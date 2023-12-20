Old City Bagel Company
Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese$5.99
Two Eggs, American Cheese
- Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$6.99
Bacon, Egg, American Cheese
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$6.99
Ham, Egg, American Cheese
- Steak, Egg, & Cheese$7.99
Chopped Steak, Egg, American Cheese
- Sausage, Egg, &Cheese$6.99
Sausage, Egg, American Cheese
- Turkey, Egg, & Cheese$6.99
Turkey, Egg, American Cheese
- Porkroll, Egg, & Cheese$6.99
Porkroll, Egg, American Cheese
Cold Deli Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$7.99
smashed avocado, tomato, everything seasoning, open-faced
- BLT$6.99
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- California Chicken Club$9.49
Roasted Chicken, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce Tomato, Onion, Mayo
- Chicken Salad$6.99
chicken salad, lettuce, tomato
- Green Goddess$7.99
avocado, lettuce, cucumber, mozzarella, mayo
- Ham & Cheese$6.99
Ham, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
- Smoked Salmon$9.99
lox, cream cheese, red onion, tomato, capers
- Tuna Salad$5.99Out of stock
tuna salad, tomato, lettuce
- Turkey & Cheese$6.99
Turkey, Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato
- Turkey Bacon Club$7.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- AB&J$5.99
Almond butter and Jam
- Italian$9.49
Hot Deli Sandwiches
- Breakfast Burger$9.49
4oz patty, bacon, egg, cheddar cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$8.49
buffalo chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, house buffalo sauce, cream cheese
- Cheesesteak$7.49
shaved beef, american cheese, peppers, onions
- Burger$8.49
choice of single or double burger, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Good Toast$7.99
jalapeno cream cheese, egg, tomato, cheddar, sesame bagel,open-faced
Bagels With Spreads
Bagels with Cream Cheese or Spread
Bakery
- Iced Buttercream Cookie$2.00Out of stock
- Double Chocolate$2.00Out of stock
- Strawberry lemonade shortbread cookie$2.00Out of stock
- Sugar Cookies$2.00Out of stock
- Chocolate chip cookies$2.00Out of stock
- Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry$3.00Out of stock
- Vanilla Eggnog Muffins$3.50
- Double Chocolate Chip muffins$3.50
- Pumpkin muffins w/ cream cheese icing$3.50Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffins$3.50
- Lemon Poppy Scone$3.50
- Maple bacon scones$3.50
- Chocolate Chip Scones$3.50
- Jalapeño Cheddar$3.50Out of stock
- Chocolate Peppermint Scones$3.50
- Double Chocolate Scones$3.50
- S’mores Brownie$2.25Out of stock
- Lemon Raspberry Mascarpone- Olive Oil Cake$3.25Out of stock