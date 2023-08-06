Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.50

with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

with lettuce & tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.

Chicken Salad

$8.00

served on a bed of lettuce

Tuna Salad

$8.00

served on a bed of lettuce

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant.

Apple Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Fried apples, bacon & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough or wheat

Plain Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Fried apples, bacon & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough or wheat

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$13.50

Topped with coarse grain mustard, grilled peppers & onions, coleslaw and baby swiss on grilled sourdough or wheat.

1/2 Sandwich & Bowl of Soup

$9.50

Choice of chicken, tuna or egg salad w/lettuce & Tomato on grilled sourdough, wheat or croissant

Grilled Hamburger

$9.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Grilled Cheeseburger

$9.50

Topped with choice of cheddar, american or swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Club Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey, ham, bacon with cheese lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of grilled wheat or sourdough.

Reuben Sandwich

$13.50

Served on grilled rye bread with swiss cheese and sauerkraut.

1/2 lb Cheeseburger

$13.50

Soup & Salad

Cup of Soup (4oz)

$3.00

Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup (8oz)

$5.50

Soup of the day

Chef Salad Small

$9.50

Turkey, ham, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, peppers & shaved carrots served on a bed of lettuce

Chef Salad Large

$11.00

Turkey, ham, boiled egg, cucumber, tomato, onion, peppers & shaved carrots served on a bed of lettuce

Scoop Salad Small

$9.50

Choice of chicken, egg or tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, topped with cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, tomato, boiled egg, cranberries & pecans.

Scoop Salad Large

$11.00

Choice of chicken, egg or tuna salad on a bed of lettuce, topped with cucumber, shaved carrots, onion, tomato, boiled egg, cranberries & pecans.

Small Side Salad

$7.00

Bed of lettuce, shaved carrots, tomato and cucumber.

Sides

Macaroni

$2.50

Applesauce

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$2.50

French Fries

$3.50

Chips

$2.50

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled cheese on sourdough or wheat served with chips & pickle.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken nuggets served with chips & pickle.

Kids Grilled Cheeseburger

$7.00

Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Water

Desserts

Homemade Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Homemade Chocolate Brownie w/ Ice Cream

$5.95

Homemade Pie of the Day

$5.00

Homemade Pie of the Day w/Ice Cream

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50

Brunch

Fried Egg Sandwich

$10.25

Two hard fried eggs, home fries, bacon & cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough.

Farmer’s Ham Sandwich

$10.25

Two hard fried eggs, thick slice of farmer’s ham, coarse grain mustard & baby swiss cheese on grilled sourdough.

Country Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.25

Served with three slices of bacon or sausage links. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, cinnamon chips or pecans.

Country Waffle Squares

$9.25

Served with three slices of bacon or two sausage links.

French Toast

$9.25

Served with three slices of bacon or two sausage links.

Cheese Omelet

$9.00

Three egg omelet served with home fries & choice of toast.

Brunch Sides

One Egg

$2.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Link

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Kids Brunch

One Pancake - Kids

$6.50

One strip of bacon or one sausage link.

French Toast - Kids

$6.50

One strip of bacon or one sausage link.

Egg - Kids

$6.50

Any style. One strip of bacon or one sausage link.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled cheese on sourdough or wheat served with chips & pickle.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Chicken nuggets served with chips & pickle.

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25