffed animal cow responds to the name Brisket. Brisket wears a very cute grey shirt with some of our information on it.

Hat

Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Baseball cap hat from the Old Mill Cafe. What more should I say?

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Show your love and appreciation for your favorite restaurant. Get the Old Mill Cafe shirt. Make sure to check back, if we ever order more it's a different design so don't miss out on what we got now.

Coffee Bag

Meaning Of Life

$12.00

Parioli

$12.00

Velletri

$12.50

Campania

$12.00

Alderwood Pods

$12.00