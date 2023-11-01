Old Town Pub 1339 N Wells St
Old Town Pub Food Menu
Appetizer
with a side of honey mustard and bbq sauce with fries
Melted cheese between crispy Flour tortilllas
Melted cheese and seasoned chicken between crispy Flour tortillas
Melted cheese and tender steak between crispy Flour tortillas
Melted cheese and seasoned grilled shrimp between crispy Flour tortillas
Assortment of chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, wings, fries & onion rings with choice of sauces
Choice of Chicken or Beef
Tater tots with hot queso & pico de gallo
Crispy, cheesy Italian seasoned stix with a side of marinara sauce
1 LB of wings with carrot sticks, celery sticks & choice of Sauc
Hot, mild or BBQ with carrot sticks, celery sticks, & choices of sauce
Served with house made tortilla chips & pita
Rich baked goat cheese with toast points
Fried regular or buffalo style with marinara or a side blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches & Wraps
Melted cheddar cheese on toasted bread,. Add: avocado $2, bacon $2
Tender pulled pork with BBQ sauce and grilled onions
Crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Tender grilled chicken, pepper jack & cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, pico de gallo
Tender, crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese
Grilled chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Homemade Pesto and Tomato
Turkey, Swiss, bacon, tomato and Mayo
Fresh Basil, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and Homemade Pesto
Salads
Entrees
3 tender pulled chicken tacos with lettuce, pico & shredded cheese
3 juicy, tender steak tacos with cilantro, onions & salsa on the side
3 tender grilled tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo & side of salsa
3 juicy blackened shrimp tacos, lettuce, pico de gallo & side of salsa
Ham, sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Chicken, feta & mozzarella, spinach, artichoke, roasted garlic, marinara sauce
Crispy blackened fish with mushrooms, lemon butter, broccoli and rice
Al dente pasta with chicken or sausage, mozzarella & vodka sauce
Burgers
Smooth creamy peanut butter on top/bottom bun, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & onion
Jalapeno, sautéed onion, goat cheese, fried egg, & chipotle mayo
USDA Prime Black Angus Beef, ($2 to add bacon & avocado)
Plant based impossible patty, grilled to perfection with lettuce, tomato, & onion
Juicy turkey burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion
Jalapeno, sautéed onion, blue cheese, avocado, & bacon
3 Sliders- Choice of pulled pork, cheeseburger, & buffalo chicken
Pizza
Tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil, mozzarella, & olive oil
Assorted veggies, basil, & three cheese blend
Chicken, onions, mushrooms, spinach, artichokes, garlic & BBQ sauce
Hot, grilled chicken with mozzarella & buffalo sauce
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, onions, mushrooms, green pepper