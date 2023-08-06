Olde Town Cafe
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwich
with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.
Chicken Salad
served on a bed of lettuce
Tuna Salad
served on a bed of lettuce
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.
Apple Grilled Cheese
Fried apples, bacon & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough or wheat
Plain Grilled Cheese
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Topped with coarse grain mustard, grilled peppers & onions, coleslaw and baby swiss on grilled sourdough or wheat.
1/2 Sandwich & Bowl of Soup
Choice of chicken, tuna or egg salad w/lettuce & Tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant
Grilled Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Grilled Cheeseburger
Topped with choice of cheddar, american or swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon with cheese lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of grilled wheat or sourdough.
Reuben Sandwich
Served on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese and sauerkraut.
1/2 lb Cheeseburger
Soup & Salad
Cup of Soup (4oz)
Soup of the day
Bowl of Soup (8oz)
Soup of the day
Chef Salad Small
Turkey, ham, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, peppers & shaved carrots served on a bed of lettuce
Chef Salad Large
Turkey, ham, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, peppers & shaved carrots served on a bed of lettuce
Scoop Salad Small
Choice of chicken, egg or tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, topped with cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, tomato, boiled egg, cranberries & pecans.
Scoop Salad Large
Choice of chicken, egg or tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, topped with cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, tomato, boiled egg, cranberries & pecans.
Small Side Salad
Bed of lettuce, shaved carrots, tomato and cucumber.
Kids Meals
Brunch
Fried Egg Sandwich
Two hard fried eggs, home fries, bacon & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.
Farmer’s Ham Sandwich
Two hard fried eggs, thick slice of farmer’s ham, coarse grain mustard & baby swiss cheese on grilled sourdough.
Country Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with three slices of bacon or sausage links. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, cinnamon chips or pecans.
Country Waffle Squares
Served with three slices of bacon or two sausage links.
French Toast
Served with three slices of bacon or two sausage links.
Cheese Omelet
Three egg omelet served with home fries & choice of toast.
Kids Brunch
One Pancake - Kids
One strip of bacon or one sausage link.
French Toast - Kids
One strip of bacon or one sausage link.
Egg - Kids
Any style. One strip of bacon or one sausage link.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese on sourdough or wheat served with chips & pickle.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Chicken nuggets served with chips & pickle.