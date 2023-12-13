Olive and June 3411 Glenview
Savory
Antipasti
- Red Snapper Crudo$19.00
champagne vinaigrette, candied fennel, almond
- Pork Meatballs$17.00
house pomodoro, blistered cherry tomato, fig mostarda, parmesan
- Market Greens Salad$15.00
baby mix lettuce, red watercress, tarragon vinaigrette, ras el hanout walnut
- Roasted Beet Salad$18.00
whipped goat cheese, candied pecan, herb powder, red wine vinaigrette
- Proscuitto & Cheese Board$23.00
robiolo bosina cheese, prosciutto di san daniele, olives, almonds, giadiniera
- Truffle Lobster Polenta$22.00
braised cauliflower, meyer lemon, black truffle butter, chive
Pasta
- Bucatini All' Amatriciana$21.00
pomodoro, calabrese chili, guanciale, pecorino
- Winter Squash Ravioli$21.00
winter squash filling, red grape compote, amaretti cookie, parmesan
- Capellini$24.00
pistachio mint pesto, blue lump crab, crab fingers, lemon
- Pappardelle$23.00
braised short rib ragu, roasted rainbow carrots, fennel gremolata, pecorino
- Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
housemade spaghetti, pomodoro, pecorino
- Carbonara$23.00
- Cacio e Pepe$19.00
housemade spaghetti pasta, black pepper, parmesan, garlic, olive oil
- Kid's Pasta$12.00
choice of noodle and sauce
Entrees
Sides
Dolci
Pastry
- Torta Madeleine al Cioccolato$14.00
espresso chocolate, caramel, almonds
- Orange Cream Posset$14.00
hibuscus and mint granita, orange custard, fresh mint, shortbread cookie
- Strawberry Semifreddo$14.00
vanilla mousse, lemon gel, vanilla bean crumble
- Scoop Vanilla Gelato$5.00
house made vanilla gelato
- Scoop Daily Gelato$5.00
house made seasonal gelato
- Scoop Daily Sorbeto$5.00
house made seasonal sorbetto (df)