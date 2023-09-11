Old Mill Cafe
Popular Items
FOOD
Breakfast
Country Breakfast
Includes eggs made your way, fried potatoes or grits (until noon), with your choice of meat, and a Bread Choice.
Skillet Scramble
Scrambled eggs, Fried Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar cheese, Poblano Peppers, Onions and a Bread Choice. Build your own by adding any Meats, or Vegetables!!
Mornin' Sandwich
English Muffin, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Egg with Smoked Bacon or Sausage Patty. (Try it on a wild cheddar bagel)
Biscuits & Gravy
Texas-Sized-Biscuit smothered in Fresh Sausage Gravy.
Waffle
8 in. Belgium Waffle
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded Steak, 2 eggs made your way, Fried Potatoes, Fresh Sausage Gravy and a Texas-Size-Biscuit.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded Chicken Breast, 2 eggs made your way, Fried Potatoes, Fresh Sausage Gravy and a Texas-Size-Biscuit.
Redneck Benedict
Grilled Sourdough Bread, Ham Steak, 2 Over-Medium eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, and Fried Potatoes.
Corned Beef Hash
House-Made Corned Beef Brisket & Potatoes, Bread Choice from Above, Topped with 2 Eggs made your way.
Brisket Biscuit
Fried Egg and Brisket smothered with Sausage Gravy on a Texas-Sized Butter seared Biscuit.
Veggie Burrito
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Fried Potatoes, Eggs, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
Texas Pork Burrito
Smoked Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Jack-Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream inside and Salsa on the side.
Cowboy's Waffle Combo
2 eggs made your way and Bacon Jam served on a bed of sausage gravy
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Sides
Light Fare
Wings
Spicy buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, House BBQ ½ Pound, Full Pound, Boneless Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing and Veggie Slaw
Cracklings
Deep fried pork skin snack, Your Flavor Topping Choice. **Keto Friendly**
Bucket o' Fries
Simple Bucket of Fries, Truffle Salted, Rosemary Parmesan Cheese, Spicy Smokin’
Spicy califlower
Caesar Salad
A traditional Caesar Salad. Add Chicken Breast: Grilled or Crispy
Smoky Mac & Cheese
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles.
Loaded Smoky Mac & Cheese
Smoked Cheddar Cheese sauce, with our cavatappi noodles. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend
Tater
Baked Potato with Chives, Cheese, Sour Cream, and butter.
Loaded Tater
Baked Potato with Chives, Cheese, Sour Cream, and butter. Load it up with one of the following selection: Bacon Bits, Brisket, Pork, Crispy Chicken or broccoli onion mushroom blend
Steak Fingers
Southern Style Chicken Strip Basket
1/2 pound chicken strips with pepper gravy, fries, Texas toast
Cheese Curds
Sandwich/Burger
Pot Roast Dip
Tender Beef Pot Roast on a Grilled Hoagie Roll with White Cheddar Cheese and Au Jus Dipping Sauce.
Cheez Grilled Cheese
Parmesan Crusted Sourdough Bread with Smoked Cheddar, Smoked Mozzarella. Add bacon ? Add tomato or jalapeno?
Gooda Ruben Sandwich
House Made Corn Beef Brisket and Marinated Sauerkraut, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese on Marble Rye.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwich on your choice of bread.
Tuna Melt
Smokey Tuna Salad, Smoked Mozzarella Cheese, on Texas Toast.
Chicken Bacon Burger
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on Texas Toast .
Plain Burger
Seasoned Ground Brisket Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Choice of Cheese Smoked Cheddar or Pepper-Jack, or Smoked Mozzarella, or White Cheddar, Smokin' Sauce.
Smokin' House Burger
Seasoned Ground Brisket, Smoked Bacon, Smoked Cheddar and Pepper-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Fried Onions, Smokin’ Sauce.
Panini
Veggie Burger
BBQ
BBQ Sandwich
Slow Smoked Hand Cut Meats Topped with Veggie Slaw, Crispy Fried Onions, House-Made BBQ Sauce Served with House-Made Chips. *Price increase is due to market shortage of product
Lone Star BBQ Platter
Served with your choice of two sides, with Pickles & Onions, and a Texas-Size-Biscuit with Honey Butter *Price increase is due to market shortage of product
BBQ Slider
Slow Smoked Brisket, or Pork, topped with Veggie Slaw, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions.
BBQ Sides
The sides from the BBQ Platter, but eligible to be all by itself for you.
Kids Meals
Kids Breakfast Plate
Very similar to the Country Breakfast scaled down for the young ones. Choose how the eggs are made, their favorite toast, and the meat on the side.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Child's portion of the larger Mac & Cheese, and a side of fruit.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Prepared more traditionally for the kids, and a side of fruit.
Kids Slider Burger
Child's portion of the larger Burger, with a side of fruit.
Chicken Bites
Basically chicken nuggets, with a side of fruit.
DRINKS
Non-Alcohol Drinks
Coffee
Cafe de Arte's meaning of life blend
Soda
Coca-Cola products, choose your specific drink below. Only available in 20 oz.
Hot Tea
Choose between a variety of selected tea bags for your convenience.
Ice Tea
Fresh brewed ice tea
Milk
Milk from a cow
Juice
Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, Cranbury, V8 Tomato Juice
Cider
Hot Apple Cider, Kids temp. available upon request
Hot Cocoa
Chocolate Hot coco, served with whipped cream, and a seasonal topping...
RootBeer Float
Small scoop of vanilla ice cream placed in a glass of root beer. With an optional dollop of whip cream on top.
Water Bottle
Conveniently packaged chilled water, *bottle included*
To Go Coffee
Kombucha is a fermented, slightly alcoholic, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its supposed health benefits.
Refill
Alcohol
MERCHANDISE
All Merch
Bag of Ice
Frozen water in a cube form put into a bag for your convenience. Caution: ice is known to cool down products, keeping ice-chests cold, and drinks colder. Use at your own chilli risk
Coffee Mug
The same mug you see in our restaurant. Available to you brand new. *Great coffee not included*
Brisket the Cow
A stuffed animal cow responds to the name Brisket. Brisket wears a very cute grey shirt with some of our information on it.
Hat
Baseball cap hat from the Old Mill Cafe. What more should I say?
T-Shirt
Show your love and appreciation for your favorite restaurant. Get the Old Mill Cafe shirt. Make sure to check back, if we ever order more it's a different design so don't miss out on what we got now.