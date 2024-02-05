Olive U - Wellington
ONLINE MENU
Build Your Own
Family Dinner - NEW! - Feeds up to 4 people!
Appetizers
- Appetizer Plate$12.00
Your Choice of any three of our appetizers.
- Baba Ghanoush$6.00
Grilled and smoked Eggplant dip.
- Cilantro Lime Hummus$6.00
Creamy Hummus made with Cilantro and Lime
- Falafel$6.00
Ground Garbanzo, Parsley and Herbs.
- Fresh Cut Fries$4.75
House Fresh Cut Fries.
- Grape Leaves$6.00
Vegetarian Grape leaves stuffed marinated in extra virgin Olive Oil and lemon juice,
- Greek Fries$5.95
Fresh cut fries topped with house sauce and feta cheese and a sprinkle of paprika
- Hummus$6.00
Creamy made from scratch Hummus
- Salad Bowl$8.50
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.
- Pita$1.00
Warm fluffy Greek Pita.
- Spicy Feta$6.00
Feta. Roasted Pepper. Oregano and Jalapeno.
- Tzatziki$6.00
Yogurt, cucumber and Garlic.
Desserts
Online Catering ** 90 Min Prep Time Required **
Catering Packages ** 90 Min Prep Time Required **
- Chicken Shawarma with Lentils Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included Chicken Shawarma is flavored with Curry, Cumin and Garlic. Not Spicy
- Chicken Shawarma with Cinnamon Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included Chicken Shawarma is flavored with Cumin, Curry, and Garlic. Not Spicy
- Olive U Chicken with Cinnamon Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included
- Olive U Chicken with Lentils Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included Olive U Chicken is flavored with Oregano and Garlic. Not Spicy Olive U Chicken is flavored with Oregano and Garlic. Not Spicy
- Gyro with Lentils Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included
- Gyro with Cinnamon Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. House Sauce is Included
- Falafel with Lentils Rice
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. Tahini Sauce is Included
- Falafel with Cinnamon RIce
Toppings included: Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Banana Pepper, Red Onions. Tahini Sauce is Included