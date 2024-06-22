Old Republic Kitchen + Bar 155 S Randall Rd
Apps
- 8 Wings!$16.99
- 12 Wings!$20.99
- Beer Nuggets
w/ marinara sauce$12.99
- Cheesy Beef Egg Rolls
italian beef, mozzarella cheese + giardiniera with horseradish cream$15.99
- Chicken Finger Platter
w/ ranch, sweet mustard or bbq sauce$14.99
- Idaho Potato Skins
w/ sour cream$12.99
- Naughty Nachos$14.99
- Saganaki!
the flaming cheese! w/ warm pita + lemon$11.99
- Spinach + Ricotta Bites
breaded + fried hot w/ fire roasted ranch$13.99
- Whiskey Shrimp
grilled shrimp, whiskey beurre blanc + garlic toast$16.49
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds
w/ buttermilk ranch$11.99
- Rings & Wings
8 boneless wings w/ any sauce + onion rings$11.99
Burgers
- Big Brave
the original! lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo + american cheese$17.99
- Bacon Brave
w/ bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo + american cheese$18.99
- Optimus Brave
ground prime roast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, tilamook® cheddar + freshly baked pretzel bun$19.99
- The Hilltop
slagel farm dry aged prime beef, grilled onions, harvey sauce, american cheese + pickle$19.99
- The Hangover
tangy ketchup, egg, bacon, tilamook® cheddar$19.99
- Mushroom Swiss
mushrooms + swiss$17.99
- The Wisconsin Slammer
double quarter pound patties, cheese curds, american cheese, bacon + special sauce$19.99
- Juicy Lucy
tilamook® cheddar, lettuce, tomato + onion$18.99
- Beyond Brave
beyond burger®, lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado + freshly baked pretzel bun$18.99
Handhelds
- BLT Sandwich
classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich$14.99
- Smoked Brisket
house smoked, tilamook® cheddar, grilled onions + bbq on toasted bun$19.99
- The Philly King
thin steak, green peppers, crimini mushrooms + cheese sauce on baguette$20.99
- Mr. Beef
italain beef, peppers + baguette$11.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken
honey chipolte slaw + pickle$17.99
- California Chicken
grilled chicken breast, havarti cheese, crispy onion straws, avocado, lettuce, tomato + chipolte mayo$18.99
- Fried Wallbanger
lake superior walleye, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion + buttery bun$18.49
- Elote Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp, roasted elote corn, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese + cilantro$19.99
- Walleye Fish Tacos
blackened or fried walleye, honey chipolte slaw, pico de gallo, chihuahua cheese, avocado, cilantro + cholula® sour cream$21.99
- Smoked Turkey Club
house-smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, tilamook® cheddar + mayo on toasted sourdough$17.99
- Regular Grilled Cheese
with american cheese$11.99
- Sloppy Beef
signature sloppy joe + pickles$11.99
- Chicken Fresca Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, tilamook® cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, crunchy tortilla strips + chipolte mayo in a whole wheat tortilla$17.99
- Turkey Ranch B.L.T. Wrap
house smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon + ranch dressing in a whole wheat tortilla$16.99
- Crispy Caesar Wrap
crispy chicken, shaved parmesan, hiiros® tomatoes + caesar dressing in a whole wheat tortilla$16.99
Salads
- Berry Nut Salad
strawberries, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese, avocado + egg, with berry citrus dressing + pita$15.99
- Ensalada Quesadilla
grilled chicken, smoked brisket or carnitas pork quesadilla, avocado, ceddar + cotija cheese, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, with fire roasted ranch$17.99
- BBQ Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, hiiros® tomatoes, roasted corn, avocado, bacon, cucumbers, crispy onion strings, with bbq sauce + ranch$17.49
- Chipped Wedge
crispy smoked brisket, bacon, hiiros® tomatoes, red onions, scallions, bbq drizzle + ranch$17.99
- Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed with caesar dressing, sourdough croutons, dry aged parmesan + hiiros® tomatoes$13.99
Supper
- 1/2 Slab Kansas City Ribs
baby back pork ribs slow smoked, served with bbq sauce + coleslaw$25.99
- Full Slab Kansas City Ribs
baby back pork ribs slow smoked, served with bbq sauce + coleslaw$29.99
- Ribs + Chicken Fingers
half slab + chicken fingers w/ coleslaw$27.99
