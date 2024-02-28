Old Southern BBQ Arden Hills
Entrees
BBQ Bowls
- BBQ Dixie Bowl$10.49
Rice and Jimmie Beans with Tangy Slaw, Tomatoes, Party Corn!, Jalapenos, drizzled with BBQ Sour Cream & topped with Pulled Pork
- BBQ Soul Bowl$11.49
Mashed Potatoes, and Mac & Cheese with Creamy Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, Party Corn!, & Garlic Crumbles, drizzled with BBQ Sour Cream & topped with Chopped Chik'n
- BBQ Memphis Bowl$11.49
Mashed Potatoes & Jimmie Beans with Cheddar Cheese, Party Corn!, Red Onions, and Tomatoes, drizzled with our BBQ Sour Cream, & topped with Memphis Combo
- BBQ Build Your Own Bowl$11.49
Pick 1 Meat: Brisket, Chopped Chik’n, Pulled Pork, Memphis Combo, or Texas Hot Link Pick 2 Bases: BBQ Rice, Jimmie Beans, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Corn or Sweet Potatoes Top lt: with Coleslaw and any or all of our Fresh Toppers: Party Corn! Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, Quick Cukes, Dill Pickles, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, BBQ Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch
BBQ Tacos
BBQ Salads
Smoked Wings
Smokehouse Packs
- Southern Sampler$25.99
1/4 Chicken, 1/4lb. Brisket, 1/4lb. Pulled Pork, 2 Ribs, & 1 Texas Hot Link
- 'Que for Two (serves 2)$32.99Out of stock
1/2 Chik'n, 4 Ribs, 1 Texas Hot Link, Creamy Slaw, Jimmie Beans, Mashed Potatoes, & 2 Muffin Tops
- Party Pack (serves 3-4)$59.99Out of stock
1/2 lb. Pulled Pork, 8 Ribs, 1/2 Chik'n, 1 Pint Creamy Slaw, 1 Pint Jimmie Beans, & 4 Muffin Tops & a Bottle of BBQ Sauce
- Pitmaster's Feast (serves 4-6)$79.99Out of stock
1lb. Pulled Pork, Full Slab of Ribs, 1 Whole Chik'n, 1 Pint Creamy Slaw, 1 Pint Jimmie Beans, 1 Pint Mashed Potatoes, 6 Muffin Tops & a Bottle of BBQ Sauce
Sandwiches
- Sliced Brisket Burger$14.49
Smokey Brisket Season & Grilled, Smothered in Cheese & Topped with our Secret Burger Sauce on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus A Legendary Side.
- Chik'n Bacon Ranch$13.99
Chopped Chik'n. Smoked Bacon. Buttermilk Ranch. Piled on Lettuce and Tomatoes on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Just the Basics Here: Slow-smoked juicy Pulled Pork on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side.
- Hog Wild!$12.99
Slow-Smoked Juicy Pulled Pork piled high with Tangy Coleslaw, Pickled Jalapenos & BBQ Sour cream on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side!
- Memphis Mayhem$12.99
Smokey Brisket and Pulled Pork in our Memphis Sauce; topped with a slice of Texas Hot Link, Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Party Corn! & BBQ Sour Cream on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus one of our Legendary Sides.
- Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Slow-Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket chopped on a Toasted Buttery Bun plus a Legendary Side
- Chopped Chik'n Sandwich$12.99
Juicy hand-pulled Chopped Chik'n on a Toasted Buttery Bun... and a Legendary Side!
- Texas Hot Link Sandwhich$10.99
Texas Hot Link grilled to perfection and sliced on a Toasted Buttery Bun - and don't forget a Legendary Side!
Pitmaster Platters
- Pulled Pork Platter$12.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 1/2 Slab Rib Platter$19.99Out of stock
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Full Slab Rib Platter$32.99Out of stock
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 2 Meat Platter$17.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Brisket Platter$18.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Memphis Combo Platter$14.99
Pulled pork and beef brisket tossed in a mild sauce and topped with three slices of hot links. Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Texas Hot Link Platter$13.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- 1/2 Chicken Platter$13.99Out of stock
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Rib Tip Platter$10.99
Includes 1 side, Pickled Garnishes and a Muffin Top!
