Olive Branch
Apps
Chicken Bites
Tossed in any of the wing sauces. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Branch Fries
Fries with melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon. Ranch on the side
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Curly Fries
Jalapeno Poppers
Potato Skins
Onion Rings
Jalapeño Cheese Fries
Garlic Breadsticks
Cheesy garlic bread served with a side of marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
Buffalo Tenders
OB Sampler
Buffalo chicken bites, potato skins, and mozzarella sticks
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Chicken Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadillas
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeños
Pizza
Tacos
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Mozzarella cheese, peppers, and onions
Chicken Cheesesteak
Dirty Buffalo
Buffalo chicken on cheesy garlic bread with a side of bleu cheese
Original Dirty
Chicken tenders on cheesy garlic bread with a side of honey mustard
Dirty McDirty
Cheesesteak on cheesy garlic bread with mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Dirty Julius
Chicken tenders on cheesy garlic bread with Caesar dressing
Dirty BBQ
Grilled BBQ chicken topped with bacon on cheesy garlic bread
Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon or sausage with a hash brown, egg, and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic, Greek vinaigrette, and chipotle ranch
Veggie Burger
Branch Burger
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Cheeseburger Sliders
Jalapeno Cheddar Sliders
Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
Mushroom and Onion Sliders
Wraps and Salads
House Salad
Ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic, Greek vinaigrette, and chipotle ranch
Chicken Caesar
Buffalo Chicken
Ranch or bleu cheese
Chicken
Bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and a choice of dressing
Greek Chicken
Chicken, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, and Greek vinaigrette