Italian Starters

Truffle Mushroom Arancini

Truffle Mushroom Arancini

$14.00+
Beef Meatball

Beef Meatball

$16.00+
Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)

Tomato Basil Soup (Bowl)

$9.00
O&F Large Arugula Salad

O&F Large Arugula Salad

$14.00

Pasta

Prosciutto di Parma, onions, vodka tomato cream sauce, penne pasta

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Cream blend & crunchy prosciutto, Pecorino Romano cheese, cracked pepper, spaghetti pasta

Truffle Mushroom Campanelle

$20.00

Truffle mushroom cream sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, arugula, campanelle pasta

Penne alla Vodka

$20.00

Prosciutto di Parma, onions, vodka tomato cream sauce, penne pasta

16" Craft Pizza

Hummus Mediterranean

Hummus Mediterranean

$24.00

Spicy hummus spread, red onion, kalamata olives, spinach, cherry tomato, mozzarella cheese.

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$24.00

Made in-house sausage, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese.

Pesto Chicken

Pesto Chicken

$27.00

Chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with pesto sauce.

Truffle Mushroom

Truffle Mushroom

$24.00

Truffle mushroom, sautéed mushroom, pecorino romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula.

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$27.00

Black bean spread, chicken, jalapeño, corn, feta cheese, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese.

Italian Meat Lovers

Italian Meat Lovers

$27.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Italian beef, roasted peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$27.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese.

Bistecca (steak)

Bistecca (steak)

$29.00

Beef carpaccio, olive oil garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, topped with chimichurri sauce.

Pepperoni With Vodka Sauce

Pepperoni With Vodka Sauce

$24.00

Pepperoni, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, drizzled with infused hot honey.

Margherita

Margherita

$22.00

Traditional margherita sauce, Fiore di latte mozzarella, fresh basil.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$29.00

BBQ sauce, BBQ pulled pork, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$27.00

Chopped chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, Buffalo sauce.

Fig & Pig

Fig & Pig

$27.00

Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, extra virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic glaze.

Kale & Cauliflower

Kale & Cauliflower

$24.00

Roasted cauliflower, chopped kale, Alfredo cream sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, cherry tomato, mozzarella cheese.

16" Gourmet Dessert Pizza

Mascarpone & Berries

Mascarpone & Berries

$18.00

Ricotta and mascarpone blend with mixed berries, drizzled with honey.

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$18.00

Fuji apple, ricotta, and mascarpone blend, cinnamon, powdered sugar, and a caramel drizzle.

S’mores

S’mores

$18.00

Nutella blend with marshmallows with, graham crumbles, and chocolate drizzle.