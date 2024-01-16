Olive Branch Pizza Co.
Featured Items
- DIY Cheese$11.00+
Choose From The Listed Ingredients To Build Your Own Pizza, Starting With Our Signature Pizza Sauce And Baccio Mozzarella
- Pretzel Bites With Beer Cheese Sauce$6.50
15 Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Sauce! Perfect with your cold Ale House Beer!
- Greek Salad$5.00+
Just a damn good Greek salad. Perfect with your pizza! Opa!
FOOD
Apps
- 12" Cheese Bread Original$12.00
Our delicious Baccio Mozzarella mixed with chili oil and baked to perfection on a 12" Original style crust. Or select Garlic Lemon Thyme flavored Cheese Bread. Served with Boom Boom Sauce and Ranch Dressing.
- Cauliflower Cheese Bread$13.00
- Sausage & Cheddar Hand-crafted Pretzel$8.00
Our golden artisan pretzel dough wraps and puffs around hard wood smoked sausage with peppercorn and sharp cheddar cheese. Dusted with sesame seeds, and toasted to perfection in our ovens for a crave-able new way to eat a pretzel and a sandwich at the same time.
- Spinach Artichoke Dip with Chips$8.50
Pizza
- Mardi Gras Pizza$16.50+Out of stock
Celebrate New Orleans! The Mardi Gras pizza has Alfredo sauce base, topped with mozzarella and light cheddar cheese. With smoked Cajun sausage and old bay seasoned crawfish. And bell peppers and onions.
- Antipasta Pizza$15.75+
Pizza Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Feta Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, and Oregano. Balsamic Drizzle.
- B.L.T. Pizza$14.00+
Bacon, Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine, Boom Boom Sauce, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$15.00+
MS Honey BBQ Sauce with Baccio Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Chicken, Red Onions, and Jalapenos.
- Fat Panda Philly Pizza$15.25+
Based On The Famous SideStreet Fat Panda. Choose Your Crust And Top It With Fat Panda Marinated Philly Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Boom Boom Sauce, Cilantro, And Korean BBQ Sauce
- Fried Pickle Pizza$13.50+
Dill Pickle Chips, Baccio Mozzarella, Romano cheese, Toasted Panko Bread Crumbs, Ranch Dressing, Signature Pizza Sauce
- Gretchen's Buffalo Chicken$15.75+
- Kayden's Queso Bacon$15.75+
- Margarita$12.50+
Pesto With Our Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella, Tomatoes
- Oktoberfest Pizza$16.00+
Beer Brats, Peppers and Onions, Mozzarella and Yellow Mustard Drizzle.
- Shrooms and Garlic$13.75+Out of stock
White Pizza With Baccio Mozzarella, Lemon-Thyme-Garlic Wild Mushrooms, Romano Cheese
- Spinach Artichoke Pizza$15.00+
House-Made Spinach Artichoke Dip With Baccio Mozzarella and Romano Cheese. Add Chicken Or Mushrooms
- Taco Pizza$14.50+
Enchilada Sauce base, Ground Beef, Cheddar, Mozz topped with Lettuce, Tomato, And Onion.
- THE Barbarian$17.00+
Pizza sauce, Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Brats, Mozz, Bell peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, and Honey BBQ.
- The Hangover$15.75+
Italian Sausage, Bacon, Black Pepper, Egg, Crispy Hashbrowns, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
- The Hungry Man$15.75+
Bacon, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Signature Pizza Sauce, Baccio Mozzarella
- The Joe and Janna$15.25+
It's our veggie pizza! Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic Drizzle.
- The Supreme$15.50+
The Supreme is like everyone else's. Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Red Onions, and Black Olives.
- Todays Special$15.75+Out of stock
Select one of our daily specialty pizzas! Sure to please everyone!
- White Castle$15.75+
- Hawaiian Ryan$15.00+
Our very own team member Hawaiian Ryan has his own pizza now! Our hand tossed crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, and ham.
- MAHalo Pizza$16.00+
Named for our own Chef Mah and created by one of our favorite customers, Tammy W! We present you the MAHalo! a hand tossed crust, topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pineapple, bacon bits, pickled jalapeños, and delicious, pulled pork! Drizzled with honey barbecue sauce.
Other Awesome Stuff
- Jumbo Whole Kung Fu Wings$3.00
Whole jumbo wings marinated in Hot Chili Oil and tossed in Buffalo Wing Sauce. Ranch Drizzle.
- Spaghetti Entree$10.00
Spaghettie with our house made red sauce. Add ground beef or any other favorite toppings as you please! Served with Garlic Parm Bread.
- $1.75ea Party Kung Fu Wings$1.75Out of stock
Kung Fu Style Party wings! Marinated in Hot CHili Oil and tossed in wing sauce!
Dessert
- Toffee Crunch Manifest Blondie Bar$3.00Out of stock
Caramelized, dense and chewy butterscotch brownie stuffed with milk and semisweet chocolate chunks and scattered with crunchy, buttery toffee.
- Honey Vanilla Bean (3.6oz)$5.00Out of stock
A vanilla to end all vanillas. Made with Fair Trade vanilla beans that are warm and complex in flavor and a perfect partner with grass grazed milk.
- Darkest Chocolate Truffle (3.6 oz DAIRY FREE)$5.00Out of stock
Complex and ethereal flavor from the best cocoa the world has to offer. Finishes with an ultralight hint of coconut cream. Vegan. Dairy Free, and Gluten Free.
- Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks$5.00Out of stock
Salted and roasted ground peanuts with crunchy, dark, chocolate flecks.
- Brown Butter Almond Brittle (3.6oz)$5.00Out of stock
Brown butter almond candy crushed into buttercream ice cream.
- Brambleberry Crisp (3.6oz)$5.00Out of stock
Oven-toasted oat streusel with sweet-tart brambleberry jam of blackberries and blackcurrants layered throughout vanilla ice cream.
- Darkest Chocolate$5.00Out of stock
Mouth-filling and palate-gripping with a pleasingly dry finish. Packed with Fair Trade cocoa and not much else.
- Lemon Bar$5.00Out of stock
For you lemon lovers. Punchy lemon curd, shortbread crust, and rich coconut cream.
- Frose$5.00Out of stock
Sangria-style frozen rosé with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness.
- Salty Caramel$5.00Out of stock
A perfect balance of salty and sweet: sugar caramelized in our kitchen, blended with sea salt and grass-grazed Ohio milk.
- Gooey Buttercake$5.00Out of stock
It's like the best blondie you've ever tasted...covered in caramel sauce. Cream cheese ice cream layered with crumbles of soft vanilla cake and swirls of made-from-scratch caramel-butterscotch.