Old South Restaurant 796 Chickamauga Ave
Lunch
Meat 'N' 3
Country Fried Steak
This CFS is a staple of country cooking with its' crispy outside and soft inside.
Pork Tenderloins
Two premium cuts of pork tenderloin grilled served with a ladle of brown gravy on top
Beef Liver & Onions
Beef liver & onions just like your country grandmother used to make
Sugar Cured Ham
A large slice of sweet city ham
Country Ham
A large slice of premium country ham
Chicken Livers
Deep fried chicken livers
Chicken Tenders
Four hand breaded chicken tenders
(2) Vegetable Plate
Choose 2 sides.
(3) Vegetable Plate
Choose three sides
(4) Vegetable Plate
Choose four sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned grilled chicken breast
Hamburger Steak
7oz hamburger steak served with onions on top
Catfish Filets
Two fillets of catfish fried to perfection
Sandwiches & Burgers
Jumbo Hamburger
A 6oz burger with
Jumbo Cheeseburger
A 6oz burger with cheese and
Bacon Cheeseburger
A 6oz burger with cheese, bacon, and
Fried Chicken Sandwich
A fired chicken breast topped with
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
A grilled chicken breast topped with
BLT
In this BLT, the B really shines! Topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
A classic grilled ham & cheese sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
A classic grilled cheese sandwich
Grilled Cheese Deluxe
Grilled cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, & tomato
Bologna Sanwich
Two thick slices of bologna on a bun with lettuce & tomato
Patty Melt
A 6oz burger patty topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on white bread
Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded Beef with green peppers, onions, and swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun
Chicken Philly
Chopped grilled chicken with green peppers, onions, and swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun
Catfish Sandwich
Two fillets of catfish fried and served on a hoagie bun with
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Two cuts of pork tenderloin served on
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our homemade chicken salad served on
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our homemade tuna salad served on
Double Cheese Burger
If one 6oz patty isn't enough, we've got you. This is the double cheese burger that will satisfy your hunger
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
A perfectly crisp CFS served on
Ham Sandwich
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Chef Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Large House Salad
Tuna Salad Cold Plate
A generous serving of our homemade Tuna salad served with
Chicken Salad Cold Plate
A generous serving of our homemade chicken salad served with
Bowl of Pinto Beans
Bowl of our made from scratch Pintos
Vegetable Beef Soup (Bowl)
Bowl of our homemade vegetable beef soup
Vegetable Beef Soup (Cup)
Cup of our homemade vegetable beef soup
Chili (Bowl)
Bowl of our homemade chili
Chili (Cup)
Cup of our homemade chili
Sides
French Fries
Crinkle cut seasoned fries
Tater Tots
Classic tots
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Made from scratch mashed potatoes with brown gravy
Mashed Potatoes (DRY)
Mashed potatoes without gravy
Pinto Beans
Pinto beans loaded wit flavor
Green Beans
Classic southern style green beans
Okra
Lightly breaded fried okra
Turnup Greens
Southern style greens
Potato Salad
Classic southern style potato salad
Coleslaw
Made from scratch southern slaw
Sliced Tomatoes
Locally grown fresh tomatoes
Pickled Beets
Cold pickled beets
Vegetable Beef Soup
Homemade vegetable beef soup
Cabbage
Boiled butter cabbage
Zucchini & Tomatoes
Zucchini & Tomatoes in tomato sauce
Baked Apples
Southern style baked apples
Mac & Cheese
Creamy homemade mac & cheese
Lima Beans
Southern style lima beans
Baby Carrots
Sweet carrots
Cream Corn
Sweet cream corn
Sweet Potato Casserole
Smooth casserole with crispy crust
Cornbread Dressing
Made from scratch cornbread dressing.
Desserts
Cookie Cake
Made from scratch chocolate chip cookie cake served with whip cream
Strawberry Shortcake
Moist yellow cake with cold strawberries and whip cream
Banana Pudding
Homemade southern banana pudding
Peach Cobbler
Delicious peach cobbler
Blackberry Cobbler
Delicious Blackberry cobbler
Vanilla Ice Cream
Small personal cup of vanilla ice cream
Bread Pudding
Meat Only
Country Fried Steak
Pork Chop
Pork Tenderloin (2)
Beef Liver
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fried Chicken Breast
Chicken Tenders (4)
Chicken Livers
Meatloaf
Hamburger Steak
Turkey & Dressing
Chicken Casserole
Hamburger Patty
Catfish Fillet (1)
Chicken Tender (1)
Pork Tenderloin (1)
Breakfast
2 Egg Plates
2 Eggs (No Meat)
2 Eggs & Sausage
2 Eggs & Sausage (No Side)
2 Eggs & Bacon
2 Eggs & Bacon (No Side)
2 Eggs & Fried Bologna
2 Eggs & City Ham
2 Eggs & Country Ham
2 Eggs & Pork Tenderloin
2 Eggs & Country Fried Steak
2 Eggs & Hamburger Steak
2 Eggs & Grilled Chicken Breast
1 Egg Plates
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Just cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Ham & cheese
Western Omelet
Loaded with ham, cheese, peppers, & onions
Bacon & Cheese Omelet
Bacon & cheese
Philly Omelet
Philly beef, peppers, onions, & cheese
Sausage & Cheese Omelet
Sausage & Cheese
Veggie Omelet
Tomatoes, cheese, peppers, & onions
Meat Lovers Omelet
Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheese