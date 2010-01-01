Olde Towne Bakery & Cafe
Bakery
Donuts
Specialty
Apple dumpling
$3.00
bear claw
$2.00
Canolli large
$2.00
Canolli small
$0.80+
Cherry Boats
$1.50
Coconut Cream Cookies
$2.25
Creme Puffs
$1.50
Creme Puffs Mini
$0.80+
Danishes
$1.50
Eclair
$1.50
Elephant Ears
$1.50
Fried Cinnamon Rolls
$1.25+
Fritters
$1.50
Iced Cinnamon Roll
$1.10
Lady lock
$2.00
Ladylock Mini
$0.80+
Longhorns
$2.00
Maple cin roll
$1.10
Maple Twists
$1.10
Napoleon
$3.00
Olde Towne Éclair
$2.25
Pastries
$1.00
Roly-poly
$0.80
Sticky Buns
$1.25+
Strudel
$2.25
turnover large
$2.25
Olde Towne Elcaire Mini
$1.00
Pumkin Roll
$9.99
Cakes
1/2 Sheet
1/4 Sheet
1/8 single layer split
$14.99
10" Double Layer
10" Single Layer
10" Triple Layer
$32.00
12" Double Layer
12" Single Layer
12" Triple Layer
$58.00
8" Double Layer
8" Single Layer
8" single layer split burnt sugar
$18.00
8" Triple Layer
$24.00
8"single layer split
$14.99
Cake Slice
$1.50+
Full Sheet
Kritter Cake Large
$5.25
Kritter Cake Small
$3.50
Mini Cakes
$4.00
Princess Cakes
8" Double Almond Torte
$28.00
Carrot Cake Cheese Cake 9""
Angel Food
$7.00
1/4 Sheet Cake Double Layer
$35.00
Mini Angel Food
$2.25
10 " split Layer
$19.99
12 Inch Split Layer
$30.00+
Cheesecakes
Candy
Buckeye
$0.69+
Caramel
$0.49+
Caramel bar
$1.59
Cherries choc covered
$0.59
Chocolate Cream
$0.49
Chocolate Dark
$0.49+
Chocolate Milk
$0.49+
Chocolate pops
$0.59+
Chocolate White
$0.49+
Clark Bite
$0.39+
Coconut
$0.49+
Crispy Choc Animals
$0.69
Easter Candy
$0.69+
Fudge chocolate
$0.49+
Fudge peanut butter
$0.49
Fudge variety dozen
$5.25
Fudge white
$0.49+
Graham Cracker Choc Cov
$0.59
Maple Walnut
$0.59+
Mother's Day
$3.25+
Oreo Chocolate Covered
$0.70
Peanut Butter Caramel Delights
$0.49+
Peanut Meltaway
$0.49+
Peanut meltaway bars
$1.59
Pecan Caramel
$0.49+
Pecan Turtles
$0.79+
Peppermint choc covered
$0.39+
Potato Candy
$0.59
Pretzels Choc Cov Twist
$0.49+
Pretzels Sugar Free Chocolate Covered
$0.89+
Rod Choc Covered
$0.79+
Samoas
$0.89+
Smore Graham
$0.99
Strawberries choc covered
$1.35+
Truffle raspberry red velvet
$0.89+
Variety Assortment Dozen .39-.59 range
$4.90
Father's Day
$3.50+
Cupcakes and Gobs
Tortes
Brownies
Cookies
Pies
Pie: Apple
$10.00
Pie: Apple Dutch
$10.00
Pie: Banana Cream
$11.00
Pie: Bluberry
$11.00
Pie: Blueberry Dutch
$11.00
Pie: Boston Cream
$11.00
Pie: Cherry
$10.00
Pie: Cherry Dutch
$10.00
Pie: Chocolate Mousse
$11.00
Pie: Coconut Cream
$11.00
Pie: Key Lime
$11.00
Pie: Lemon Meringue
$11.00
Pie: Peach
$10.00
Pie: Peanut Butter
$12.00
Pie: Pecan
$11.00
Pie: Strawberry
$11.00
Pie: Strawberry Rubarb
$11.00
Mini Pie
$3.00
Fruit Pie Slice
$3.00
Fruit pizza 10"
$18.00
Banana split pizza
$15.99
Peanut Butter Pie Slice
$3.75
Specialty Pie Slice
$3.25
Muffins
Open bakery no tax
Seasonal
Drinks
Fountain Drinks/iced tea
Coffee and Barista, milk
Specialty Iced Tea
Handcrafted Sodas
Bottled Soda
Breakfast
Build Your Own
Classic Omelets
Breakfast Combos
Something Sweet
Breakfast Sides
BYO Lunch Entrees
BYO Salad
BYO Sandwich
