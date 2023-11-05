Oliboli Donuts 135 West First Street
Main Menu
Donuts
- Dozen Autumn Box$54.00
- Half Dozen Autumn Box$28.00
- MomMom's Pecan Pie$8.25
- Pumpkin Glazed$5.00
- Dutch Apple$6.75
- Cranberry Orange Glazed$6.25
- Pumpkin Pie$8.25
Fried-to-order ring dipped in vanilla bean glaze, topped with house made pumpkin pie filling, pumpkin whipped cream, and pie crust crumble.
- Banoffee$8.00
40-hour naturally leavened yeast dough, banana glaze, banana slices, banana whip cream, streusel, toffee.
- Bumbleberry Glazed$5.00
- Butter Pecan$5.50
40-hour naturally leavened yeast dough, maple glaze, pecan and butter toffee bits.
- Chocolate Glazed$5.00
40-hour naturally leavened yeast dough, chocolate glaze.
- Maple Bacon$6.25
40-hour naturally leavened yeast dough, maple glaze, bacon.
- Meyer Lemon Glazed$4.75
40-hour yeast dough, Meyer lemon glaze.
- Passion Fruit Glazed$6.25
- Pistachio Glazed$6.50
Pistachio glaze, pistachio nuts
- Pizza$11.75
It's Back! Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni wrapped in our yeast dough, with a side of house made ranch.
- Plain Glazed$4.75
40-hour yeast dough, real vanilla bean glaze.
- Autumn Sprinkle$4.75
Fried-to-order ring dipped in vanilla bean glaze, topped with sprinkles.
- Vermont Maple Glazed$4.75
40-hour yeast dough, Vermont maple glaze.
Coffee
Tea
Other Drinks
- Meyer Lemon Soda$5.50
- Vanilla Orange Soda$5.50
- Rose Petal Soda$5.50
- Aqua Panna$3.75
- Topo Chico$3.75
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$4.50
- Cold Pressed Orange Juice$4.75
- Milk Bottle$5.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
- Kid's Hot Chocolate$4.00
- 10 Oz Oat Milk Cup$5.50
- 10 Oz Almond Milk Cup$5.50
- Small Cup Milk$3.50
- 8oz Vanilla Steamer$4.50