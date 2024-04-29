Olia Poke & Tea 2720 SOUTH MOODY AVE SUITE 100
Food
Poke Bowls
Banh Mi
- Dac Biet - Special$10.95
Toasted baguette with Vietnamese ham, BBQ pork, pate, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Xa Xiu - BBQ Pork$10.50
Toasted baguette with BBQ pork, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Ga Xa - Lemongrass Chicken$10.50
Toasted baguette with lemongrass chicken, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Avocado Banh Mi$10.95
Toasted baguette with fresh cut avocado, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Dau Hu - Green Onion Fried Tofu$10.95
Toasted baguette with fried green onion tofu, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Dau Hu - Ota's Fried Tofu$10.95
Toasted baguette with Ota’s fried tofu, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
- Cha Lua - Vietnamese Pork Sauage$11.95
Toasted baguette with Vietnamese ham, pate, pickled carrots, pickled daikon, jalapeños, house aioli, cucumber, and cilantro
Salad Rolls
- 3 Shrimp & Pork Salad Rolls$10.95
Rice paper wrap with shrimp, pork, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 3 Shrimp Salad Rolls$10.50
Rice paper wrap with shrimp, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 3 Pork Salad Rolls$10.50
Rice paper wrap with pork, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 3 Tofu Salad Rolls$10.95
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 3 Avocado Salad Rolls$10.95
Rice paper wrap with avocado, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 3 Assorted Salad Rolls$10.95
Rice paper wrap with assorted items, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 1 Shrimp & Pork Salad Roll$3.95
Rice paper wrap with shrimp, pork, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 1 Shrimp Salad Roll$3.75
Rice paper wrap with shrimp, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 1 Pork Salad Roll$3.95
Rice paper wrap with pork, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 1 Tofu Salad Roll$3.95
Rice paper wrap with tofu, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
- 1 Avocado Salad Roll$3.95
Rice paper wrap with avocado, butter leaf lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, vermicelli noodles, and mint
Side Items
- Spam Musubi$3.50
Wrapped in a sheet of nori with a layer of rice, sesame seeds, fried crispy onions, and a sweet glaze.
- Tofu Musubi$3.75
Wrapped in a sheet of nori with a layer of rice, sesame seeds, fried crispy onions, and a sweet glaze.
- Avocado Musubi$3.75
Wrapped in a sheet of nori with a layer of rice, sesame seeds, fried crispy onions, and a sweet glaze.
- Miso Soup$3.50
Dashi base with Japanese soybean paste and your choice of tofu, wakame seaweed, and green onions.
- Udon Noodle Soup$12.95
Japanese udon noodle with dashi base miso and Ota's fried tofu, wakame seaweed, organic spinach, green onions, sesame seeds, and togarashi pepper.
- Side of Rice 8 OZ$3.00
Beverage
Grab N Go
- Harmless Coconut Water$4.25
- La Croix Sparkling Water$1.75
- Dr. Brew Kombucha$4.50
- Water Bottle$1.75
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$3.50
- Izze Sparkling Juices$2.50
- Smart Water$3.50
- Crater Lakes Soda$3.50
- Spindrift Sparkling Water$2.00
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Taisun Grass Jelly$2.50
- Body Armor$3.50
- Mexican Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
Coffee
Hot Teas
Smoothies
- Organic Mango$6.00
Organic mango blended in ice with condense, evaporated, and half&half milk.
- Organic Strawberry$6.00
Organic strawberry blended in ice with condense, evaporated, and half&half milk.
- Avocado Smoothies$6.75
Fresh Avocado blended in ice with condense, evaporated, and half&half milk
- Matcha Frosty$6.50
Lunch Menu for ISP students only
- Children's Poke Bowl ISP$10.95
Choose your base(s), one scoop of protein, your sauce(s),your mixin(s), and your topping(s)
- Udon Noodle Soup Tofu ISP$9.95
Japanese udon noodle with dashi base miso and Ota's medium firm tofu, wakame seaweed, spinach, corn, sesame seeds, .
- Udon Noodles Soup Chicken ISP$9.95
Japanese udon noodle with dashi base miso and chicken, wakame seaweed, spinach, corn, sesame seeds, .
- Stir Fry Noodles Tofu ISP$9.95
Stir fried noodles with tofu and vegetables i.e spinach, string beans, baby bok choy, bell peppers, broccoli, etc.
- Stir Fry Noodles Chicken ISP$9.95
Stir fried noodles with chicken and vegetables i.e spinach, string beans, baby bok choy, bell peppers, broccoli, etc.
- Litchi Jelly Soda ISP$5.50
Topo Chico infused Lychee Jelly