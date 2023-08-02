Olympian Restaurant 601 W Vernon Ave
Starters
Salads
Greek Salad
Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, potato salad, green peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, and onions
Chef's Salad
Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, potato salad, turkey breast, ham, mozzarella and American cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, and one chicken kabob
Side Salad
Lettuce mixture with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers and onion
Chicken Salad on Lettuce
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Two Scoops of Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad on Lettuce
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Mozzarella Cheese, and Two Scoops of Tuna Salad
Large Side Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, 1 Fried Chicken Breast
Burgers, Pitas, Dogs
Hamburger
1/4 lb all beef patty with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Includes fries or chips
Cheeseburger
1/4 lb hamburger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Chicken Breast
Fried chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Hot Dog
All beef hot dog with mustard, chili, and red onions
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb. All beef patties topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Choice of Chips or French Fries
Hot Subs
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thinly sliced steak topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Chicken & Cheese Sub
Chicken topped with provolone cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Super Sub
Roast beef, turkey, ham, bacon & provolone cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Greek dressing & banana peppers
Meatball Sub
Meatballs with meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Deep-fried chicken, meat sauce, mozzarella cheese
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Slices of turkey with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Ham & Cheese Sub
Slices of ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayonnaise
Veggie Sub
Provolone, American, and feta cheeses. Topped with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms & cucumber sauce
Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise
Reuben Sub
Combination of pastrami and corned beef with sauerkraut, Provolone cheese, mustard, and Thousand Island dressing. Choice of chips or fries.
Cold Cut
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Salami, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers, and greek dressing. Choice of chips or French fries.
Cheese Burger Sub
1/4 lb. All beef patty in a sub roll, topped with American cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Choice of chips or French fries.
Tuna Salad Sub
Chicken Salad Sub
Chicken Salad on A sub roll, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise. Choice of chips of fries.
Pizza Sub
Med Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza (All Sizes)
Medium All Meat
Pepperoni Italian Sausage Beef Ham
Medium Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and ham
Medium Greek Veggie
(No sauce) mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomato slices
Medium Cheese
Large Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza (All Sizes)
Large All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage
Large Deluxe
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ground beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and ham
Large Greek Veggie
(No sauce) mozzarella, feta, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and tomato slices
Large Cheese
Calzones
Pepperoni Calzone
Pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, meat sauce on the side
Steak Calzone
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side
Veggie Calzone
Cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and meat sauce on the side
Deluxe Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, meat sauce on the side
All Meats Calzone
Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage
Build Your Own Calzone
Greek Dishes
Agean Grilled Cheese
Provolone, American Cheese, and feta, topped with grilled onions tomatoes and cucumbers. Choice of Chips or French Fries
Chicken Kabob Platter
Two chicken kabobs served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and a pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French fries.
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast on a pita, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce. Comes with fries or chips
Gyro Platter
Four Slices of Gyro meat, served with a Small side salad, cucumber sauce, and pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French Fries.
Gyro Sandwich
Blend of beef and lamb on a pita, topped with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber sauce. Comes with fries or chips
Olympian Special
One chicken kabob, one pork kabob, and 2 slices of gyro served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and a pita. Choice of rice pilaf or French fries.
Pork Souvlaki Sandwich
Marinated pork on pita, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber sauce. Choice of chips or French fries.
Souvlaki Platter
Two marinated pork kabobs, served with a small side salad, cucumber sauce, and pita. Choice or rice pilaf or French fries.
Spinach Pita
Chopped spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and feta on a pita. Comes with fries or chips
Pasta
Kids
Kids Spaghetti
Small size portion of baked Spaghetti with meat sauce and cheese, served with garlic bread.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three chicken tenders served with French fries. Comes with a choice of sauce.
Kids Cheese Pita Pizza
Pita Pizza Topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Deluxe Pita Pizza
Pita topped with Ham, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
Kids Veggie Pita Pizza
Drinks
Side Orders
S/O Rice
Side order of rice
S/O Whole Pita
S/O Half Pita
S/O Dressings
S/O Potato Salad
Two Scoops of Potato Salad