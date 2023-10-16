Spend $40, save $5
OLIVIER
FOOD

BREAKFAST

BAGEL

$3.25

Toasted bagel with butter

FRENCH TOAST

$11.99

Challah french toast served with maple syrup, powder sugar, butter and choice of topping

PANCAKE

$11.99

Our fluffy buttermilk pancake topped with powder sugar, maple syrup, butter and choice of topping

CREAMED CHIPPED BEEF ON TOAST

$10.49

Chopped dried beef and seasoned creamy sauce on choice of toast

FRUIT PARFAIT

$7.99

Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, banana, granola

FRESH MIXED FRUIT

$5.95
TWO HASH BROWN

$3.95
TOASTED BREAD

$2.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.99

Two fried eggs with choice of cheese on brioche bun

MEAT & CHEESE

$6.99

Choice of breakfast meat with american cheese on choice of bread

THE ELVIS

$5.99

Peanut butter, nutella and banana on multigrain

JAFFLE ROLL

$8.79

Melted american & cheddar cheese with ham on sourdough

HASH PORKIE

$8.99

Scrambled egg, pork sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese on brioche bun

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash brown, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and salsa on wrap

FULLY LOADED

$10.49

Two fried eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese on brioche bun

PORK 'N ROLL

$9.49

Pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, caramelized onion & bell pepper on kaiser roll

UNCLE POP

$10.49

Pork sausage, fried egg, avocado, spicy aioli, spinach, pepper jack cheese on brioche bun

VEGGIE BAGEL

$9.29

Humus, spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado on choice of bagel

LOX LUTHER

$11.49

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion

WHITEFISH SALAD BAGEL

$11.49

Smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion

PROSCIUTTO BREAKFAST PANINI

$11.49

Prosciutto, fried egg, avocado, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella on panini

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

Comes with a side of small salad or tortilla chip

GOODEST HUMMUS

$11.49

Hummus, roasted pepper, cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, feta cheese on pita bread

VGB

$11.99

Veggie patty, alfalfa sprouts, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, avocado, spicy aioli on brioche bun

TOFU SANDWICH

$11.99

Roasted tofu, spring mix, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber truffle hot sauce on multigrain

THE LEDGER

$11.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, roasted pepper, arugula, russian dressing on toasted sourdough

MONTE CRISTO

$11.49

Ham, roasted turkey, swiss cheese on toasted white

TURKADO

$11.49

Smoked turkey, lettuce, sundried tomato, avocado, honey mustard on toasted sourdough

TURKEY MADNESS

$11.49

Honey maple turkey, brie cheese, arugula, honey mustard on toasted marble rye

SPECIAL SANDWICH

$11.49

Choice of roasted turkey or corned beef, coleslaw, russian dressing on toasted marble rye

JOHNY LONDON

$11.99

London broil roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, cucumber, horseradish sauce on toasted marble rye

SUPER REUBEN

$11.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, on toasted marble rye

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$10.49

Pulled pork with bbq sauce and coleslaw on brioche bun

BLAT

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy mayonnaise on toasted multigrain

GOT SMOOKED

$10.99

Smoked turkey, brie cheese, sliced fuji apple, honey mustard on toasted sourdough

PICANTE CHICKEN

$12.49

Grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro, banana peppers, chipotle aioli, parmesan cheese on wraps

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing

PANINIS

Comes with a side of small salad or tortilla chip

LA CLASSICO

$11.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard

BLAZING CHICKEN

$11.49

Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, ranch dressing

VEGGIE PANINI

$10.49

Spinach, tomato, onion, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, honey mustard

CLASSIC TUNA MELT

$10.49

Tuna salad, swiss cheese, tomato

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN

$11.49

Chipotle chicken, pork bacon, chipotle gouda cheese, red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli

CHICKEN PESTO

$11.49

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, basil pesto

SPICY CHIX

$11.49

Blackened chicken, bell peppers, red onion, avocado, spicy aioli, provolone cheese

SWEET JAWN

$11.49

Smoked turkey, fresh sliced strawberry, spinach, brie cheese, strawberry jam

CAJUN TURKEY

$11.49

Cajun turkey, pepper jack cheese, roasted pepper, sundried tomato, honey mustard, arugula

GODFATHER

$11.49

Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, roasted pepper, basil pesto

