Ollie's Public House 3400 Edgewater Drive
FAST BAR
- 3 Olives$6.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Milagro$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Deep Eddys Lemon$7.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Mich Ultra$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Budwieser$4.50
- Mich Ultra BKT$15.00
- Bud Light DRFT$3.75
- Coors Light DRFT$4.00
- Miller Lite DRFT$3.75
- Budweiser BKT$15.00
- Yuengling$3.75
- Bud Light BKT$15.00
- Coors Light BKT$15.00
- Miller Lt BKT$15.00
- Tucher$6.50
- DRAFT Guiness$6.50
- Harp Lager$6.50
- Stella$5.50
- Cabernet$7.50
- Pinot Grigio$7.50
NIPPERS
- Dirty Finn$4.00
- Dirty Henry$4.00
- Dirty Ollie$4.00
- NIPPER DeepEddy Lemon$3.00
- NIPPER DeepEddy Orange$3.00
- NIPPER Don Julio Repo$3.00
- NIPPER Doughball$3.00
- NIPPER Jack Fire$3.00
- NIPPER Jameson$3.00
- NIPPER Milagro$3.00
- NIPPER Milagro Repo$3.00
- NIPPER Rumple Minze$3.00
- NIPPER Skrewball$3.00
- NIPPER Woodford DBL Oak$3.00
- NIPPER Woodford Reserve$3.00
- NIPPER Fireball$3.00
- NIPPER Crown Apple$3.00
- NIPPER Tullamore Dew$3.00
- Jack Nipper$3.00
FOOD
Starters
- Bowl- Soup of the Day$7.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
served with pico, sour cream, shredded lettuce and salsa
- Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
served with pico, sour cream, shredded lettuce and salsa
- Chips$2.00
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
- Chocolate Bar$2.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Cup- Soup of the Day$4.00
- Dog Chicken$4.00
- Giant Pretzel$10.00
with brown mustard and beer cheese
- Hummus$11.00
with warm pitas
- Large Pickles$10.00
32 oz of our famous dill pickles
- Nachos$11.00
chicken, jalapenos, pico, salsa, sour cream
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
served with pico, sour cream, shredded lettuce and salsa
- Side Salad$4.00
- Small Pickles$5.00
16 oz of our famous dill pickles
- Smoked Fish Dip$11.00
with crackers, lemons and sliced jalapenos
- Spicy Queso$9.00
with chips and salsa
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
Salads
- Bacon Blue Salad$12.00
fresh greens, chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumbles
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
fresh greens, crispy chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, buffalo sauce
- Candied Walnut Salad$12.00
fresh greens, grilled chicken, gorgonzola, tomatoes, cranberries, strawberries, candied walnuts
- Chef Salad$12.00
fresh greens, ham, turkey, tomatoes, sprouts, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, swiss
- Fresh Spinach Salad$12.00
tomatoes, mushrooms, sprouts, onions, eggs, swiss, bacon, croutons, hot bacon dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
mixed greens, salami, capicola, kalamata olives, banana peppers, feta, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, house dressing
Pizzas
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.00
grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, buffalo sauce
- Classic Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
pepperoni, cheese, marinara, spices
- Spinach, Mushroom, Gorgonzola Pizza$12.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, provolone, swiss, capicola, ham, salami, bacon, black olives
- The Carnivore Pizza$12.00
ham, pepperoni, salami, capicola, prosciutto, bacon, provolone, swiss, marinara, spices
- The Garbage Pizza$12.00
tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, provolone, swiss, feta, spicy hot peppers choice of shrimp or chicken
- The House Pizza$12.00
prosciutto, provolone, swiss, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, sliced tomatoes, garlic, onion
- Cajun Pizza$12.00
- Cheese Pizza$8.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- 5th Avenue$13.00
swiss, stacked ham, turkey roast beef, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & house dressing on marble rye
- Bay Ridge$13.00
turkey, smoked gouda, spinach, tomato, red onion & raspberry vinaigrette on toasted whole wheat
- Beef on Weck$13.00
roast beef, swiss and horseradish on a toasted salted kaiser
- Big "O"$13.00
shaved ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, bacon, cucumber, hot bacon dressing, salted kaiser
- Big Guy$13.00
turkey, roast beef, swiss, coleslaw, thousand island on marble rye
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
breaded chicken (baked, not fried!), lettuce, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar, ranch dressing
- Build Your Own$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon & parmesan with caesar dressing
- Club Wrap$13.00
ham, turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon & ranch
- Cool Hand Cuke$13.00
shaved ham, turkey & swiss stacked on marble rye with tomato, onion, mayo & thin sliced cucumber
- Cuban$13.00
roasted pork, ham, swiss, pickles & spicy mustard pressed hot on a hoagie roll
- Daily Special$13.00
- Dean's Chicken Salad$13.00
chicken, grapes, mandarin oranges, walnuts, celery, onions, dill, basil, tomato, lettuce & cucumber on a croissant
- Filly$13.00
thin-sliced roast beef, green peppers, onions, cream cheese & horseradish sauce on a hoagie roll
- French Dip$13.00
roast beef, melted provolone & onions on a toasted garlic hoagie with au jus
- Going Back to Cali$13.00
turkey, bacon, sprouts, avocado, tomato & cream cheese on wheat
- Hot Dog$13.00
- Legend$13.00
salami, capicola, shaved ham, prosciutto, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & our special dressing on a hero roll
- Shrimp Salad Po' Boy$13.00
shrimp salad tossed in our signature Finnhenry's sauce, tomato, cucumber, lettuce & avocado on a hoagie
- The Club$13.00
ham, turkey, bacon, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough
- Tuna Melt$13.00
tuna, melted cheddar & tomato served open-faced on toasted marble rye
- Tuna Salad Croissant$13.00
tuna, grapes, mandarin oranges, walnuts, celery, onions, dill, basil, tomato, lettuce, cucumber on a croissant
- Veggie Wrap$12.00
artichokes, avocado, green peppers, tomato, sprouts, onion, cucumber, black olives, gorgonzola, balsamic dressing
- Wall Street$13.00
thin-sliced roast beef, swiss, sauerkraut & spicy mustard on toasted marble rye
Kids
Add Ons
BEVERAGE
Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Bottled Water$3.50Out of stock
- Coffee/Hot Tea$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Cranberry$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Diet Ginger Beer$5.00
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Grapefruit$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Mocktail$5.00
- OJ$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull Watermelon$5.00
- Red Bull Yellow$5.00
- S.F. Red Bull$5.00
- Sprite$3.50
- Water