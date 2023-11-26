Old Town Spaghetti Store 550 Carriage House Drive
Appetizers
- Create Your Own Combo - Any 2$8.99
Your choice of toasted ravioli, fried mozzarella, fried mushroom, or fried zucchini
- Create Your Own Combo - Any 3$11.99
Your choice of toasted ravioli, fried mozzarella, fried mushroom or fried zucchini
- Oysters Romano$13.99
1/2 dozen baked oysters topped with bacon and mozzarella cheese
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.99
Special recipe dip with picante sauce and chips
- Stuffed Mushrooms$8.99
Mushrooms stuffed with spicy Italian sausage, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Personal Pizza$6.99
Design your own
Salads & Soups
- The Italian Salad - Half$8.99
Mixed greens topped with artichoke hearts, pepperoncini peppers, hearts of palm, black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
- The Italian Salad - Full$14.99
Mixed greens topped with artichoke hearts, pepperoncini peppers, hearts of palm, black and green olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese
- Grilled Sicilian Chicken Salad$13.99
Grilled chunks of tender chicken breast served with homemade croutons, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes on a bed of mixed greens
- Fruit Chicken Salad$13.99
The best chicken salad in town! Pecans, pineapple, and mandarin oranges served on a bed of lettuce with fresh seasonal fruit
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Crisp romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, and homemade croutons tossed in creamy caesar dressing and topped with Romano cheese
- Chicken Parmesan Salad$13.99
Chicken fingers on a bed of mixed greens, topped with freshly grated Romano cheese and served with a delicious Parmesan dressing
- Minestrone$4.99
Our classic Italian soup made with vegetables and pasta in an herb scented tomato broth
- Soup of the Day$4.99
Ask your server for our fresh made selections
- Soup, Salad & Bread$9.99
Our fresh house salad with your choice of dressing, hot fresh baked bread and a bowl of our homemade soup
- Side House Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side Country Italian Salad$5.00
- Side Dinner Salad$3.00
Sandwiches
- Italian Roast Beef$11.99
Tender roast beef thinly sliced and piled high with bell peppers, pepperoncini peppers, and au jus on our toasted Italian sub roll
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken breast with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken- grilled, boneless chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and red onions. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun
- French Dip$10.99
Thinly sliced roast beef piled high on toasted Italian roll with au jus for dipping
- Sicilian Burger$10.99
Certified Angus beef, with marinated tomato, grilled bell pepper, onion, and mozzarella cheese with pesto mayonnaise. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun
- Meatball Sub$10.99
Meatballs smothered with bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on toasted Italian roll
- Sausage Sub$10.99
Italian sausage smothered with bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on toasted Italian roll
- Cheesburger$9.99
Create Your Own Pasta Dish
Pasta Galore
- Deluxe Baked Ziti$13.99
Ziti noodles topped with meat sauce, black olives, pepperoni, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese then oven baked
- Baked Spaghetti$12.99
Spaghetti mixed with our rich meat sauce and topped with Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses and then oven baked
- Jumbo Stuffed Shells$11.99
Three ricotta cheese filled shells topped with your favourite sauce
- Beef Tortellini$11.99
Hearty meat filled pasta with your choice of sauce
- Cheese Tortellini$11.99
Cheese filled pasta with your choice of sauce
- Cheese Manicotti$10.99
Two cheese filled manicotti topped with your choice of sauce
- Meat Manicotti$12.99
Two meat filled manicotti topped with mozzarella cheese and covered with your choice of sauce
- Pasta Primavera$12.99
Fresh asparagus, cherry tomatoes, carrots, sugar snap peas, sweet red peppers, yellow squash, and broccoli sautéed in olive oil, garlic, and tossed with linguine pasta and Parmesan cheese
- Seafood Fettuccine$23.99
Sweet tender scallops, large shrimp scampi, and imitation crab meat with fettucine in a garlic cream sauce
- Shrimp Fettuccine$20.99
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with shrimp scampi. (No side item)
- Half Beef Ravioli$7.99
Tender pasta stuffed with meat or ricotta cheese and served with your favourite sauce
- Half Cheese Ravioli$7.99
Tender pasta stuffed with meat or ricotta cheese and served with your favourite sauce
- Beef Ravioli - Full$13.99
Tender pasta stuffed with meat or ricotta cheese and served with your favourite sauce
- Cheese Ravioli - Full$13.99
Tender pasta stuffed with meat or ricotta cheese and served with your favourite sauce
- Half Lasagna$9.99
