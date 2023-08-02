Starters

(1) Chicken Kabob

$2.99

French Fries

$2.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.29

Six Mozzarella Sticks served with meat sauce

Onion Rings

$3.49

Lays Potato Chips

$1.25

(1) Pork Kabob

$2.99

Buffalo Wings

$10.99

Six ( Three drums, Three wings ) Dry Rubbed Buffalo Wings

Salads

Greek Salad

$6.29+

Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, potato salad, green peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and onions

Chef's Salad

$6.29+

Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, potato salad, turkey breast, ham, mozzarella and American cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.29

Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and one chicken kabob

Side Salad

$4.29

Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onion

Chicken Salad on Lettuce

$8.29

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Two Scoops of Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad on Lettuce

$8.29

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, and Two Scoops of Tuna Salad

Large Side Salad

$6.05

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.29

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, 1 Fried Chicken Breast

Burgers, Pitas, Dogs

Hamburger

$6.79

1/4 lb all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Includes fries or chips

Cheeseburger

$7.29

1/4 lb hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Chicken Breast

$8.79

Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Hot Dog

$3.29

All beef hot dog with mustard, chili, and red onions

Double Cheeseburger

$10.54

Two 1/4 lb. All beef patties topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Choice of Chips or French Fries

Hot Subs

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.29

Thinly sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$9.29

Chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Super Sub

$9.29

Roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon & provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Greek dressing & banana peppers

Meatball Sub

$9.29

Meatballs with meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.29

Deep-fried chicken, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.29

Slices of turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.29

Slices of ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

BLT Sub

$9.29

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayonnaise

Veggie Sub

$9.29

Provolone, American, and feta cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & cucumber sauce

Roast Beef

$9.29

Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise

Reuben Sub

$9.29

Combination of pastrami and corned beef with sauerkraut, Provolone cheese, mustard, and Thousand Island dressing. Choice of chips or fries.

Cold Cut

$9.29

Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, and greek dressing. Choice of chips or French fries.

Cheese Burger Sub

$9.29

1/4 lb. All beef patty in a sub roll, topped with American cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Choice of chips or French fries.

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.29

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.29

Chicken Salad on A sub roll, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise. Choice of chips of fries.

Pizza Sub

$9.29

Med Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza (All Sizes)

$11.99+

Medium All Meat

$15.49

Pepperoni Italian Sausage Beef Ham

Medium Deluxe

$15.49

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and ham

Medium Greek Veggie

$15.49

(No sauce) mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomato slices

Medium Cheese

$10.99

Large Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza (All Sizes)

$11.99+

Large All Meat Pizza

$18.49

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage

Large Deluxe

$18.49

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and ham

Large Greek Veggie

$18.49

(No sauce) mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomato slices

Large Cheese

$13.99

Calzones

Pepperoni Calzone

$9.29

Pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, meat sauce on the side

Steak Calzone

$9.29

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side

Chicken Calzone

$9.29

Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side

Veggie Calzone

$9.29

Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side

Deluxe Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, meat sauce on the side

All Meats Calzone

$12.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage

Build Your Own Calzone

$9.29

Greek Dishes

Agean Grilled Cheese

$8.29

Provolone, American Cheese, and feta, topped with grilled onions tomatoes and cucumbers. Choice of Chips or French Fries

Chicken Kabob Platter

$9.79

Two chicken kabobs served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and a pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French fries.

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.29

Marinated chicken breast on a pita, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce. Comes with fries or chips

Gyro Platter

$9.79

Four Slices of Gyro meat, served with a Small side salad, cucumber sauce, and pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French Fries.

Gyro Sandwich

$9.29

Blend of beef and lamb on a pita, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce. Comes with fries or chips

Olympian Special

$10.29

One chicken kabob, one pork kabob, and 2 slices of gyro served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and a pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French fries.

Pork Souvlaki Sandwich

$9.29

Marinated pork on pita, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber sauce. Choice of chips or French fries.

Souvlaki Platter

$9.79

Two marinated pork kabobs, served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and pita. Choice or rice pilaf or French fries.

Spinach Pita

$8.29

Chopped spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and feta on a pita. Comes with fries or chips

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$8.29

Baked with meat sauce and cheese, served with garlic bread.

Lasagna

$9.79

Homemade lasagna baked with meat sauce and cheese

Manicotti

$8.29

Filled with ricotta cheese, baked with meat sauce and cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$9.79

Baked with meat sauce and cheese

Kids

Kids Spaghetti

$6.29

Small size portion of baked Spaghetti with meat sauce and cheese, served with garlic bread.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.79

Three chicken tenders served with French fries. Comes with a choice of sauce.

Kids Cheese Pita Pizza

$4.49

Pita Pizza Topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Deluxe Pita Pizza

$7.79

Pita topped with Ham, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, sauce and Mozzarella cheese.

Kids Veggie Pita Pizza

$7.79

Desserts

Baklava

$3.29

Cheesecake

$3.99

Hershey Bar Cake

$4.79

Lemonchello Cake

$4.79

Tiramisu

$4.79

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.30

Unsweet

$2.39

1/2 Gallon

$3.95

Side Orders

S/O Rice

$2.49

Side order of rice

S/O Whole Pita

$1.50

S/O Half Pita

$0.75

S/O Dressings

$0.65

S/O Potato Salad

$2.49

Two Scoops of Potato Salad

16 oz. Potato Salad

$7.45

16 oz. Chicken Salad

$7.80

16 oz. Tuna Salad

$7.80

16 oz. Greek Dressing

$7.45

S/O Meatballs with Sauce

$3.99

S/O (1) Scoop Of Potato Salad

$1.50

S/O Cucumber Sauce

$1.50

S/O Half Garlic Bread

$0.75

16 OZ. Cucumber Sauce

$7.45