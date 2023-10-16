Olivier Cafe 50 S 3rd St
FOOD
BREAKFAST
BAGEL
Toasted bagel with butter
FRENCH TOAST
Challah french toast served with maple syrup, powder sugar, butter and choice of topping
PANCAKE
Our fluffy buttermilk pancake topped with powder sugar, maple syrup, butter and choice of topping
CREAMED CHIPPED BEEF ON TOAST
Chopped dried beef and seasoned creamy sauce on choice of toast
FRUIT PARFAIT
Vanilla yogurt, fresh berries, banana, granola
FRESH MIXED FRUIT
TWO HASH BROWN
TOASTED BREAD
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Two fried eggs with choice of cheese on brioche bun
MEAT & CHEESE
Choice of breakfast meat with american cheese on choice of bread
THE ELVIS
Peanut butter, nutella and banana on multigrain
JAFFLE ROLL
Melted american & cheddar cheese with ham on sourdough
HASH PORKIE
Scrambled egg, pork sausage, hash brown, cheddar cheese on brioche bun
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Scrambled eggs, bacon, hash brown, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, and salsa on wrap
FULLY LOADED
Two fried eggs, bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese on brioche bun
PORK 'N ROLL
Pork roll, fried egg, american cheese, caramelized onion & bell pepper on kaiser roll
UNCLE POP
Pork sausage, fried egg, avocado, spicy aioli, spinach, pepper jack cheese on brioche bun
VEGGIE BAGEL
Humus, spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado on choice of bagel
LOX LUTHER
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion
WHITEFISH SALAD BAGEL
Smoked whitefish salad, cream cheese, capers, tomato, red onion
PROSCIUTTO BREAKFAST PANINI
Prosciutto, fried egg, avocado, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella on panini
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
GOODEST HUMMUS
Hummus, roasted pepper, cucumber, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, feta cheese on pita bread
VGB
Veggie patty, alfalfa sprouts, spinach, tomato, red onion, roasted pepper, avocado, spicy aioli on brioche bun
TOFU SANDWICH
Roasted tofu, spring mix, tomato, avocado, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber truffle hot sauce on multigrain
THE LEDGER
Roasted turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, roasted pepper, arugula, russian dressing on toasted sourdough
MONTE CRISTO
Ham, roasted turkey, swiss cheese on toasted white
TURKADO
Smoked turkey, lettuce, sundried tomato, avocado, honey mustard on toasted sourdough
TURKEY MADNESS
Honey maple turkey, brie cheese, arugula, honey mustard on toasted marble rye
SPECIAL SANDWICH
Choice of roasted turkey or corned beef, coleslaw, russian dressing on toasted marble rye
JOHNY LONDON
London broil roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion, tomato, spinach, cucumber, horseradish sauce on toasted marble rye
SUPER REUBEN
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, on toasted marble rye
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Pulled pork with bbq sauce and coleslaw on brioche bun
BLAT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, spicy mayonnaise on toasted multigrain
GOT SMOOKED
Smoked turkey, brie cheese, sliced fuji apple, honey mustard on toasted sourdough
PICANTE CHICKEN
Grilled chicken, red onion, cilantro, banana peppers, chipotle aioli, parmesan cheese on wraps
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing
PANINIS
LA CLASSICO
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, honey mustard
BLAZING CHICKEN
Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sweet peppers, ranch dressing
VEGGIE PANINI
Spinach, tomato, onion, alfalfa sprouts, cucumber, avocado, bell pepper, honey mustard
CLASSIC TUNA MELT
Tuna salad, swiss cheese, tomato
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN
Chipotle chicken, pork bacon, chipotle gouda cheese, red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli
CHICKEN PESTO
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, basil pesto
SPICY CHIX
Blackened chicken, bell peppers, red onion, avocado, spicy aioli, provolone cheese
SWEET JAWN
Smoked turkey, fresh sliced strawberry, spinach, brie cheese, strawberry jam
CAJUN TURKEY
Cajun turkey, pepper jack cheese, roasted pepper, sundried tomato, honey mustard, arugula
GODFATHER
Genoa salami, capicola, provolone, roasted pepper, basil pesto
TURKEY CUBANO
Roasted turkey, ham, swiss cheese, pickle, yellow mustard
TURKEY PANINI
Roasted turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, roasted pepper, russian dressing
PANINO AL PROSCIUTTO
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto
ROAST BEEF PANINI
Roast beef, swiss cheese, red onion, spinach, sundried tomato pesto
ITALIAN PANINI
Capicola ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, hot pepper, sweet pepper, oregano, olive oil