- Chopped Chik'n Platter$14.99
Kids Meals
- Kids Meal Pork Slider$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal 1/4 Chik'n$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal BBQ Taco$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal Ribs (2)$6.50Out of stock
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
- Kids Meal Mac & Cheese$6.50
For 10 and under. Served w/ Coleslaw, Cornbread Muffin Top, or Mashed Potatoes and Fountain Drink.
Meat by the Pound
- Ribs - 1/2 Slab$17.99Out of stock
Ribs - 1/2 Slab
- Ribs - Full Slab$30.99Out of stock
Ribs - Full Slab
- Brisket lb$28.99
Brisket 1 lb
- Memphis Combo lb$18.99
Pork & Brisket with sliced Hot Links 1 lb
- Pulled Pork lb$16.99
Pulled Pork 1 lb
- 1/2 Smoked Chicken$10.99Out of stock
Half a smoked chicken, by the each
- Texas Hot Link$5.99
Texas Hot Link, by the each
- Chopped Chik'n lb$18.99
Chopped Chicken 1 lb
- Rib Tips lb$12.99
Try our new perfectly smoked and gilled rib tips in a delicious sauce hand crafted by Famous Dave!
Sides
- Creamy Coleslaw$3.50
Fresh Green Cabbage and Carrots in a Sweet & Creamy Dressing
- Tangy Coleslaw$3.50
Shredded Green and Red Cabbage in a Sweet & Tangy Vinaigrette
- Toasted Almond Cranberry Slaw$3.50
Shredded Green and Red Cabbage in a Sweet & Tangy Vinaigrette topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries. The delicious balance of sweet and savory!
- Fire Roasted Creamed Sweet Corn$3.50
Juicy Sweet Corn in a house-made cream sauce with BBQ Seasonings & Roasted Red Peppers & Roasted Jalapeños topped with Smoked Bacon and Parsley
- Jimmie Beans$3.50
Baked Beans, Peppers, Brisket, Pork, & Hot Links in a Sweet & Savory Sauce
- Mashed Potatoes$3.50
Mashed Skin on Red Potatoes with Garlic & Butter
- Dill Potato Salad$3.50
Baby skin on Red Potatoes, cubed & tossed in a Creamy Dill Dressing
- Mac & Cheese$3.50
Macaroni Noodles in our made from scratch Creamy Cheddar Sauce, topped with Garlic Crumbles
- Quick Cukes$3.50
Fresh Cucumbers Quick Pickled in a Sweet Vinegar Brine
- Sweet Potatoes$3.50
Roasted Sweet Potatoes Mashed and topped with our Brown Sugar Butter
- BBQ Rice$3.50
Long Grain Rice cooked in our smoked Chick'n Broth & Sprinkled with Fresh Parsley
- Pint Side$7.99
Choice of side
- Quart Side$13.99
Choice of side
- Side Salad$3.99
Fresh romaine lettuce topped with our cheddar cheese, tomatoes, tangy slaw & our garlic crumbles
- Slider Bun$0.70
Slider buns, sold by the each
- Slider Buns (12)$7.99
Slider buns, sold by the each
- Brioche Bun$1.25
Brioche buns, sold by the each
- Brioche Buns (12)$12.49
Brioche buns, sold by the each
- Extra Sauce$0.25
Retail
Retail Sauce
- Bottle Dixie Red$5.99
Made with All Natural ingredients - Dixie Red BBQ sauce is a robust and sweet Kansas City style BBQ sauce with a hint of smoke that will leave your taste buds wanting more!
- Bottle Chicago Blue$5.99
An Old-School South Side BBQ Sauce. Great on Ribs, Chicken, Pork, Brisket, and more!
- Bottle Chicago Fire$5.99
Hand crafted in small batches, using only the highest quality freshest ingredients and the hottest blend of Chilies. It's fiery explosion of hot tasty flavors will warm your innards and leave you lickin' your lips!
