Omelet Bar UCF
BREAKFAST
OMELETS
- BYO OMELET - 2 EGGS$8.00
From the bar, build your own omelet
- BYO OMELET - 3 EGGS$9.00
From the bar, build your own omelet
- BYO OMELET - 4 EGGS$10.00
From the bar, build your own omelet
- BOSTONIAN$16.50
3 eggs, lobster, pepper jack, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, red onions, topped with lobster bisque
- RANCHER$16.00
3 eggs, pepperoni, ham, sausage, smoked cheddar, spinach, black beans, red onions
- PHILLY STEAK$16.00
3 eggs, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions
- MEDITERRANEAN$15.00
3 eggs, feta, spinach, fire roasted red pepper, tomatoes, black olives, red onions
EGGS & FRITTATAS
- 3X FLAVOR EGGS$13.00Out of stock
- 2 EGGS YOUR WAY$8.00
Cooked your way
- 3 EGGS YOUR WAY$9.00
Cooked your way
- 4 EGGS YOUR WAY$10.00
Cooked your way
- #SCRAMBLE$14.00
3 scrambled eggs, bacon, smoked cheddar, avocado, mushrooms, red onions - Served on a bed of house potatoes
- RATATOUILLE FRITTATA$16.00
3 eggs, Asiago cheese, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil
- CARNE FRITTATA$16.00
3 eggs, smoked brisket, bacon, cheese blend, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onions, garlic - Served with sausage gravy
BREAKFAST FLATS & BREAD BOWLS
- SPRINGTIME FLAT$14.00
Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, cheese blend, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic, basil
- FARMHOUSE FLAT$14.50
Flatbread, 2 eggs sunny side up, Prosciutto, Asiago cheese, spinach, tomatoes, red onions
- SOUTHWESTERN BOWL$15.50
Bread bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, cheese blend, black beans, corn, tomatoes, green pepper, red onions, garlic, avocado - Served with sour cream, fresh salsa
- CHARCUTIER BOWL$16.00
Bread Bowl, 3 scrambled eggs, Prosciutto, smoked turkey, smoked ham, smoked cheddar, tomatoes, red onions, olives Served with Dijon mustard
BENEDICTS
- LOBSTER BENEDICT$16.50
2 eggs poached, lobster, English muffin spinach, Hollandaise
- BRISKET BENEDICT$14.50
2 eggs poached, smoked brisket, English muffin, red onions, BBQ Hollandaise
- SPINACH BENEDICT$12.50
2 eggs poached, spinach and sauteed red onions, English muffin Hollandaise
- CLASSIC BENEDICT$13.00
2 eggs poached, hand carved ham, English muffin, Hollandaise
SIDES
- +1 PANCAKE$5.00
- +1 FRENCH TOAST$5.00
- +1 EGG$1.00
- APPLEWOOD BACON$5.00
- CHERRYWOOD BACON$7.00
- TURKEY BACON$5.00
- TURKEY SAUSAGE$5.00
- PORK SAUSAGE$5.00
- SIDE CARVED HAM$4.00
- FRIED CHICKEN$5.00
- WHITE TOAST$3.00
- MULTIGRAIN$3.00
- SOURDOUGH$4.00
- ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.00
- BREAD BOWL (TOASTED)$5.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN$5.00
- GLUTEN FREE TOAST$4.00
- BISCUIT (1)$4.00
- BASKET OF BISCUITS (4)$12.00
- HUMMUS$7.00
- GRAVY SIDE$5.00
- GRITS$5.00
- POTATOES$5.00
- GLUTEN FREE POTATOES$5.00
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- SLICED TOMATOES$4.00
- FRUIT CUP$7.00
- FRUIT BOWL$11.00
- QUAKER OATMEAL$8.50
- SCOOP ICE CREAM$3.00
- BOURBON SYRUP$2.50
- SIDE OF TUNA$5.00
- SLICED DELI TURKEY$3.50
- SLICED DELI HAM$3.50
- SCOOP OF YOGURT$3.00
WAFFLES
- 3X THE FLAVOR WAFFLE$13.00