BYO Burger
OTBC Favorites
Shareables
Soups & Sides
Choice of Soup
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Drinks
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
Daily Specials
Lunch Special
Salad Special Bacon Avacado
$8.25
Special 1 Wings shrimp
$19.99
Special 2 Wings Shrimp
$10.99
Dozen Wings special
$8.75
Half Dz Wing Special
$4.50
Peel Shrimp 20 Piece Spec
$12.99
Peel Shrimp Special 10 Piece
$6.99
BYO Burger And Fries
$7.00
Loaded fries
$8.99
Nacho grande Chili
$8.25
Nacho Grande Chipped Beef
$8.25
Nacho Grande Chicken
$8.25
Cheesesteak Salad
$8.25
Special Fish Taco Crispy
$6.75
Special Fish Taco Blackened
$6.75
Special Chicken Taco Crispy
$6.75
Special Chick Taco Grilled
$6.75
Special Beef Taco
$5.99
Special Breakfast Burrito
$4.99
Special Chicken Dinner
$9.99
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
$8.99
Ground beef taco
$1.75
Guacamole Extra
$1.00
Sirloin Special
$13.00
Fish Shrimp Bowl
$13.00
Stuffed Chix Special
$13.00
Roast Beef Special
$13.00
Hot Turkey Special
$13.00
Special Meatball Sub
$7.25
Special Cheesesteak
$9.99
Bacon/avacado Salad
$8.25
Reuben Burgerr
$8.50
Fishermans Special
$8.99
Crab quesadilla Spe Ial
$7.25
Special Chicken Dinner
$9.99
Meatloaf Sand Special
$7.50
Special Steak Wrap
$8.50
Special Burrito Chix Chipotle
$7.75
Shrimp Quesadilla
$7.25
SpecialTurkey Gouda Melt
$7.75
Special Prime Rib Sandwich
$9.99
Shep Pie Special
$6.50
Special Grilled Cheese Soup
$7.00
Soup Special
Kawana Specia
Salad Special
Pasta Night
New Years Eve a la carte
South of the Border
Gift Cert/misc
Bucket
Newspaper
Alcohol
Bottled Beer
Budweiser
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Yuengling Lager
$3.50
Miller Lite
$3.50
Coors Lite
$3.50
Dos Equis XX Lager
$4.25
Corona Extra
$4.25
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Not Your Fathers
$4.25
Leinenkugel Grapefruit
$4.25
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$4.25
Sierra Nevada
$4.25
Rolling Rock
$3.50
Heineken
$3.75
Amstel Light
$3.75
Stella
$4.25
Hoegaarden
$4.25
Corona Light
$4.25
Guiness Draught
$4.25
Molsen Canadian
$3.50
Sam Adams Winter Lager
$4.25
Dogfish IPA
$4.25
Redd's
$4.00
Blue Moon
$4.00
Miller High Life
$3.50
IC Light
$3.50
Guinness
$4.00
Draft Beer
Wine Cooler
Liquor
Bacardi Soda
$4.75
Bloody Mary
$6.00
Captain Soda
$4.75
Cosmo
$6.00
Crown
$3.50
Double Jack Coke
$7.00
Double Orange Sh
$6.00
Gin Top Tonic
$5.00
Irish Coffee
$5.50
Jack Pepsi
$4.25
Jameson Double
$5.75
Jameson Single
$3.00
Jim Beam Soda
$4.75
Jim beam
$3.00
Madras
$6.00
Margarita Cuervo
$5.25
Mimosa
$6.00
Moscow Mule
$6.00
Pepsi/vodka
$4.50
Rebel Mule
$6.50
Segrams Gin/Tonic
$4.00
SoCo Soda
$4.75
Vodka/Juice
$4.00
Whiskey Sour JB
$5.00
White Russian
$5.50
Wild Turk Shot
$3.00
WT Shot
$2.50
Kentucky Mudslide
$7.00
Raspberry Daiquiri
$5.00
Bourbon Gingerale
$4.75
Special Italian Surfer
$6.00
Fireball Shot
$3.00
Upcharge Shelf
$0.25
Captain Soda Double Shot
$7.25
Long Island
$9.00
Double Shot Juice
$6.50
Wine
Tall Pines
Vodka
Olde Towne Bakery & Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(814) 701-2777
Closed