- Bottle Southern Gal$5.99
Simple and sweet, Southern Gal's been handmade in small batches, with sweet brown sugar & rich molasses.
- Gift Box, Sauces$25.00
Sauces include: Southern Gal BBQ Sauce - Sweet Brown Sugar, Dixie Red BBQ & Grilling Sauce - Rich and Smokey, Chicago Blue BBQ & Grilling Sauce - Mild & Tangy
- Gift Box, Legendary$55.00
Our 4 Award Winning Sauces in a sturdy gift box ready to be given to your favorite person! Plus 3 Award Winning Seasonings and the NGBA named #1 beef seasoning, Steak & Butter
Retail Seasoning
- Brisket Rub$4.99
The secret blend of sweet and savory spices we use on our tasty Texas style beef brisket is now packaged and ready for you to take home! Brisket Rub is designed for large cuts of meat that are to be slow smoked or cooked over long periods of time. Generously rub this seasoning on briskets, beef roasts, or pork butts.
- Grill'n Chik'n$4.99
Old Southern BBQ's Chicken Seasoning. Sprinkle this on your chicken before grilling, baking or smoking for the best tasting chicken EVER!
- Rib Rub$4.99
The same super secret rib rub we use in restaurants - packaged and ready for you to take home! Use on Ribs and chops for a truly rib-o-licious experience.
- Steak and Butter$4.99
Be a backyard grilling master with our award winning steak seasoning. The National BBQ and Grilling Association named it the number one beef seasoning in a recent contest. Obviously great on steaks, also makes your burgers taste amazing as well.
- Gift Box, Seasoning$25.00
Our 4 Award Winning Seasonings packed in a gift-ready box that is perfect for the BBQ lover in your life!
Retail Merchandise
- Hat, OSB Black$25.00
Show your passion for Old Southern BBQ while rocking this logo'd beauty!
- Hat, OSB Trucker$25.00
This red trucker hat is the perfect fit for adults! Soft mesh backing allows this hat to lay tighter against your head for a flattering fit. Show your passion for Old Southern BBQ while rocking this logo'd beauty!
- Glassware, 16oz Logo'd$5.00
Enjoy a cold beverage and some BBQ at home with our OLD SOUTHERN BBQ 16 OZ Glass. A great gift for the Old Southern BBQ fan in your household!
Retail T-Shirts
- Small I'mma Saucy Chick$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Medium I'mma Saucy Chick$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Large I'mma Saucy Chick$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- X-Large I'mma Saucy Chick$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- XXL I'mma Saucy Chick$27.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Small We Smoke That$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Medium We Smoke That$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Large We Smoke That$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- X-Large We Smoke That$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- XXL We Smoke That$27.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Small Put Some South in Your Mouth$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Medium Put Some South in Your Mouth$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Large Put Some South in Your Mouth$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- X-Large Put Some South in Your Mouth$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- XXL Put Some South in Your Mouth$27.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Small Classic Black$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Medium Classic Black$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Large Classic Black$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- X-Large Classic Black$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- XXL Classic Black$27.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Small Classic Red$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Medium Classic Red$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- Large Classic Red$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- X-Large Classic Red$25.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
- XXL Classic Red$27.00
Your choice of 5 styles to show how much you love your BBQ!
Retail Sweatshirts
- Small Red Sweatshirt$60.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- Medium Red Sweatshirt$60.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- Large Red Sweatshirt$60.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- X-Large Red Sweatshirt$60.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- XXL Red Sweatshirt$62.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- XXXL Red Sweatshirt$63.00
Stay warm with our striking Old Southern BBQ sweatshirt!
- Small Blue Sweatshirt$50.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!
- Medium Blue Sweatshirt$50.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!
- Large Blue Sweatshirt$50.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!
- X-Large Blue Sweatshirt$50.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!
- XXL Blue Sweatshirt$52.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!
- XXXL Blue Sweatshirt$53.00
BBQ enthusiasts need to stay warm too! Get the person on your list our Old Southern BBQ Sweatshirt!