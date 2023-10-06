Lunch

Meat 'N' 3

Pick a meat and three sides

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

This CFS is a staple of country cooking with its' crispy outside and soft inside.

Pork Tenderloins

$8.99

Two premium cuts of pork tenderloin grilled served with a ladle of brown gravy on top

Beef Liver & Onions

$8.99

Beef liver & onions just like your country grandmother used to make

Sugar Cured Ham

$8.99

A large slice of sweet city ham

Country Ham

$9.99

A large slice of premium country ham

Chicken Livers

$8.99

Deep fried chicken livers

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Four hand breaded chicken tenders

(2) Vegetable Plate

$3.99

Choose 2 sides.

(3) Vegetable Plate

$5.99

Choose three sides

(4) Vegetable Plate

$6.99

Choose four sides

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.59

Seasoned grilled chicken breast

Hamburger Steak

$9.59

7oz hamburger steak served with onions on top

Catfish Filets

$9.59

Two fillets of catfish fried to perfection

Sandwiches & Burgers

Burgers, sandwiches, and melts

Jumbo Hamburger

$6.59

A 6oz burger with

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$6.99

A 6oz burger with cheese and

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

A 6oz burger with cheese, bacon, and

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

A fired chicken breast topped with

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

A grilled chicken breast topped with

BLT

$4.99

In this BLT, the B really shines! Topped with mayo, lettuce & tomato

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.79

A classic grilled ham & cheese sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.59

A classic grilled cheese sandwich

Grilled Cheese Deluxe

$2.99

Grilled cheese topped with mayo, lettuce, & tomato

Bologna Sanwich

$5.79

Two thick slices of bologna on a bun with lettuce & tomato

Patty Melt

$6.99

A 6oz burger patty topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on white bread

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.99

Shredded Beef with green peppers, onions, and swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun

Chicken Philly

$6.99

Chopped grilled chicken with green peppers, onions, and swiss cheese served on a hoagie bun

Catfish Sandwich

$5.99

Two fillets of catfish fried and served on a hoagie bun with

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$4.99

Two cuts of pork tenderloin served on

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Our homemade chicken salad served on

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.99

Our homemade tuna salad served on

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

If one 6oz patty isn't enough, we've got you. This is the double cheese burger that will satisfy your hunger

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$5.99

A perfectly crisp CFS served on

Ham Sandwich

$4.49

Soups & Salads

All our soup and salad offerings

House Salad

$3.49

Chef Salad

$7.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Taco Salad

$7.99

Large House Salad

$5.99

Tuna Salad Cold Plate

$8.49

A generous serving of our homemade Tuna salad served with

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$8.49

A generous serving of our homemade chicken salad served with

Bowl of Pinto Beans

$3.59

Bowl of our made from scratch Pintos

Vegetable Beef Soup (Bowl)

$4.29

Bowl of our homemade vegetable beef soup

Vegetable Beef Soup (Cup)

$1.99

Cup of our homemade vegetable beef soup

Chili (Bowl)

$4.29

Bowl of our homemade chili

Chili (Cup)

$1.99

Cup of our homemade chili

Sides

All our side offerings

French Fries

$2.59

Crinkle cut seasoned fries

Tater Tots

$2.59

Classic tots

Onion Rings

$3.99

Beer battered onion rings

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$1.99

Made from scratch mashed potatoes with brown gravy

Mashed Potatoes (DRY)

$1.99

Mashed potatoes without gravy

Pinto Beans

$1.99

Pinto beans loaded wit flavor

Green Beans

$1.99

Classic southern style green beans

Okra

$1.99

Lightly breaded fried okra

Turnup Greens

$1.99

Southern style greens

Potato Salad

$1.99

Classic southern style potato salad

Coleslaw

$1.99

Made from scratch southern slaw

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Locally grown fresh tomatoes

Pickled Beets

$1.99

Cold pickled beets

Vegetable Beef Soup

$1.99

Homemade vegetable beef soup

Cabbage

$1.99

Boiled butter cabbage

Zucchini & Tomatoes

$1.99

Zucchini & Tomatoes in tomato sauce

Baked Apples

$1.99

Southern style baked apples

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Creamy homemade mac & cheese

Lima Beans

$1.99

Southern style lima beans

Baby Carrots

$1.99

Sweet carrots

Cream Corn

$1.99

Sweet cream corn

Sweet Potato Casserole

$1.99

Smooth casserole with crispy crust

Cornbread Dressing

$1.99

Made from scratch cornbread dressing.

Desserts

All our delicious desserts in one place

Cookie Cake

$3.49

Made from scratch chocolate chip cookie cake served with whip cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$3.49

Moist yellow cake with cold strawberries and whip cream

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Homemade southern banana pudding

Peach Cobbler

$2.79

Delicious peach cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

$2.79

Delicious Blackberry cobbler

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.00

Small personal cup of vanilla ice cream

Bread Pudding

$2.99

Meat Only

Meat only without sides

Country Fried Steak

$5.99

Pork Chop

$3.99

Pork Tenderloin (2)

$4.99

Beef Liver

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Fried Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chicken Tenders (4)

$4.99

Chicken Livers

$5.99

Meatloaf

$5.99

Hamburger Steak

$5.99

Turkey & Dressing

$5.99

Chicken Casserole

$5.99

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Catfish Fillet (1)

