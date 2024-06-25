Old Town Copper Center Inn & Restaurant
Full Menu
Starters
- Cheese Curds
House-made ranch or Kimberly's special sauce for dipping$14.00
- Onion Rings$12.00
- Corn Fritters
(10) corn fritters, served with honey butter$14.00
- Chicken Wings
(10) lightly battered chicken wings$18.00
- Cheese Spring Rolls
(5) fried Mexican style cheese spring rolls with sweet chili sauce$14.00
- (3) Vegetable Egg Rolls
Served with sweet & sour sauce$14.00
- Hand-Cut Fries$8.00
- Savory Coleslaw$6.00
- Sweet Coleslaw$6.00
- Potato Salad$6.00
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Hamburger
6Z hand pressed and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle$16.00
- Cheeseburger
Choose Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack$18.00
- Black Bean Burger
Black bean patty, topped with leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, red onion, dill pickle & Kimberly's special sauce on the side$18.00
- Mushroom Burger$20.00
- Jalapeño Jack Burger$20.00
- Bacon Cheese Burger$24.00
- Nummy Melt
Named for our beloved family matriarch (Nummy), this burger patty is topped with grilled red onions and melted Swiss on grilled marble rye$22.00
- Cod Sandwich
Served on a burger bun with tarter sauce$20.00
- Rueben
Slow roasted to a tenderness our corned beef is a party in your mouth with the added kraut, Swiss cheese & Kimberly's special sauce on grilled marble rye$22.00
- 1/2 Philly
Prime rib, grilled peppers, & onions on a toasted ciabatta roll (choose 1 or 2) and choose Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack$20.00
- Full Philly
Prime rib, grilled peppers, & onions on a toasted ciabatta roll (choose 1 or 2) and choose Cheddar, Swiss, or Pepper Jack$28.00
- 1/2 Johnson Dip
Sliced prime rib on a toasted ciabatta roll (choose 1 or 2) with our amazing au jus$18.00
- Full Johnson Dip
Sliced prime rib on a toasted ciabatta roll (choose 1 or 2) with our amazing au jus$26.00
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on wheat, rye, or sourdough$21.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Choose grilled or crispy chicken. Served on a burger bun, topped with leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, & dill pickle$20.00
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
This amazing sandwich typically served on Seattle sourdough, or choose whole wheat or marbled rye. Choose Cheddar, Swiss or Pepper Jack$17.00
Baskets
- Chicken Strip Basket
Battered chicken strips served with choice of ranch, 1,000 Island, BBQ, honey mustard, or sweet & sour$20.00
- Cod Basket
Battered cod served with tarter sauce$22.00
- Wing Basket*
(8) lightly battered chicken wings$24.00
- Shrimp Basket
(6) shrimp large served with tartar or cocktail sauce$24.00
Healthy Choices
- Small Garden Salad
Fresh greens, in season veggies, & grape tomatoes$12.00
- Large Garden Salad
A larger version of the small garden salad with your choice of dressing$16.00
- Quinoa Salad
Mixed greens, brown rice & quinoa combo warmed with balsamic vinegar & olive oil. Delish!$18.00
- Klutina Cranberry Salad
Fresh assorted greens, smoked feta cheese, dried cranberries, candied pecans & fat free raspberry vinaigrette on the side$18.00
- New York Steak$28.00
- Hamburger Steak$22.00
- Bowl Soup$12.00
Breakfasts
- 1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Our gravy is made from scratch & a tad spicy$14.00
- Full Biscuits & Gravy
Our gravy is made from scratch & a tad spicy$16.00
- Benedict
Voted best in the state by tom! (2) poached eggs, thick sliced ham on an English muffin & topped with our very yummy secret hollandaise sauce, served with home fried potatoes$22.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage on wheat, sourdough, or rye toast$16.00
- EPT
(2) eggs and home fried potatoes & wheat, sourdough or rye toast$15.00
- Just Breakfast
(2) eggs, cooked your way, home fried potatoes, your choice of ham, bacon, or link sausage & choice of wheat, rye or sourdough toast$20.00
- The Blitzen
Santa's loss is your gain. Alaskan reindeer sausage, (2) eggs, home fried potatoes & sourdough, wheat or rye toast$22.00
- Corned Beef Hash
Fresh roasted corned beef, (2) eggs, grilled onions, home fried potatoes, & wheat, sourdough, or rye toast$20.00
- Side 1 Egg$3.00
- Side 2 Eggs$5.00
- Side Ham$7.00
- Side Bacon$7.00
- Side Sausage Patties$7.00
- Side Reindeer Sausage$9.00
- Side Cottage Cheese$5.00
- Side Grapefruit$5.00
- Side Home Fries$8.00
- Side Toast$5.00
- Side English Muffin$4.00
- Side Biscuit$4.00
Omelette or Skillet?
