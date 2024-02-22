OMC Smokehouse
Smokehouse Starters
- Beef Fat Fries$5.00+
We use all of our brisket trimmings to grind and render the fat for frying our signature beef fat fries - A pound of hand cut french fries with malt vinegar aioli.
- Hush Puppies$9.25
Fried cornmeal fritters served with a side of Nashville hot honey.
- Barbacoa Beef Nachos$17.50
onions, chipotle-cilantro BBQ, sour cream, and cilantro.
- Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Bibb lettuce, pickled corn relish, crunchy cabbage slaw, and fried Korean BBQ glazed pork belly. Drizzled with maple syrup.
- OMC Smoked Wings$11.00+
Jumbo wings marinated in buttermilk, smoked, fried, and tossed in dry rub with a choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
- Jalapeño Brisket Bomb$10.00
Brisket, bacon & BBQ seasoned cream cheese stuffed jalapeños topped with cranberry-rhubarb jam. Supplies are limited. Get 'em while they last.
- Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$15.00
Nashville hot, Georgia gold, or classic with white bread, celery sticks, and bleu cheese or ranch.
Salads
- Smoked Chicken Elote Salad$16.00
Fresh spring greens, Mexican street corn, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, queso fresco, smoked pulled chicken, corn tortilla chips, tossed in creamy chili-lime dressing.
- Bama Brisket Salad$17.00
Fresh spring greens, smoked brisket, crunchy cabbage, pickles, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, tossed in OMC Alabama White Sauce.
- House Salad$6.00
Choice of dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles.
- Nashville Hot Chicken$16.50
Tennessee style HOT chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles. With your choice of ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
- Honey Mustard Fried Chicken$16.50
Fried chicken, smokehouse honey mustard using our signature BENT PADDLE 14° BBQ, mayo, lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato.
- Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit$16.50
Fried chicken on a jumbo house-made buttermilk biscuit, jalapeno pimento cheese spread and a drizzle of Nashville hot honey.
- Korean BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken coated in Korean BBQ sauce, crisp lemon slaw, pickled onions.
- Alabama White Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Fried chicken coated in OMC Alabama White sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
BBQ Classic Sandwiches
- Classic Pork$15.00
We don't mess with the classics. Smoked Meat. Bun. Pickles.
- Classic Chicken$13.00
We don't mess with the classics. Smoked Meat. Bun. Pickles.
- Classic Brisket$16.00
We don't mess with the classics. Smoked Meat. Bun. Pickles.
- Haystack Brisket$17.25
Central Texas style chopped brisket, crispy haystack onions, lettuce and coleslaw. Shout out to our good friend Joe Slack from
- Northern Pride$16.00
Pulled pork, crispy haystack onions, lettuce and coleslaw.
- Henny Penny$15.00
Smoked pulled chicken, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
- Korean BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich$16.50
Beer-braised smoked pork belly fried and glazed in Korean BBQ sauce on a bed of crisp lemon slaw.
- Vegetarian Sloppy Joe$12.00
This sandwich stands on its own packed with quinoa and lentils, topped with pickled jalapenos and brined red onions.
Smokehouse Burgers
- The OMC Burger$19.00
All-beef patty glazed in OMC Honey BBQ, lettuce, tomato, topped with cheddar cheese, smoked pulled pork, a fried egg, and crispy haystack onions. Oink, Moo, Cluck!
- Bacon Bourbon Burger$17.50
All-beef patty coated in brown sugar bourbon glaze, smothered with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and topped with bacon and cheddar cheese.
- Pimento Jalapeno Burger$16.00
All-beef patty on jalapeno-pimento cheese spread, topped with pickled jalapenos.
- The Beyond Burger$15.00
Vegetarian burger that looks, cooks, and tastes like a fresh beef burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and crispy haystack onions.
From the Smoker
- Smoked Pulled Pork - 5oz$17.50
Pulled pork shoulder, rubbed in spice, and smoked tender. Make it a combo with dry rub St. Louis ribs (2) for $7.
