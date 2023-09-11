Main Menu

Burgers

Bacon Avocado Burger

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty, bacon, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce and pepper jack cheese

Bazooka Queso Burger

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty, pico de gallo, fried jalapeno, lettuce and avocado

Blue Star Burger

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty, bacon blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and bleu cheese dressing

Bunrise Burger

$12.99

Seasoned beef patty, bacon, egg, onions, tomato, lettuce and cheddar cheese

Conttry Brisket

$12.99

Home made brisket recipie, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and fry onion ring

Fried Chicken

$10.99

Fried chicken breast, bacon, jalapeno honey,, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, swiss or pepper jack cheese

Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty, onions, mushrooms sauteed w/ our special sauce, swiss cheese

The Buddha Burger

$10.99

Vegg patty, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomato

The District Burger

$9.99

Seasoned beef patty, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese

Turkey Burger

$10.99

Seasoned turkey patty, onions, tomatoes, lettuce

Fire N Cheese Burger

$11.99

Seasoned beef patty, queso fresco, dry tomatoes, lettuce, crispy tortillas, jalapeno ranch dressing

Wagyu Burger

$15.99

Fries

Con Queso

$4.99+

Chile con queso, bacon, pico de gallo, green onion

Parmesan

$4.50+

rosemary butter. parmesan cheese, green onion

Brisket

$7.50+

House made brisket, BBQ sauce, green onions

Beef Chilly

$4.99+

Ground beef chili, chipolte aioli, green onions

Bleu Cheese

$4.99+

Blue cheese crumbles,bacon, blue cheese dressing, green onions

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Tater Tots

$3.25+

Sweet Potato

$3.25+

Regular Fries

$2.75+

Truffle Oil

$5.00+

Tacos

Beef Fajita tacos

$2.75

Chicken Fajita tacos

$2.75

Pastor tacos

$2.75

Pupusas

Revueltas Pupusas

$3.25

pork

Queso Pupusas

$3.25

cheese

Frijol Pupusas

$3.25

beans

Loroco Pupusas

$3.25

loroco flower buds

Espinaca Pupusas

$3.00

spinach

Calabaza Pupusas

$3.00

zucchini

Fajita Pupusas

$4.75

chicken or beef

Pupusa Loca Pupusas

$6.25

Antojitos

Yuca con Chicharron

$8.75

fried cassava w/crispy fried pork

Tamal de Elote

$2.50

fresh sweet corn tamal and sour cream

Platanos Fritos

$6.95

fried plantains w/Salvadoran beans and sour cream

Tortas

Beef Fajita Torta

$8.99

Chicken Fajita Torta

$8.99

Pastor Torta

$8.99

Tostadas

Beef Fajita Tostatda

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Tostada

$4.99

Pastor Tostada

$4.99

Kids meal

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Grilled cheese

$7.99

Chicken tenders

$7.99

Hot dogs

$7.99

Shakes

Oreo

$5.25

Cookie Butter

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.25

Strawberry

$5.25

Peanut Butter

$5.25

Vanilla

$4.75

Churros

$5.99

Drinks

Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Mexican Fanta

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+

Joe tea

$3.50

can soda

$1.75

topo chicho

$3.50