- Cheese Omelette
Cheddar cheese$18.00
- Cheese Skillet
Cheddar cheese$18.00
- Meat & Cheese Omelette
Cheese and ham, bacon or, sausage$22.00
- Meat & Cheese Skillet
Cheese and ham, bacon or, sausage$22.00
- Veggie Omelette
Cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms$22.00
- Veggie Skillet
Cheese, onions, peppers, tomatoes & mushrooms$22.00
- Meat Lover Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage & Cheddar cheese$24.00
- Meat Lover Skillet
Ham, bacon, sausage & Cheddar cheese$24.00
- The Manlet Omelette
Big Tom's kitchen sink omelet made with four eggs, combo of meats, veggies & lots of cheese$28.00
- The Manlet Skillet
Big Tom's kitchen sink omelet made with four eggs, combo of meats, veggies & lots of cheese$28.00
Sweet Things
- Oatmeal
This is a large bowl, served with brown sugar, milk or half & half & raisins on the side$10.00
- Short Stack Hotcakes
Short stack (2) or full stack (3) hotcakes. Choose George's century-old sourdough or buttermilk$14.00
- Full Stack Hotcakes
Short stack (2) or full stack (3) hotcakes. Choose George's century-old sourdough or buttermilk$16.00
- French Toast
(2) large slices of sourdough bread hand dipped in a rich egg batter$14.00
- The Sourdough
Your choice of (3) sourdough or buttermilk hotcakes with two eggs, & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage$22.00
Sides
- 1 Egg$3.00
- 2 Eggs$5.00
- Cottage Cheese$5.00
- Sautéed Veggies
Fresh mushrooms, red onion & red peppers$6.00
- Grapefruit$5.00
- Toast
(2) slices sourdough, wheat, or marbled rye$5.00
- Breakfast Potatoes$8.00
- Breakfast Meats
Ham, bacon, or link sausage, or reindeer sausage$7.00
- English Muffin$3.00
- Biscuit$3.00
- Sausage Gravy$5.00
Beverages
- French Roast Coffee
Fresh ground daily from our local Alaskan artisan roastery$4.00
- Hot Tea
Black, green or herbal & served with honey & fresh lemon$4.00
- Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream & drizzled with chocolate syrup$4.00
- 2% Milk
White or chocolate$4.00
- Assorted Juices
Orange, apple, or cranberry$4.00
- Fountain Sodas$4.00
- Iced Teas
Raspberry or unsweetened$4.00
- Locals Coffee$3.00
Kids of Any Age
- Kids Chicken Strips*
Served with choice of ranch, BBQ sauce, sweet & sour sauce or honey mustard$12.00
- Kid's 1/4 Pound Hamburger
Pickle only$12.00
- Kid's 1/4 Pound Cheeseburger
Pickle only$14.00
- Kid's 1/4 Pound Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
- Kids 1/2 Grill Cheese
Choose sourdough or wheat bread$10.00
- Senior 1/4 Pound Hamburger$14.00
- Senior 1/4 Pound Cheeseburger$16.00
- Senior 1/4 Pound Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
Desserts
Daily Specials
Rooms
- Room 1. Standard Rate$230.00
- Room 2. Standard Rate$230.00
- Room 3. Standard Rate$230.00
- Room 4 Standard Rate$230.00
- Room 1 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 2 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 3 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 4 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 5 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 6 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00
- Room 7 Crew Rate w/Meals$325.00