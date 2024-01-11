Olivia's Bistro In the heart of Nonantum
DINNER MENU
Tonight's Specials
ANTIPASTI
- Bruschetta$12.00
marinated tomato | burrata | pesto
- Mussels*$16.00
garlic confit | parsley | white wine | black pepper | grilled bread
- Olivia's Board$24.00
chef’s selection of imported Italian meats and cheeses accompaniments
- Polpette$12.00
meatballs | tomato sauce | parmesan
- Gnudi$16.00
hand-rolled ricotta dumplings | pomodorini | pangrattato | melted leeks | garlic
- Truffle Fries$10.00
rosemary | grana | roasted garlic aioli
- ROASTED BEETS$14.00
ROASTED BEETS | ARUGULA | MANCHEGO | TOASTED HAZELNUTS | CHAMPAGNE VINAIGRETTE
- Romaine Salad$14.00
classic Caesar dressing | grana | crostini
- Baby Kale Salad$14.00
D’Anjou pear | hazelnuts | taleggio | honey Dijon vinaigrette
PIZZA
- Olivia's Classic$16.00
cheese | meatball (+2) | pepperoni (+2)
- Margherita$17.00
tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil
- Vegetariana$18.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella | roast peppers | leeks | rabe
- Fungi$18.00
foraged mushrooms | fontina | caramelized onion | lemon
- Bianco$17.00
mozzarella | Grana | ricotta | fontina | chili flake
- DePasquale$18.00
hot sausage | mozzarella | caramelized onion | roasted pepper
- Polpette Pizza$18.00
meatballs | tomato sauce | mozzarella | burrata
- Diavola$18.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pepperoni | Calabrian chili
PASTA
SECONDI
- Roasted Chicken$28.00
roasted baby potatoes | broccoli rabe | jus
- Salmon$29.00
toasted quinoa | romesco | roasted baby carrots
- Chicken Parm$25.00
rigatoni | tomato-basil sauce | mozzarella
- Pork Tenderloin Al Forno$29.00
honeynut squash risotto | broccoli rabe | pomegranate
- Chicken Milanese$25.00
arugula | cherry tomato | grana | honey thyme vinaigrette
CONTORNI
DESSERT
- Olivia's Tiramisu$10.00
cocoa | espresso | mascarpone
- Bombolini$8.00
chocolate sauce | sugar
- Flourless Chocolate Cake - GF$9.00
fresh cream
- Cheesecake$10.00
raspberry coulis | fresh cream | cannoli crumble
- Gelato - One Scoop$4.00
Choice of Chocolate, Hazelnut, Vanilla - Please Specify
- Double Gelato Pick 2$6.00
Choice of Chocolate, Hazelnut, Vanilla - Please Specify
- Sorbetto - One Scoop$4.00
Choice of Raspberry or Lemon - Please Specify
- Double Sorbetto$6.00
Choice of Raspberry or Lemon - Please Specify
KIDS
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
- Bottle of Prosecco$48.00
Gambino Prosecco | Treviso
- Col de'Salici Rose Brut | Veneto$48.00
- '21 Baron Fini Pinot Grigio | Delle Venezia$52.00
- '21 Pieropan Soave | Veneto$60.00
- '20 Sassoregale Vermentino | Toscana$56.00
- '19 Michele Chiarlo Gavi | Piemonte$56.00
- '21 Satellite Sauvignon Blanc | Marlborough$52.00
- '19 Bouchard Aine & Fils Chardonnay | Burgundy$52.00
- '21 Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay | Sonoma County$64.00
- '21 Fleurs de Prairie Rosé | Provence$56.00
- '19 Querceto Chianti | Toscano$52.00
- '18 Gagliardo Madama Barbera d'Alba | Piemonte$60.00
- '20 Chiarlo Il Principle Nebbiolo | Langhe$60.00
- '18 Masi Campofiorin Baby Amarone | Veneto$56.00
