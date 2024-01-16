Old State Saloon 50 East State Street
Cured Provisions
- All-American Meat & Cheese Tray$15.00
a rotation of cured meats & cheeses, seasonal ferments & pickles, country mustard, garlic-parsley toast
- Lye-Bathed Pretzel Loaf & Saloon Ham$12.00
fermented red sauerkraut, smoked beer cheese, spicy dill pickles, country mustard
- Pimento Cheese Dip$8.00
pickled jalapeño & red onion, fresh herbs, tallow fried white corn chips
Saloon Trays
- “Americana Style” Brisket Tostadas$15.00
tallow refried beans, house “mild” sauce, smoked beer cheese, all-the-fresh fixins’
- Lager Braised Bratwurst$13.00Out of stock
lye-bathed pretzel bun, country mustard, spicy dill pickles, fermented red sauerkraut
- “Ole Smoky” Brisket Hot Link$12.00
brioche bun, sour cream mayo, spicy pickled red onion & carrot relish, classic bbq sauce
- French American Bread Pizzas$15.00
tomato gravy, smoked gouda, pepperoni, wagyu-fennel sausage, pickled chilies, crispy sage, bacon bits
- “Extra Fancy” Chicken Sloppy Joes$13.00
potato buns, smoked beer cheese, pickled chilies, crispy cornmeal onions & sage
Sandwiches - Steamed or Cold
Served steamed or cold. Choice of protein, mayo, country mustard, lettuce, tomato salad, provolone cheese. Choice of chips, sub mixed greens for $3. Bread from Gaston's Bakery.
Saloon Specialties