TURKEY CUBANO

$11.49

Roasted turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, yellow mustard

TURKEY PANINI

$11.49

Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, roasted pepper, russian dressing

PANINO AL PROSCIUTTO

$11.49

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto

ROAST BEEF PANINI

$11.99

Roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion, spinach, sundried tomato pesto

ITALIAN PANINI

$11.99

Capicola ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot pepper, sweet pepper, oregano, olive oil

AVOCADO TOASTS

Comes with a side of small salad or tortilla chip

THE CLASSIC

$8.99

Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, topped with two over easy eggs, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain

AVOCALOX

$11.99

Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, topped with smoked salmon, capers on multigrain

TRUFFLED AVOCADO TOAST

$11.99

Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, cherry tomato, red chili pepper flakes, truffle oil, feta cheese on multigrain

SALAD

CLASSIC CAESAR

$9.49

Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, fresh lime squeeze, creamy caesar dressing

KALE CAESAR

$12.49

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, kale, romaine, fresh lime squeeze, creamy caesar dressing

COBB SALAD

$13.49

Bacon, grilled chicken, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, with choice of dressing

CHEF SALAD

$13.99

Bacon, ham, roasted turkey, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, croutons, romaine, swiss cheese, with choice of dressing

BLAZING CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Blackened chicken, crispy jalapenos, sweet peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, kale, romaine, chipotle ranch dressing

ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD

$12.99

Salami, spicy banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onions, romaine, fresh mozzarella, golden Italian dressing

BUDDHA BOWL

$12.99

Roasted tofu, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, almond, warm quinoa, romaine, Asian sesame dressing

ASIAN SALAD

$12.49

Grilled chicken, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, roasted peanuts, wonton strips, romaine, Asian sesame dressing

SANTE FE SALAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, shredded carrots, sweet corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, tortilla strips, kale, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch dressing

MEDITERANIAN SALAD

$13.99

Hummus, black olives, chickpeas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, warm quinoa, spring mix, feta cheese, oil & red vinegar dressing, pita bread

HARVEST SALAD

$12.49

Sliced apples, dried cranberry, raisins, almond, crumbled feta cheese, spinach, mango pineapple vinaigrette

PASTRY

PLAIN CROISSANT

$3.79

CHEESE CROISSANT

$3.99

HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT

$4.49

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.49
PAIN AU CHOCOLAT

$3.99
CINNAMON ROLL

$3.99
CREAM CHEESE DANISH

$3.99
PEACH DANISH

$3.99
BLUEBERRY TART

$4.29
AMANDINE TART

$4.29

MUFFIN

$3.49
BROWNIE

$3.49
FRESH BAKED COOKIES

$2.99

Cookies baked fresh daily

BEVERAGES

LAVAZZA COFFEE & ESPRESSO

COFFEE

$2.50+

COLD BREW

$3.75+

AMERICANO

$3.00+

RED EYE

$4.00+

ESPRESSO

$3.45+

Espresso made from Lavazza coffee beans

CORTADO

$3.99
LATTE

$4.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.50+

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

CHARCOAL LATTE

$5.50+

NUTELLA LATTE

$5.00+

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$5.50

NON COFFEE

CHAI LATTE

$5.00+
MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

LONDON FOG

$4.00+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00+

HOT TEA

$2.50+

ICED TEA

$3.00+

SMOOTHIES

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIES

$5.95

Strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almond milk

MANGO MADNESS

$5.95

Mango, pineapple, vanilla yogurt, orange juice

MAGIC SUMMER

$5.95

Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water

GLOWING GREEN

$6.25

Kale, spinach, pineapple, banana, peanut butter, almond milk

POPEYE

$6.45

Spinach, pineapple, fuji apple, greek yogurt, almond milk

I KALE IT

$6.45

Kale, pineapple, banana, greek yogurt, almond milk, peanut butter, maple syrup

EVERGREEN

$6.45

Spinach, avocado, banana, mint leaves, almond milk

SUPER KIWI

$6.45

Kiwi, spinach, banana, vanilla yogurt, pineapple juice

ENERGY BOOSTER

$6.45

Rolled oat, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, kosher salt, almond milk

WAKE ME UP

$6.95

Lavazza cold brew, rolled oats, banana, cinnamon powder, maple syrup, oat milk

MAPPLE BERRY

$6.95

Rasphberry, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, mapple syrup, orange juice