- '17 Meiomi Pinot Noir | Monterey County$56.00
- '18 Giacosa Dolcetto d'Alba | Piemonte$68.00
- '19 Joseph Carr CAB SAUV | Paso Robles$60.00
- '17 Lamole di Lamole Chianti Class Rsv | Toscana$65.00
- '19 Ruffino | Modus Super Tuscan$68.00
- '18 Farina Amarone della Valpolicella | Veneto$85.00
- '16 Col dei Venti Barbaresco | Piemonte$95.00
- '17 Gagliardo Barolo | Piemonte$110.00
- "19 Bouchard Aine & Fils Chardonnay$52.00
GLUTEN FREE MENU
ANTIPASTI - GF
- Romaine Salad - GF$14.00
classic Caesar dressing | grana
- Truffle Fries - GF$10.00
rosemary | grana | roasted garlic aioli
- Olivia's Board - GF$24.00
chef’s selection of imported Italian meats, cheeses & accompaniments
- Beets - GF$14.00
arugula | manchego | toasted hazelnuts | champagne vinaigrette
- Mussels* - GF$16.00
garlic confit | parsley | white wine | black pepper
PIZZA - GF
- Olivia's Classic - GF$17.00
- Margherita - GF$18.00
tomato sauce | fresh mozzarella | basil
- Vegetariana - GF$19.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella | roasted peppers | leeks | rabe
- Fungi - GF$19.00
foraged mushrooms | fontina | caramelized onion | lemon
- Bianco - GF$18.00
mozzarella | Grana | ricotta | fontina | chili flake
- DePasquale - GF$19.00
hot sausage | mozzarella | caramelized onion | roasted pepper
- Diavola - GF$18.00
tomato sauce | mozzarella | pepperoni | Calabrian chili
PASTA - GF
- Bolognese - GF$28.00
veal | beef | pork | Grana
- Truffle Crema - GF$26.00
foraged mushrooms | truffle crema | fresh herbs
- AOP - GF$25.00
San Marzano tomato | garlic | parsley | chili flakes
- Pugliese - GF$25.00
Depasquale spicy sausage | broccoli rabe | white wine | Grana
- Scampi - GF$28.00
shrimp | garlic | lemon | parsley
SECONDI - GF
- Roasted Chicken - GF$28.00
roasted baby potatoes | broccoli rabe | jus
- Salmon - GF$29.00
toasted quinoa | romesco | roasted baby carrots
- Chicken Parmesan - GF$26.00
gluten free pasta | tomato-basil sauce | mozzarella
- Pork Tenderloin Al Forno - GF$29.00
honeynut squash risotto | broccoli rabe | pomegranate
- Chicken Milanese -GF$25.00
arugula | cherry tomatoes | grana | honey thyme vinaigrette
CONTORNI - GF
VEGAN MENU
ANTIPASTI - Vegan
PIZZA - Vegan
CONTORNI - Vegan
TAKEOUT COCKTAILS
- Any Combination of 3 - please specify$70.00
- Custom Cocktail - For 2$25.00
Don't see your favorite, no problem! Please let us know what you would like (i.e. dirty martini) and if we have any questions or issues, we will give you a call!
- Espresso Martini - For 2$25.00
Espresso | Stoli Vanil | Kahlua | Baileys
- Italian in Manhattan - For 2$25.00
Old Overhold Rye | Averna | Orange Bitters | Bourbon Cherries Just Chill and Serve!
- La Vie En Rose - For 2$25.00
Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka | Orange Liqueur Lime | Cranberry
- Limoncello Martini - For 2$25.00
90-day Limoncello | Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka Just chill and serve!
- MAKERS MARK Sazerac - For 2$25.00
- MAKERS MARK Whiskey Sour - For 2$25.00
- Negroni - For 2$25.00
Campari | Beefeater | Sweet Vermouth | Orange Just Chill & Serve!
- Paper Plane - For 2$25.00
Bulleit | Montenegro | Aperol | Lemon
- Red Sangria - For 2$25.00