Layers of wide noodles, seasoned ground beef, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese topped with tomato sauce
- Lasagna - Full$15.99
Layers of wide noodles, seasoned round beef, mozzarella and ricotta cheese topped with tomato sauce
- Half Eggplant$9.99
Breaded eggplant layered with mozzarella cheese and topped with our rich meat sauce
- Eggplant - Full$15.99
- Create Your Own Combo$15.99
Your choice of two: lasagna, ravioli, manicotti, eggplant, fettucine Alfredo, tortellini, or any pasta below for a true Italian experience
Entrees
- Chicken Parmesan$17.99
Chicken breast breaded, deep-fried and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Veal Parmesan$27.99
- Chicken Marsala$19.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded and sautéed with fresh mushrooms and in a Marsala wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$27.99
- Chicken Piccata$18.99
Chicken breast lightly breaded and sautéed in butter, lemon, and wine
- Veal Piccata$27.99
- Chicken Kebab$18.99
Chunks of chicken, Italian sausage, and mushrooms, skewered, charbroiled, and topped with our special sauce
- Marinated Chicken$17.99
Marinated chicken breast, charbroiled and topped with our special marinade
- Chicken Giardiniera$18.99
Lightly breaded chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, butter, "Hot" giardiniera peppers and olives
- Chicken Florentine$21.99
Tender sautéed chicken, fresh Italian spinach, and mozzarella cheese with creamy Alfredo sauce and our own homemade marinara
- Shrimp Parmesan$15.99
Six large deep-fried shrimp topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Deep-Fried Shrimp$18.99
Twelve lightly breaded shrimp deep-fried to a golden brown
- Shrimp Scampi$21.99
Seven large shrimp baked in butter, garlic, and spices
- Atlantic Salmon$18.99
8 oz. Fillet grilled or baked in lemon butter
- Red Snapper$24.99
10 oz. Fillet, either deep-fried or baked in lemon butter, charbroiled or blackened
- Roman Red Snapper$25.99
Red snapper baked with plum tomatoes, garlic olive oil, and white wine
- Sicilian Tilapia$17.99
8 oz. Fillet baked with Italian spices and fresh tomatoes
- Tuscan Pork Chop$18.99
Center cut pork chop seasoned with Italian spices and grilled
- Slices of Tenderloin$19.99
4 oz of certified Angus beef tenderloin with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and au jus
- Beef Kebab$22.99
4 oz of certified Angus beef tenderloin with peppers and onions
- Rib Eye$33.99
12 oz. Certified Angus beef
- New York Strip$32.99
14 oz. Certified Angus beef
- Filet Mignon$39.99
7 oz. certified Angus beef
Ala La Carte and Side Items
- Steamed Vegetables$5.00
- Cheddar Cheese$1.50
- Garlic Slaw$2.00
- Potato Salad$2.00
- Garlic Potatoes$2.00
- Potato Chip$1.50
- French Fries$1.50
- Side of Pasta$5.00
- Meatball$2.00
- Italian Sausage$3.00
- Baked Potato$2.00
When a baked potato is rang up I need to add loaded toppings for $ 1.30
- Bread Board$2.00
- Side Eggplant Parmesan$6.00
- Side Lasagna$6.00
- Sautéed Mushroom$5.00
- Mozzarella Cheese$1.50
- Grilled Chicken$6.00
- Baked Chicken$6.00
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Sautéed Shrimp$6.00
- Potatoes and Gravy$3.00
- 4 Shrimp Scampi$7.00
- Italian Spinach$4.00
- Scoop of Chicken Salad$4.00
- 7 Shrimp Scampi$10.00
- Large Extra Sauce$4.00
- 2 Meatballs$4.00
- Blackened Seasoning$1.00
- Upgrade Eggplant$4.00
- Upgrade Lasagna$4.00
- Sautéed Asparagus$6.00
To Go Menu
Pastas
- Spaghetti - Family$25.00
Feeds 3-4
- Spaghetti - Party$35.00
Feeds 8-10
- Baked Spaghetti - Family$28.00
Feeds 3-4
- Baked Spaghetti - Party$38.00
Feeds 8-10
- Fettuccine - Family$25.00
Feeds 3-4
- Fettuccine - Party$35.00
Feeds 8-10
- Deluxe Ziti - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4
- Deluxe Ziti - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10
- Lasagna - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4
- Lasagna - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10
- Eggplant - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4
- Eggplant - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10
- Meat Ravioli - Family$28.00
Feeds 3-4
- Meat Ravioli - Party$38.00
Feeds 8-10
- Cheese Manicotti - Family$28.00
Feeds 3-4
- Cheese Manicotti - Party$38.00
Feeds 8-10
- Cheese Ravioli - Family$28.00
Feeds 3-4
- Cheese Ravioli - Party$38.00
Feeds 8-10
- Eggplant and Lasagna - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4
- Eggplant and Lasagna - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10
- Ziti Combo - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4. Ziti, meat sauce, meat balls, and Italian sausage
- Ziti Combo - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10. Ziti, meat sauce, meat balls and Italian sausage
- Meat Manicotti - Family$29.00
Feeds 3-4
- Meat Manicotti - Party$39.00
Feeds 8-10
- Chicken & Vegetable - Fettuccine Family$30.00
Feeds 3-4
- Chicken & Vegetable - Fettuccine Party$40.00
Feeds 8-10
- Italian Sampler - Family$30.00
Feeds 3-4. Lasagna, fettuccine, and eggplant
- Italian Sampler - Party$40.00
Feeds 8-10. Lasagna, fettuccine, and eggplant