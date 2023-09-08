Olive and Lamb
Small Bites
Loaded Gyro Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, tomato, onion, pepperoncini peppers, and special sauce.
Olive Tepenade
Green olives marinated in walnut, pomegranate paste and garlic.
O&L Feta Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with feta cheese, pepperoncini and special sauce.
O&L Wings
Bone-in chicken wings marinated in lemon saffron, served with green spicy sauce.
Sambose
Flour tortilla filled with potato, peas, carrots, onions and herbs. Fried until golden, served with green spicy sauce.
Spanakopita
Baked filo dough pastry with spinach and cheese filling.
Greek Flatbread
Flatbread topped with gyro meat, tomato, onion, olives, feta and mozzarella cheese.
Hummus
House made hummus, served with pita bread.
Roasted Eggplant Dip
Topped with a fried egg, served with pita bread.
O&L Sandwiches
Gyro Pita
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Pita
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Pita
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
Steak Melt
Beef tenderloin on a french baguette with grilled onions, peppers and melted mozzarella cheese.
Hamburger
Beef burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Gyro Burger
Beef burger, gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with tzatziki sauce.
O&L Wrap
Flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce.
Gyro Melt
On a pita with gilled onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Melt
On a pita with grilled onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Beef and Lamb Wrap
Beef and lamb kabob wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce.
Falafel Burger
Falafel patty with feta cheese, hummus, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a french baguette with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with special sauce.
O&L Signatures
Steak Kabob
Thin cuts of marinated beef tenderloin. Served with rice and salad.
Beef and Lamb Kabob
Ground beef and lamb. Served with rice and salad.
Saffron Chicken Kabob
Saffron marinated chicken. Served with rice and salad.
Lamb Shank
Bone-in, tender meat. Served with broth, rice and salad.
Vegetable Kabob
Onion, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, green pepper, and jalapeño. Served with rice and salad.
Kabob Rack
One of each: beef and lamb, saffron chicken, steak and veggie kabob. Served with rice and salad.
Gyros Platter
1/2 lb of gyro meat, small greek salad and your choice of fries or rice.
Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken breasts, small greek salad, and your choice of fries or rice.
Soltani
One of each: steak kabob and beef and lamb kabob. Served with rice and salad
Vaziri
One of each: beef and lamb kabob and saffron chicken kabob. Served with rice and salad.
Twin B&L
Two skewers of beef and lamb kabob. Served with rice and salad.
Fresh Fare
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, olives, pepperoncini, onions, tomato, cucumbers, feta, vinaigrette dressing. Served with pita bread.
*Small* Greek Salad
Fresh greens, olives, pepperoncini, onions, tomato, cucumbers, feta, vinaigrette dressing. Served with pita bread.
Shirazi Salad
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
*Small* Shirazi Salad
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions.
Med Chopped Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with pita bread.
Tabbouleh
Finely chopped parsley, onions and tomatoes with cracked wheat, lemon and mint.
*Small* Tabbouleh
Finely chopped parsley, onions and tomatoes with cracked wheat, lemon and mint.
O&L Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, onion, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese. Served with vinaigrette dressing and pita bread.
House Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucmber, onions, served with vinaigrette dressing.
*Small* House Salad
Fresh greens, tomato, cucmber, onions, served with vinaigrette dressing.
Chickpea Salad
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, green pepper, chickpea, lemon and vinaigrette.
*Small* Chickpea Salad
Chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, green pepper, chickpea, lemon and vinaigrette.
A La Carte
Sauce
Rice
Side of Pita
2 pita bread.
Hand-Cut Fries Basket
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Falafel
5 pieces, served with green spicy sauce.
Lamb Shank
Bone-in, tender meat. Served in broth.
Side of Gyro
1/2 lb of gyro, served with tzatziki sauce.
Vegetable Kabob
Onion, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, green pepper, and jalapeño.
Beef and Lamb Kabob
Ground beef and lamb.
Saffron Chicken Kabob
Saffron marinated chicken.
Steak Kabob
Thin cuts of marinated beef tenderloin made into one skewer.
Hummus Side
Something Sweet
Chocolate Cake
Topped with whipped cream and chocolate.
Persian Ice Cream
Saffron and rosewater ice cream.
O&L Honey Cake
Brown batter cake topped with whipped cream and honey.
Baklava & Ice Cream
1 scoop of Persian ice cream and 1 piece of baklava.
House Made Baklava
Layers of filo dough filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened with syrup. 2 pieces in one order.