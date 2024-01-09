Olive + Oak
Starters
- Blue Crab Gratin$18.00
calabrian chile, celery + pretzel bread
- Caviar Potatoes$18.00
chive, salt, pepper, creme fraiche + MO paddlefish caviar
- Charred Octopus$20.00
crispy potatoes + smoked paprika aioli (GF, DF)
- Chicken Wings$19.00
maple-red curry glaze (GF, DF)
- Italian Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
lemon, oregano, crushed red pepper, olive oil + garlic bread
- Roasted Sweet Potato Hummus$15.00
green chili chermoula, pita + crudités
- Snack Plate$14.00
chorizo spiced dates, smoked olives, marcona almonds + aperol pickled fennel
Soups & Salads
- SM New House, New Salad$10.00
spring mix, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette (GF)
- LG New House, New Salad$15.00
mixed greens, shredded carrot, cucumber, sunflower seeds, white cheddar + sweet onion vinaigrette (GF)
- SM Caesar$10.00
aged asiago + garlic crumb
- LG Caesar$15.00
aged asiago + garlic crumb
- SM Three Sisters Kale Salad$12.00
chili-roasted acorn squash, scarlet runner beans, pickled onions, pepita, warm hominy polenta crouton, tuscan kale + rosemary-cumin vinaigrette
- LG Three Sisters Kale Salad$17.00
chili-roasted acorn squash, scarlet runner beans, pickled onions, pepita, warm hominy polenta crouton, tuscan kale + rosemary-cumin vinaigrette
- SM The Goddess$12.00
smoked ham, dried cherry, walnut, celery, pickled onion, green goddess dressing + boiled egg
- LG The Goddess$17.00
smoked ham, dried cherry, walnut, celery, pickled onion, green goddess dressing + boiled egg
- Caramelized Apple, Onion + Potato Soup$9.00
gruyere + chive
Entrees
- Bbq Braised Cabbage$22.00
red cabbage, smoky bbq, thick white bread, creamy slaw, fried onion + broccoli (Vegan!)
- Beef Tenderloin$45.00
balsamic onions, grilled potato bread + fig-honey blue cheese
- Braised Pork Shoulder$34.00
pickled apples, grain mustard + gruyère stuffed crepe
- Dover Sole$88.00
parsnip puree, balsamic mushrooms + roasted carrot-caraway crouton salad
- Eggs + Rice$26.00
sweet pea, pickled ginger, scrambled eggs + seeded white rice (GF)
- Fluke Okonomiyaki$35.00
spaghetti squash, cabbage, sesame, scallion, mayo + japanese bbq
- Gaucho Steak$38.00
roasted potatoes, spinach, chimichurri + marinated tomatoes
- Ground Goat Tomato Ragu$32.00
creamy polenta, basil whipped goat cheese, grilled broccolini + calabrian lemon crumb
- Walleye$35.00
red runner bean, smoked sausage, tuscan kale, butternut puree, cider reduction + savory walnut granola
Sandwiches
Vegetables
- Braised Collard Greens$9.00
smoked onion + sherry vinegar
- Butternut Squash$11.00
roasted garlic ricotta + balsamic-thyme honey
- Cauliflower$12.00
caramelized honey, rosemary, toasted pecan + horseradish
- Cheesy Baked Turnips$12.00
marcoot cave age alpine + brown butter-sage apricots
- Local Beets$11.00
smoked onion, white bean puree, candied jalapeño, toasted cumin, maple + corn tortilla
- Okonomiyaki$12.00
spaghetti squash, cabbage, sesame, scallion, mayo + japanese bbq
- Wealth + Prosperity$9.00
bacon braised crowder peas + smoky collard greens
Dessert
- Butterscotch Pot de Creme$12.00
salted caramel, whipped cream + oat crunch (GF)
- Peppermint Hot Fudge Pudding Cake$14.00
ronnie’s peppermint chip ice cream, oreo crumb + peppermint hot fudge
- The Cloud Cake$16.00
vanilla chiffon cake, coconut pastry cream, coconut + whipped cream icing
- Vegan Cookie$12.00
snickerdoodle + cinnamon oatmilk icing
Kids Menu
- K-Cheeseburger$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Chicken On The Bone$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Curly Dog$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Eggs/Toast$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Fish Bites$13.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Hamburger$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Noodles$10.00
comes with two sides!
- K-Steak$16.00
comes with two sides!