- BYO WAFFLE$9.00
From the bar, build your own waffle
- VERY BERRY$14.50
Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup & cream cheese frosting
- CHOCO HAZELNUT$14.00
Crispy Belgian waffle, strawberries, bananas, Nutella ® - Served with whipped cream
- BANANA SPLIT$16.00
Crispy Belgian waffle, banana, strawberries, pineapple, vanilla ice cream, candied pecan, chery, whipped cream, served with 3 syrups, chocolate, caramel, berry
- CARAMEL APPLE$15.00
Crispy Blegian waffle, cinnamon apples, candied pecan, served with caramel Rum sauce & whipped cream
- BROWNIE BANANA SPLIT$17.00Out of stock
- WAFFLE LOT OF LOVE$13.00Out of stock
PANCAKES
- 3X THE FLAVOR PANCAKE$13.00
- BYO PANCAKE$10.00
From the bar, build your own pancake
- BANANA PECAN CRUNCH$14.50
3 pancakes, granola, bananas, candied pecans, whipped cream, caramel syrup
- SUMMER BREAK$15.50
3 pancakes, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, whipped cream, berry syrup
- S'MORES TOWER$15.50
3 classic pancakes, marshmallow silk, chocolate chips, graham crackers, white and chocolate syrup
- CAKE FLIGHT$14.50
3 classic dollar stacks - 3 mouth watering flavors - raspberry, Nutella ®, banana, served with a combo of Nutella, caramel & berry syrups
- LEMON BLUEBERRY$15.50Out of stock
- PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN$15.50Out of stock
- HOT CHOCOLATE$15.50Out of stock
FRENCH TOAST
- 3X THE FLAVOR FRENCH TOAST$13.00
- BYO FRENCH TOAST$10.00
From the bar, build your own waffle
- BANANA FOSTER$16.00
3 slices of Brioche toast, bananas, candied pecans, caramel Rum sauce, cream cheese frosting
- PINA COLADA$16.00
3 slices of Brioche toast, caramelized fresh pineapple, cocount flakes, pineapple rum sauce, cream cheese frosting
- SPRING BERRY$16.00
3 slices of Brioche toast, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, berry syrup, cream cheese frosting
HOUSE FAVORITES
- CHICKEN & WAFFLE FLIGHT$15.00
Breaded chicken & waffles served 3 ways - House made Gravy, Cherrywood Bacon & Smoked Cheddar, Raspberry butter & Bourbon Syrup
- BISCUITS & GRAVY$11.50
3 Fresh house baked buttermilk biscuits, from scratch sausage gravy
- (6) BEIGNET$9.00
French Quarter Beignet served with raspberry syrup
- (6) BEIGNET (VALENTINE SPECIAL)$13.00Out of stock
- YOGURT PARFAIT$8.50
Greek yogurt, granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, served with honey
MUNCHKINS
- MUNCHKIN EGGS$9.00
2 eggs well cooked served with toast; Add Cheese - 1
- MUNCHKIN FRENCH TOAST$9.00
Golden French Toast served with whipped cream
- MUNCHKIN CAKE$9.00
Fluffy pancake served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1
- MUNCHKIN BELGIAN WAFFLE$9.00
Crispy Belgian waffle served with whipped cream; Add chocolate chips - 1
- MUNCHKIN CHOCO MUNCH$9.00
White or wheat toast, Nutella® spread
- MUNCHKIN CHIKI$9.00
3 chicken breast tenders
- MUNCHKIN GRILLED CHEESE$9.00
White or wheat toast, melted American cheese
- MUNCHKIN MAC&CHEESE$9.00
Creamy Real Cheddar mac&cheese
- MUNCHKIN FRUIT CUP$4.00
- 2PCs APPLEWOOD BACON$3.00
- 2PCs TURKEY BACON$3.00
- 2PCs PORK SAUSAGE$3.00
- 2PCs TURKEY SAUSAGE$3.00
- VANILLA ICE CREAM$3.00
MUNCH. LUNCH.