$2.99

Chicken Tender (1)

$1.29

Pork Tenderloin (1)

$2.99

Wings

Plain Wings

$9.99

Honey BBQ Wings

$9.99

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Breakfast

2 Egg Plates

Two egg plates with a mix of meats and sides

2 Eggs (No Meat)

$5.49

2 Eggs & Sausage

$7.49

2 Eggs & Sausage (No Side)

$6.49

2 Eggs & Bacon

$7.49

2 Eggs & Bacon (No Side)

$6.49

2 Eggs & Fried Bologna

$8.49

2 Eggs & City Ham

$8.49

2 Eggs & Country Ham

$9.99

2 Eggs & Pork Tenderloin

$8.49

2 Eggs & Country Fried Steak

$9.99

2 Eggs & Hamburger Steak

$9.59

2 Eggs & Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.59

1 Egg Plates

One egg plates with mix of meats and sides

1 Egg (No Meat)

$4.99

1 Egg & Sausage

$6.99

1 Egg & Bacon

$6.99

1 Egg & Fried Bologna

$7.99

1 Egg & City Ham

$7.99

1 Egg & Country Ham

$9.49

1 Egg & Pork Tenderloin

$7.99

1 Egg & Country Fried Steak

$9.49

1 Egg & Sausage (No Side)

$5.99

1 Egg & Bacon (No Side)

$4.99

Omelets

All of our omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Just cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Ham & cheese

Western Omelet

$9.49

Loaded with ham, cheese, peppers, & onions

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Bacon & cheese

Philly Omelet

$9.99

Philly beef, peppers, onions, & cheese

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Sausage & Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Tomatoes, cheese, peppers, & onions

Meat Lovers Omelet

$9.99

Bacon, sausage, ham, & cheese

Breakfast Platters

Our breakfast sampler platter

Old South Sampler

$11.49

The sampler is a fan favorite and has everything you need to try some of everything

Hotcakes

Hotcakes with mix of meats and sides

(2) Hotcakes

$5.49

(2) Hotcakes & Sausage

$7.49

(2) Hotcakes & Bacon

$7.49

(2) Hotcakes & City Ham

$8.49

(2) Hotcakes & Country Ham

$9.99

(1) Hotcake

$2.99

(1) Hotcake & Sausage

$4.99

(1) Hotcake & Bacon

$4.99

(1) Hotcake & City Ham

$5.99

(1) Hotcake & Country Ham

$7.49

(2) Hotcakes & Eggs

$6.49

(1) Hotcake & Eggs

$3.99

Breakfast Biscuits

Biscuits with a mix of meats and sides

2 Biscuits n' Gravy

$3.59

Egg n' Biscuit

$1.99

Sausage n' Biscuit

$1.99

Bacon n' Biscuit

$1.99

Ham n' Biscuit

$2.49

Country Ham n' Biscuit

$2.99

Chicken n' Biscuit

$2.49

Pork Tenderloin n' Biscuit

$2.99

Bologna n' Biscuit

$2.49

Biscuit n' Jelly

$0.99

1 Biscuit n' Gravy

$1.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwiches with a mix of meats and sides

Egg Sandwich

$3.49

Ham n' Egg Sandwich

$5.79

Bacon n' Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Sausage n' Egg Sandwich

$5.49

Bologna n' Egg Sandwich

$5.79

Country Ham n' Egg Sandwich

$6.79

Breakfast Sides

All of our breakfast sides

Hashbrowns

$2.59

Tater Tots

$2.59

French Fries

$2.59

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.99

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$2.99

Cup Of Oatmeal

$1.99

(1) Egg

$0.99

(2) Eggs

$1.99

(3) Eggs

$2.99

(2) Sausage Patties

$2.99

(1) Sausage Patty

$1.49

(3) Bacon Slices

$2.99

(2) Bacon Slices

$2.19

(1) Bacon Slice

$1.29

(2) Toast Slices

$1.09

(1) Toast Slice

$0.59

(1) Biscuit

$0.99

Gravy

$1.79

Cup Of Grits

$1.79

Bowl Of Grits

$1.99

(1) Bologna Slice

$1.99

City Ham

$3.99

Country Ham

$5.99

Beverages

24oz Coke

$1.99

32oz Coke

$2.49

24oz Diet Coke

$1.99

32oz Diet Coke

$2.49

24oz Coke Zero

$1.99

32oz Coke Zero

$2.49

24oz Sprite

$1.99

32oz Sprite

$2.49

24oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

32oz Dr. Pepper

$2.49

24oz Lemonade

$1.99

32oz Lemonade

$2.49

24oz Sweet Tea

$1.99

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.49

24oz Unsweet Tea

$1.99

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Gallon Tea

$4.00

12oz Coffee

$1.49

24oz Coffee

$1.99

12oz Orange Juice

$1.49

24oz Orange Juice

$1.99

12oz Milk

$1.49

24oz Milk

$1.99

12oz Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Water

Cup of Ice

$0.29

No Beverage

Thursday Specials

Boneless Fried Chicken

$9.49

A chicken breast breaded and fried to a perfect crispiness

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

This CFS is a staple of country cooking with its' crispy outside and soft inside.

Mac & Cheese

$1.99

Creamy homemade mac & cheese

Baked Apples

$1.99

Southern style baked apples