- Smoked Pulled Pork - 8oz$22.00
Pulled pork shoulder, rubbed in spice, and smoked tender. Make it a combo with dry rub St. Louis ribs (2) for $7.
- St. Louis Style Ribs - Half Rack$30.00
Dry rubbed and smoked. You sauce 'em!
- St. Louis Style Ribs - Full Rack$40.00
Dry rubbed and smoked. You sauce 'em!
- Sliced Beef Brisket - 5oz$22.50
Smoked 12 hours and sliced to order.
- Sliced Beef Brisket - 8oz$27.00
Smoked 12 hours and sliced to order.
- Smoked Chicken - Quarter$17.00
Dry rubbed and smoked, then basted in honey BBQ sauce.
- Smoked Chicken - Half$22.00
Dry rubbed and smoked, then basted in honey BBQ sauce.
- Smoked OMC Plate$33.00
St. Louis Ribs (2), Sliced Brisket (3oz.), and ¼ Smoked Chicken.
- Ribs n' Wings$28.00
Three smoked OMC Wings and three St. Louis Style dry-rub ribs. The perfect combination.
- Country Fried Rib Dinner$25.00
We take our ribs and we dry rub 'em, smoke 'em, dredge 'em, and fry 'em up for a Northern MN twist. Drizzled with Alabama white BBQ. (Try it Nashville Hot!)
Smokehouse Dishes
- OMC Tacos$13.00+
Two tacos stuffed with your choice of meat, crisp lemon slaw, brined red onion, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with chips and salsa.
- Catfish Tacos$16.50
Louisiana-style fried catfish, three flour tortillas, malt vinegar aioli, pickled corn relish, pickled jalapenos, brined red onions, pico de gallo, and crunchy cabbage.
- OMC Barbacoa Tacos$16.50
Three flour tortillas stuffed with Barbacoa beef, crisp lemon slaw, cowboy candy, Chipotle BBQ, haystack onions, and cilantro.
- OMC Burrito Bowl$17.00+
Your choice of meat, rice, elotes, cheese sauce, guacamole, brined onions, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, topped with chipotle BBQ, cilantro and lime.
- Pork n' Grits$18.00
Cheesy jalapeño grits, pickled corn relish, brined onions, pickled jalapenos, pulled pork, topped with shredded cheddar cheese and scallions.
- Loaded Mac & Cheese$20.00
Chopped brisket, bacon, sautéed onion, and mushrooms.
- Louisiana Catfish n' Chips$20.00
A large portion of Louisiana-style fried catfish served with beef fat fries, creamy coleslaw, and malt vinegar aioli.
- Gumbo$17.00
Smoked chicken, Andouille sausage, okra, green pepper, onion, tomatoes, Cajun seasoning, stewed with a brown roux over white rice.
- *Shrimp & Fried Grits$19.00
Deep-fried cheesy grits smothered in a Cajun cream sauce with shrimp and andouille sausage.
Sides
- Biscuit and Hot Honey$5.50
- Candied Sweet Potato Bake$5.00
- Cheesy Jalapeno Grits$5.00
- Collard Greens$5.00
- Cornbread$4.00
- Creamy Classic Coleslaw$4.00
- Elotes - Mexican Street Corn$5.00
- House Salad$6.00
Choice of dressing
- Mac and Cheese$5.50
- OMC Beans$5.00
- Roasted Bacon and Blue Cheese Potato Salad$5.50
- To-Go Rinds$1.00
House-fried pork rinds dusted in OMC Smokehouse Pork Dry Rub.
Kids Meal
- Kids Chicken Sliders$7.00
2 pulled chicken slider sandwiches.
- Kids Tenders$8.00
Breaded and fried.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
White bread and cheddar cheese.
- Kids Judge Plate$11.00
One St. Louis Rib, Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken
- Kids Mac N Cheese$6.00
- Kids Pork Slider$7.00
2 pulled pork slider sandwiches.
- Apple Sauce$1.50