BURGERS
- CLASSIC BURGER$11.50
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions
- BLUE MOON$14.00
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Applewood bacon, provolone & blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, sriracha mayo
- CHIPOTLE$14.00
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, Pepper Jack, avocado, corn, jalapeno, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, salsa, crispy tortilla strips, Chipotle mayo
- THE MUNCH$14.50
Brioche bun, 1/3 lb all natural angus beef, fried egg, Applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, Russian Dressing
WRAPS
- GRILLED VEGGIE WRAP$10.00
White or wheat wrap, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hummus
- OMELET WRAP$11.50
White or wheat wrap, 2 eggs, cheese blend, bacon, salsa, corn, black beans, red onions, Chipotel aioli
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$12.50
White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried chicken, Asiago, lettuce, red onions, Caesar dressing
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$12.50
White or wheat wrap, grilled or fried Buffalo chicken, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onion blue cheese
SANDWICHES
- HOUSE BLT$14.00
Sourdough toast, Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, garlic aioli
- PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH$14.00
Soft hoagie, shaved Philly steak, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic Aioli
- CHICKEN PHILLY$14.00
Soft hoagie, grilled chicken, provolone, mushrooms, green pepper, red onions, garlic aioli
- TUNA MELT$13.50
Focaccia bread, tuna salad, provolone, tomatoes, Russian Dressing
- VEGGIE MELT$12.50
Wheat berry toast, grilled eggplant & zucchini, cheese blend, fire roasted red pepper, red onions, hummus
- TURKEY BACON SWISS$13.50
Focaccia bread, smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, dijon mayo
- PROSCUITTO & HAM$13.50
Sourdough toast, Prosciutto, ham, smoked cheddar, Spinach, tomatoes, red onions, garlic aioli
- SOURDOUGH GRILLED CHEESE$11.00
SOUPS & MAC
SALADS
- HALF HOUSE SALAD$8.00
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing
- FULL HOUSE SALAD$10.50
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, boiled egg, Italian dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Romaine lettuce, Asiago, Caesar dressing, croutons
- HALF CAESAR SALAD$7.50
- COBB SALAD$12.00
Fresh mixed greens, black beans, corn, avocado, salsa, cheese blend, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
- TROPICAL SUMMER$13.50
Fresh mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, candied pecans, raspberry vinaigrette
KNIGHT LITE MENU
KNIGHT LITE
- EGGELICIOUS QUINOA BOWL$13.00Out of stock
1 Egg your way, quinoa, bacon, Spinach, tomatoes, sauteed onions, olive oil, parsley
- CARNIVOR REX OMELET$15.50
3 Egg white omelet, shaved Rib Eye steak, turkey sausage, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, fired roasted red pepper served with a side of summer salad & raspberry vinaigrette
- VEG OUT EGG WHITE OMELET$13.50
Egg white omelet, sauteed spinach, zucchini, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, served with summer side salad & raspberry vinaigrette
- 3XLitePro$14.00
3 Egg white omelet, turkey bacon, turkey sausage, minced parsley
- CHOBANI QUINOA BERRY BANANA BOWL$10.00Out of stock
Chobani® Greek yogurt, quinoa, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry honey
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUINOA & KALE SALAD$15.50Out of stock
Grilled Chipotle chicken, kale, quinoa, romaine lettuce, avocado, black beans, corn, cheese blend, crostinies, tossed in lite chipotle ranch dressing
- GRILLED VEGGIE QUINOA & KALE SALAD$14.50Out of stock
Kale, Quinoa, romaine lettuce, grilled eggplant, zucchini, chick peas, red onions, feta cheese, crostinies, tossed in lite pesto yogurt dressing
- CHIPOTLE LETTUCE TACOS$14.50
Grilled chipotle chicken, lettuce, red onions, black beans, corn, cheese blend, lite chipotle ranch dressing, served with a side of fruit cup
- AVOCADO FLAT$14.00Out of stock
Avocado served on a bed of spring greens, toasted flat bread, tomatoes, drizzled with lite pesto yogurt dressing
- PALEO BURGER$13.00
1/3 lb all natural angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed red onions, mushrooms, served with a side of fruit cup