KAKAROT

$5.95

Carrots, mango, banana, orange juice

REFRESHING SIPS

HONEY CITRON YUZU TEA

$5.95

TROPICAL REFRESHER

$5.95

PASSION FRUIT HONEY

$5.95

REFRESHING KIWI

$5.95

SPARKLING LAVENDER LEMONADE

$6.95

HAPPY RASPBERRY

$6.95

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY

$6.95

MIX BERRY LEMONADE

$5.95

MANGO PINEAPPLE GREEN TEA

$5.95

VERY BERRY HIBISCUS TEA

$5.95

LEMONADE

$3.45

100% JUICE

STRAWBERRY BANANA JUICE

POMEGRANATE BLUEBERRY

$3.45

WHITE GRAPE

$3.45
ORANGE JUICE

$3.45

APPLE JUICE

$3.45

CRANBERRY

$3.45

GRAB 'N GO

POLAND SPRING MINERAL WATER

$1.49
PERRIER SPARKLING WATER

$2.49
VITA COCONUT WATER

$2.49
MONSTER ENERGY ORIGINAL

$3.49
RED BULL

$3.49
EVERFRESH APPLE JUICE

$3.49
EVERFRESH ORANGE JUICE

$3.49
VITAMIN WATER ORANGE

$2.99
VITAMIN WATER LEMONADE

$2.99
VITAMIN WATER ACAI BLUEBERRY POMEGRANATE

$2.99
ALOE VERA COCONUT

$1.99
ALOE VERA ORIGINAL

$1.99
MILKIS MELON

$1.99
MILKIS STRAWBERRY

$1.99
MILKIS APPLE

$1.99
MILKIS MILK & YOGURT

$1.99
ARIZONA LEMON TEA

$1.99
ARIZONA GREEN TEA

$1.99
LACROIX PAMPLEMOUSSE

$1.99
LACROIX LEMON

$1.99
LACROIX LIME

$1.99
S. Pallegrino blood orange

$2.99
S. Pallegrino cherry pom

$2.99
S. Pallegrino tangerine

$2.99
GATORADE LEMON LIME

$2.99
GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99
GATORADE ORANGE

$2.99
GATORADE FROST ARTIC BLITZ

$2.99
GATORADE FROST THIRST QUENCHER

$2.99
GATORADE FROST GLACIER FREEZE

$2.99
BAI BRASILIA BLUEBERRY

$2.99
BAI STRAWBERRY KIWI

$2.99
BAI WATERMELON

$2.99
BAI CHERRY

$2.99
V8 VEGETABLE JUICE

$1.49
DR PEPPER

$1.49
CANADA DRY GINGER ALE

$1.49
A&W ROOT BEER

$1.49
COCA COLA ZERO SUGAR

$1.49

COCA COLA

$1.49
PEPSI

$1.49
MTN DEW

$1.49
SUNKIST ORANGE

$1.49
SPRITE

$1.49
SAN PALLEGRINO

$2.49

CATERING

TRAY

FRESH FRUIT TRAY

$50.00+

FRESH VEGETABLE TRAY

$50.00+

Assorted fresh crisp vegetable served with dip

GARDEN SALAD TRAY

$50.00+

CAESAR SALAD TRAY

$50.00+

ASSORTED BREAKFAST SANDWICH TRAY

$10.00

Assorted classic breakfast sandwiches served on assorted bagels with variety of proteins, eggs and american cheese. Comes with side of fruits bowl (price is per person)

ASSORTED REGULAR SANDWICH TRAY

$10.00

Assorted sandwiches made with lettuces and tomatoes. Comes with a choice of side chips or coleslaw (price is per person)

SPECIALTY SANDWICH TRAY

$12.00

Assorted our specialty sandwiches or specialty panini. Comes with a choice of side chips or coleslaw (price is per person)

INDIVIDUAL BOX

PASTRY BOX

$10.00

Each box includes pastry, parfait, fruit and drink

BREAKFAST BOX

$14.50

Each box includes your choices of sandwich, parfait, fruit and drink

LUNCH BOX

$15.50

Each box includes your choices of sandwich, chips, fruit and drink

BEVERAGE

BOX OF COFFEE

$30.00

128 oz Lavazza freshly brewed coffee, coming with 12 cups, assorted sweeteners, and individual creamers

GALLON REFRESHER DRINK

$35.00

Gallon size our refreshing sips coming with 12 cups