AVOCADO TOASTS
THE CLASSIC
Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, topped with two over easy eggs, everything bagel seasoning on multigrain
AVOCALOX
Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, topped with smoked salmon, capers on multigrain
TRUFFLED AVOCADO TOAST
Smashed avocado, fresh lemon juice, cherry tomato, red chili pepper flakes, truffle oil, feta cheese on multigrain
SALAD
CLASSIC CAESAR
Romaine, croutons, parmesan cheese, fresh lime squeeze, creamy caesar dressing
KALE CAESAR
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, parmesan cheese, kale, romaine, fresh lime squeeze, creamy caesar dressing
COBB SALAD
Bacon, grilled chicken, boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, with choice of dressing
CHEF SALAD
Bacon, ham, roasted turkey, boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, croutons, romaine, swiss cheese, with choice of dressing
BLAZING CHICKEN SALAD
Blackened chicken, crispy jalapenos, sweet peppers, banana peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, kale, romaine, chipotle ranch dressing
ITALIAN CHOPPED SALAD
Salami, spicy banana peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, chickpeas, red onions, romaine, fresh mozzarella, golden Italian dressing
BUDDHA BOWL
Roasted tofu, tomatoes, avocado, cucumbers, almond, warm quinoa, romaine, Asian sesame dressing
ASIAN SALAD
Grilled chicken, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, cilantro, roasted peanuts, wonton strips, romaine, Asian sesame dressing
SANTE FE SALAD
Grilled chicken, black beans, shredded carrots, sweet corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, tortilla strips, kale, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch dressing
MEDITERANIAN SALAD
Hummus, black olives, chickpeas, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, warm quinoa, spring mix, feta cheese, oil & red vinegar dressing, pita bread
HARVEST SALAD
Sliced apples, dried cranberry, raisins, almond, crumbled feta cheese, spinach, mango pineapple vinaigrette
PASTRY
PLAIN CROISSANT
CHEESE CROISSANT
HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT
ALMOND CROISSANT
PAIN AU CHOCOLAT
CINNAMON ROLL
CREAM CHEESE DANISH
PEACH DANISH
BLUEBERRY TART
AMANDINE TART
MUFFIN
BROWNIE
FRESH BAKED COOKIES
Cookies baked fresh daily
BEVERAGES
LAVAZZA COFFEE & ESPRESSO
NON COFFEE
SMOOTHIES
STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIES
Strawberry, banana, greek yogurt, almond milk
MANGO MADNESS
Mango, pineapple, vanilla yogurt, orange juice
MAGIC SUMMER
Mango, pineapple, banana, coconut water
GLOWING GREEN
Kale, spinach, pineapple, banana, peanut butter, almond milk
POPEYE
Spinach, pineapple, fuji apple, greek yogurt, almond milk
I KALE IT
Kale, pineapple, banana, greek yogurt, almond milk, peanut butter, maple syrup
EVERGREEN
Spinach, avocado, banana, mint leaves, almond milk
SUPER KIWI
Kiwi, spinach, banana, vanilla yogurt, pineapple juice
ENERGY BOOSTER
Rolled oat, banana, peanut butter, maple syrup, kosher salt, almond milk
WAKE ME UP
Lavazza cold brew, rolled oats, banana, cinnamon powder, maple syrup, oat milk
MAPPLE BERRY
Rasphberry, blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, mapple syrup, orange juice
KAKAROT
Carrots, mango, banana, orange juice
REFRESHING SIPS
100% JUICE
GRAB 'N GO
POLAND SPRING MINERAL WATER
PERRIER SPARKLING WATER
VITA COCONUT WATER
MONSTER ENERGY ORIGINAL
RED BULL
EVERFRESH APPLE JUICE
EVERFRESH ORANGE JUICE
VITAMIN WATER ORANGE
VITAMIN WATER LEMONADE
VITAMIN WATER ACAI BLUEBERRY POMEGRANATE
ALOE VERA COCONUT
ALOE VERA ORIGINAL
MILKIS MELON
MILKIS STRAWBERRY
MILKIS APPLE
MILKIS MILK & YOGURT
ARIZONA LEMON TEA
ARIZONA GREEN TEA
LACROIX PAMPLEMOUSSE
LACROIX LEMON
LACROIX LIME
S. Pallegrino blood orange
S. Pallegrino cherry pom
S. Pallegrino tangerine
GATORADE LEMON LIME
GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH
GATORADE ORANGE
GATORADE FROST ARTIC BLITZ
GATORADE FROST THIRST QUENCHER
GATORADE FROST GLACIER FREEZE
BAI BRASILIA BLUEBERRY
BAI STRAWBERRY KIWI
BAI WATERMELON
BAI CHERRY
V8 VEGETABLE JUICE
DR PEPPER
CANADA DRY GINGER ALE
A&W ROOT BEER
COCA COLA ZERO SUGAR
COCA COLA
PEPSI
MTN DEW
SUNKIST ORANGE
SPRITE
SAN PALLEGRINO
CATERING
TRAY
FRESH FRUIT TRAY
FRESH VEGETABLE TRAY
Assorted fresh crisp vegetable served with dip
GARDEN SALAD TRAY
CAESAR SALAD TRAY
ASSORTED BREAKFAST SANDWICH TRAY
Assorted classic breakfast sandwiches served on assorted bagels with variety of proteins, eggs and american cheese. Comes with side of fruits bowl (price is per person)
ASSORTED REGULAR SANDWICH TRAY
Assorted sandwiches made with lettuces and tomatoes. Comes with a choice of side chips or coleslaw (price is per person)
SPECIALTY SANDWICH TRAY
Assorted our specialty sandwiches or specialty panini. Comes with a choice of side chips or coleslaw (price is per person)