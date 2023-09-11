OLD SCHOOL BURGER 975 S Mason Rd
Main Menu
Burgers
Bacon Avocado Burger
Seasoned beef patty, bacon, avocado, onions, tomato, lettuce and pepper jack cheese
Bazooka Queso Burger
Seasoned beef patty, pico de gallo, fried jalapeno, lettuce and avocado
Blue Star Burger
Seasoned beef patty, bacon blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and bleu cheese dressing
Bunrise Burger
Seasoned beef patty, bacon, egg, onions, tomato, lettuce and cheddar cheese
Conttry Brisket
Home made brisket recipie, BBQ sauce, coleslaw and fry onion ring
Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast, bacon, jalapeno honey,, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, swiss or pepper jack cheese
Mushrooms Swiss Burger
Seasoned beef patty, onions, mushrooms sauteed w/ our special sauce, swiss cheese
The Buddha Burger
Vegg patty, lettuce, avocado, onions, tomato
The District Burger
Seasoned beef patty, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese
Turkey Burger
Seasoned turkey patty, onions, tomatoes, lettuce
Fire N Cheese Burger
Seasoned beef patty, queso fresco, dry tomatoes, lettuce, crispy tortillas, jalapeno ranch dressing
Wagyu Burger
Fries
Con Queso
Chile con queso, bacon, pico de gallo, green onion
Parmesan
rosemary butter. parmesan cheese, green onion
Brisket
House made brisket, BBQ sauce, green onions
Beef Chilly
Ground beef chili, chipolte aioli, green onions
Bleu Cheese
Blue cheese crumbles,bacon, blue cheese dressing, green onions