Old Salt Ballard 6309 24th Avenue Northwest
Sandwiches
- Lox Sandwich$16.00
Coho Lox, veggie cream cheese, flying fish roe, pea shoots, everything bagel
- Kippered Salmon Sandwich$16.00
Hot smoked olympic peninsula salmon, pickled onion, capers, herb cream cheese, poppy seed bagel
- Smoked Cod Sandwich$16.00
Smoked Black Cod, cucumber, tobiko roe, whipped cream cheese, sesame bagel
- Trout$16.00Out of stock
Smoked trout, kimchi, maple-chili cream cheese, plain bagel
- Veggie Sandwich$14.00
Roasted Eggplant, red pepper, pickled carrots, sprouts, chili cream cheese, black sesame bagel
- King Salmon Sandwich$18.00Out of stock
Nova King Salmon, fuji apple, celery root, horseradish, plain cream cheese, on a plain bagel.
Bagels
Spreads
- Plain Spread - 8 oz$8.00
Our plain whipped cream cheese
- Herb Spread - 8 oz$10.00
Cream cheese with parsley, dill, chervil, chive, lemon zest, and garlic
- Veggie Spread - 8 oz$10.00
Cream cheese with carrot, cucumber, piquillo peppers, scallions, parsley, lemon zest
- Chili Spread - 8 oz$10.00
Cream cheese with aleppo pepper, Calabrian chili, urfa biber, and lemon zest
- Smoked Fish Spread - 8 oz$14.00
Cream cheese with smoked salmon, cod, and halibut
- Plain Spread - 1 oz$2.00
Our plain whipped cream cheese
- Herb Spread - 1 oz$3.00
Cream cheese with parsley, dill, chervil, chive, lemon zest, and garlic
- Veggie Spread - 1 oz$3.00
Cream cheese with carrot, cucumber, piquillo peppers, scallions, parsley, and lemon zest
- Chili Spread - 1 oz$3.00
Cream cheese with aleppo pepper, Calabrian chili, urfa biber, and lemon zest
- Smoked Fish Spread - 1 oz$3.00
Cream cheese with smoked salmon, cod, and halibut
- Cashew 1 oz$3.00
Smoked Fish
Big Bagel Box
- Big Bagel Box$80.00Out of stock
Smoked Fish and Bagel Box! 8 bagels - 2 everything, 2 plain, 2 sesame, 1 black sesame-aleppo, 1 poppy seed 1/4 lb house-made lox 1/4 lb house-smoked black cod 1/4 lb kippered salmon 8 oz herb cream cheese 8 oz plain cream cheese 2 oz capers 4 oz jars pickled cucumbers and red onions
Americano
Latte
- Latte 8 oz$4.00
Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.
Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.
Our drinks are made with 2 shots of Caffe Ladro espresso.
- Oat Latte 8 oz$4.50
- Oat Latte 12 oz$5.00
- Oat Latte 16 oz$5.50
- Vanilla Latte 8 oz$4.50
- Vanilla Latte 12 oz$5.00
- Vanilla Latte 16 oz$5.50
- Caramel Latte 8 oz$4.50
- Caramel Latte 12 oz$5.00
- Caramel Latte 16 oz$5.50