- Minnewaska Fish & Chips
canadian bluegill lightly battered and fried with tartar, cocktail sauce, lemon + coleslaw$24.99
- Alaskan Salmon
wild caught, hiiros® tomatoes, crumbled feta, EVOO, lemon, market vegetable + rice (or sub potato choice)$26.99
- Nicky's Ribeye
12 oz. hand cut, dry aged, demi glace + onion ring crown$32.99
- New York Strip
10 oz. center cut, wet aged, demi glace$29.99
- Chicken FInger Dinner
hand battered w/ coleslaw + ranch$19.99
- Elote Market Chicken
blackened and broiled chicken breast topped with melted chihuahua cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, mexican elote sauce, cilantro, market vegetable + rice (or sub potato choice)$23.99
- Pasta DeFacto
cavatappi tossed with white wine + garlic cream sauce, grilled salmon, crimini mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes + crumbled feta (no side choices)$25.99
- Wisconsin Mac 'N Cheese
cavatappi pasta, tilamook® cheddar cheese, toasted bread crumbs + scallions$17.99
- Pasta DeRosa
capellini pasta tossed with fire roasted shrimp, EVOO, crushed tomatoes, vodka, basil, garlic + cream (no side choices)$24.99
- Bourbon Street Pasta
cavatappi pasta tossed in cajun creole cream sauce, grilled chicken, andouille sausage, bell peppers, tomatoes + scallions$21.99
Kids
- Kid Fingers
with ranch$9.49
- The Waffler
2 waffle wedges with maple syrup$10.49
- Kids Grilled Cheese
on sourdough$8.49
- Kraft Mac + Cheese
the orignal$8.49
- Little Hamburger
lettuce tomato, onion, pickles and mayo$8.49
- Little Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo and cheese$9.49
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla
four triangles with chihuahua cheese$8.49
- Kids Chicken + Cheese Quesadilla
four triangles with grilled chicken + chihuahua cheese$9.49
- Kids Pepperoni Pita Pizza
grilled pita topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni$9.49
- Kids Buttered Noodles
a kids favorite, buttered cavatappi pasta$8.49
Sweets
- Waffle Iron Sundae
toasty waffle covered with vanilla ice cream, bourbon maple syrup, chocolate drizzle + whipped cream$7.99
- Fried Doughnuts
hot fried dough, cinnamon sugar + creme anglaise$6.99
- Mount Doom
waffle cone mountain perched on top of a massive chocolate fudge brownie + vanilla ice cream w/ whipped cream, chocolate drizzle + raspberry coulis$9.99
- Mom's Apple Pie
fresh baked$5.99
- Apple Pie ala Mode
w/ vanilla ice cream$6.99
Sides
12in Pizzas
- 12in Cheese Pizza
Thin & Crispy$16.99
- 12in Gluten Free Cheese Pizza$15.99
- 12in Gluten Free The Brando
italian beef, giardiniera, italian sausage, onions, tomatoes$24.99
- 12in Gluten Free Pizza DeFacto
roasted garlic cream sauce, EVOO, feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red pepper + zucchini, onions + oregano$24.99
- 12in Gluten Free The Green Line
spinach, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms$24.99
- 12in Gluten Free The Fairfax
italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions$24.99
- 12in The Brando
italian beef, giardiniera, italian sausage, onions, tomatoes$24.99
- 12in Pizza DeFacto
roasted garlic cream sauce, EVOO, feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red pepper + zucchini, onions + oregano$24.99
- 12in The Green Line
spinach, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms$24.99
- 12in The Fairfax
italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions$24.99
14in Pizzas
- 14in Cheese Pizza
Thin & Crispy$19.99
- 14in The Brando
italian beef, giardiniera, italian sausage, onions, tomatoes$28.99
- 14in Pizza DeFacto
roasted garlic cream sauce, EVOO, feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red pepper + zucchini, onions + oregano$28.99
- 14in The Green Line
spinach, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms$28.99
- 14in The Fairfax
italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions$28.99
16in Pizzas
- 16in Cheese Pizza
Thin & Crispy$22.99
- 16in The Brando
italian beef, giardiniera, italian sausage, onions, tomatoes$32.99
- 16in Pizza DeFacto
roasted garlic cream sauce, EVOO, feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms, roasted red pepper + zucchini, onions + oregano$32.99
- 16in The Green Line
spinach, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives, mushrooms$32.99
- 16in The Fairfax
italian sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions$32.99