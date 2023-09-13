Olde World Bistro 4373 State Route 39
Burgers
All-American
1/2 lb Burger topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles and our Burger Sauce
Grilled Sticky BBQ Burger
1/2 lb Burger with Hand-Battered Onion Rings, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese and BBQ Sauce
Apple Bacon Cheddar Burger
1/2 lb Burger with Sautéed Apple and Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Farm Burger
1/2 lb Burger with Fried Egg, Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Burger Sauce.
Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger
1/2 lb Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, and Swiss Cheese. With our Signature Mama Mia Sauce.
BBQ Slaw Burger
1/2 lb Burger topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw and BBQ Sauce.
BYOB
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and BurgerSauce on Grilled Sourdough.
CBR 1/2 Quesadilla
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Farm Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken with Ham, Bacon, Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Burger Sauce on Grilled Sourdough.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad Served on Cranberry Walnut Bread.
Half Sandwich & Soup
Choice of a Half of a Chicken Salad Sandwich, BLT, or Grilled Cheese. Served with a cup of Tomato Basil or Soup of the Day.
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or Crispy Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Mozzarella Cheese.
Olde World Reuben
Local Corned Beef topped with Sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1,000 Island on our Marble Rye Bread
Meatloaf Sandwich
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Hand Dipped Onion Rings and BBQ Sauce on Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Italian Grilled Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, Banana Peppers, and Onions on Sourdough. With a side of Homemade Marinara Sauce.
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
BBQ Pulled Pork on Grilled Sourdough with Choice of Cheese: American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Pepper Jack.
Hand Breaded Fish Sandwich
Flaky Pollock with Lettuce, American Cheese and Tartar Sauce on a Hoagie Bun.
Whole Glorious Quesadilla
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
BLT
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BYO Chicken Sandwich
Salads
Amish Cobb Salad
Tomato, Potato, Corn, Feta Cheese, Green Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Grilled Chicken and Bacon, Served with your Choice of Dressing.
Steak Salad
Steak Cooked to Order, Onions, Tomato, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and French Fries. Served with your Choice of Dressing.
AntiPasti Salad
Tomato, Pepperoni, BananaPeppers, Red Onion, Black Olives, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Tossed in our Creamy Italian Dressing.
Chicken Salad
Choose Grilled or Crispy Chicken, Green onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons.
Farmer's Wife Salad
Oranges, Green Onions, Feta Cheese, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Cucumbers, Pecans, Celery, Cranberries, and Croutons. Served with Lemon Vinegarette.
Soup and Salad Combo
Your Choice of Half a Menu Salad (excludes Steak Salad) and a Cup of our Homemade Soup.
Homemade Salad Dressings
French, Ranch, Mama Mia, Bleu Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard, 1,000 Island, and Creamy Italian.
Pastas
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Three Meatballs in Marinara, served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread with Herbed Olive Oil
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded and fried Chicken Breast, Served atop spaghetti and our home made marinara, accompanied by a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Our house Alfredo Sauce-smothered penne pasta, topped with Grilled Chicken and Broccoli. Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Pasta Del Mare
Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Chicken Pesto Pasta
Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Loaded Pulled Pork Mac-&-Cheese
Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Sweet and Spicy Mac-&-Cheese
Served with a Garden Salad and Fresh Bread
Seafood
Entrees
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Topped with Fried Onion Straws, served with Garlic Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Grilled Chicken Dinner
2 piece grilled chicken served with broccoli
Pork Stack
BBQ pork served on top mashed potatoes with crispy onions
Drunken Chuck
Tender beef in a whiskey cream sauce with mashed potatoes
10oz Strip Steak
tender strip steak served with loaded potatoes
Surf & Turf
10oz strip steak with two shrimp skewers and Garlic Cheddar Mashed Potatoes