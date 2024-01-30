*Chinese Thanksgiving Meal Deals Will Be Available on 11/21-11/22* Call (737) 222-6637 to Pre-order! More
Old Thousand East 11th District
Small Plates
- Cabbage Pickles$6.00
(v*, gf) House Pickled Cabbage | Chili Oil
- Hot & Sour Soup (10oz)$8.00
(v, gf) Mushroom | Egg | Tofu
- Veggie Spring Roll (2)$9.00
(v) Cabbage | Carrot | Shiitake | Hot Mustard Vinaigrette
- Chili Wonton (6)$10.00Out of stock
Spicy chicken filling, chili relish, chili oil
- Mala Fried Chicken$13.00
(gf) Fried Chicken | Szechuan Salt | Chili Oil
Sides
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
(gf) Mala Vinaigrette | Summer Melon | Cilantro
- Garlic Wok Greens$10.00
(v*) Chinese Greens | Water Chestnuts
- Green Beans$11.00
(v*) Hot Mustard Vinaigrette (Please Specify For Gluten Free)
- Kung Pao Brussels$13.00
(v*) OT Kung Pao Sauce | Peanut
- Jasmine Rice$3.00
- House Soy$1.00
- House Ponzu$1.00
- House Hot Mustard Vinaigrette$1.00
- House Chili Relish$1.00
- Dried Thai Chili$1.00
- House Pandan Sweet Cream$1.00
- Fire Sauce$1.00
Share Plates
- Buddha's Delight$16.00
(v*, gf) Sweet Potato Glass Noodle | Fermented Bean | Seasonal Vegetables
- Xiao Mian$16.00
(v*) Wheat Noodle | Szechuan Pepper Blend | Peanut | Chili Oil *CANNOT be made peanut free!
- Mapo Fried Tofu$17.00
(v*) Mushroom | Fermented Chili Sauce | Cilantro | Scallion
- Salt & Pepper Tofu$17.00
(v*, gf) Anaheim Pepper | Onion | Pickled Peppers & Tomatoes | Ponzu
- Veggie / Vegan Fried Rice$16.00
(v*, v, gf) Bok Choy | Beech Mushroom | Celery | Egg*
OT Favorites
