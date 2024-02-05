Old School Sandwich Company 2 7535 Windsor Drive Suite 106
Old School Breakfast
Soups & Salads
- Our Kick Ass Hearty Chili$5.00+
Pork, beef, turkey & spices with veggies and beans. You won't be disappointed
- Soup Du Jour$4.00+
Fresh ingredients all the time - lets be creative
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Grilled and classic
- Nicoise$9.00
Tuna to die for with balsamic
- Traditional Chefs$11.00
Old School way with ranch
- Chicken Salad$11.00
Just like a BLT
- Pittsburg Prime$12.00
Think meat, fries and slaw
- Tomato Basil Soup$4.00+
Specialty Sandwiches
- Small Roast Prime Rib Cheese$9.00
Cooper & onions, what could be better
- Large Roast Prime Rib Cheese$14.00
Cooper & onions, what could be better
- Big Roast Prime Rib Cheese$24.00
Cooper & onions, what could be better
- Small Italian Pork$9.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Large Italian Pork$14.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Big Italian Pork$24.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Small Italian Beef$9.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Large Italian Beef$14.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Big Italian Beef$24.00
Sharp provolone, long hots and spinach in its natural juices
- Small Chicken Cutlet$9.00
Gravy and cheeses or do it your way
- Large Chicken Cutlet$14.00
Gravy and cheeses or do it your way
- Big Chicken Cutlet$24.00
Gravy and cheeses or do it your way
- Small Mama Lucias Meatballs$9.00
Pork, beef and turkey - it's a secret
- Large Mama Lucias Meatballs$14.00
Pork, beef and turkey - it's a secret
- Big Mama Lucias Meatballs$24.00
Pork, beef and turkey - it's a secret
- Small Classic Italian$9.00
Italian meats with sharp provolone with lettuce, tomato, onions and peppers
- Large Classic Italian$14.00
Italian meats with sharp provolone with lettuce, tomato, onions and peppers
- Big Classic Italian$24.00
Italian meats with sharp provolone with lettuce, tomato, onions and peppers
- Crab Po Boy$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, slaw and remoulade - oh yeah baby
- Rachel$12.00
Turkey or corned beef with sassy slaw, Swiss and 1000 island
- Pastrami Classic$15.00
Rye bread and deli mustard - that's its baby
- Reuben$12.00
Turkey or corned beef with kraut, Swiss and 1000 Island
- Roasted Chicken Salad$11.00
Candied bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli
- Hot Dogs$5.00
- Build Your Own$10.00
- Steuben$14.00
- Bad Ass BLT$9.00
- Gume By Ya$11.00
- Lunch Special Sandwich$15.00
- Mother Clucker$12.00
- Blue Hornet$11.00
- Super Cooper$6.00
- Veggie Sandwich$11.00
- Seafood Sandwich$12.00
- Burger Special$8.00
Classic Sides
- French Fries$4.00
Battered dipped and hot
- Garlic Parm Tater Tots$4.00
OMG
- Crispy Onion Rings$5.00
Extra extra crispy please
- Gouda Mac$3.00
Smokey and creamy
- Bourbon Beans$3.00
Hell yes
- Jersey Salts$5.00
Oh will you enjoy
- Macaroni Salad$3.00
Grandmas
- Potato Salad$3.00
Extra special
- Sassy Slaw$3.00
Oh its sassy
- Chips$3.00
Only house fried for you
- Tuna Mac$4.00
Tongol the best
- Buffalo Blue Pierogies$5.00
Check them out