Olio & Farina Spring Marketplace O&F
Italian Starters
Pasta
Spaghetti Carbonara
Cream blend & crunchy prosciutto, Pecorino Romano cheese, cracked pepper, spaghetti pasta
Truffle Mushroom Campanelle
Truffle mushroom cream sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, arugula, campanelle pasta
Penne alla Vodka
Prosciutto di Parma, onions, vodka tomato cream sauce, penne pasta
16" Craft Pizza
Hummus Mediterranean
Spicy hummus spread, red onion, kalamata olives, spinach, cherry tomato, mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Made in-house sausage, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese.
Pesto Chicken
Chicken, spinach, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese with pesto sauce.
Truffle Mushroom
Truffle mushroom, sautéed mushroom, pecorino romano cheese, mozzarella cheese, fresh arugula.
Southwest Chicken
Black bean spread, chicken, jalapeño, corn, feta cheese, fresh cilantro, mozzarella cheese.
Italian Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Italian beef, roasted peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
Prosciutto & Mozzarella
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese.
Bistecca (steak)
Beef carpaccio, olive oil garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, arugula, topped with chimichurri sauce.
Pepperoni With Vodka Sauce
Pepperoni, vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, drizzled with infused hot honey.
Margherita
Traditional margherita sauce, Fiore di latte mozzarella, fresh basil.
Pulled Pork
BBQ sauce, BBQ pulled pork, roasted peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Chopped chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Gorgonzola cheese, red onions, Buffalo sauce.
Fig & Pig
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, extra virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, balsamic glaze.
Kale & Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower, chopped kale, Alfredo cream sauce, Pecorino Romano cheese, cherry tomato, mozzarella cheese.