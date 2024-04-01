Omelette Cafe Skye Canyon 9670 West Skye Canyon Park Drive
Beverages☕
N/A Beverages
- Almond Milk$3.75
- Apple Juice$2.49+
- Cappuccino$3.75
- Chocolate Milk$2.49+
- Coffee$3.99
- Coke$2.49+
- Cranberry$2.49+
- Decaf Coffee$3.99
- Diet Coke$2.49+
- Espresso$3.75
- Freshen Up$2.49+
A mouth watering combo of Orange Juice, Sprite and Special Ingredients.
- Grapefruit Juice$2.49+
- Hot Chocolate$3.99
- Hot Tea$3.99
- Iced Mocha$4.19
- Iced Tea$3.89
- Milk$2.49+
- Mr. Pibb$2.49+
- Orange Juice$2.49+
- Pink Lemonade$2.49+
- Raspberry Iced Tea$2.49+
- Soy Milk$3.75
- Sprite$2.49+
- Tomato$2.49+
- Water
Beers & Wine
Egg-ceptional
- Biscuits & Homemade Sausage Gravy$14.99
- Homeade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$15.99
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$15.99
- Eggs, Any Style$10.59
- Country Style Ham & Eggs$15.59
- Bacon (4) & Eggs$13.29
- Sausage Patties & Egg$13.29
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$13.59
- Polish Sausage & Eggs$14.29
- Eggs Benedict$15.59
Two basted eggs, thin sliced ham, atop of an English Muffin.
- Eggs Benedict Florentine$15.59
Two basted eggs, with spinach and mushrooms atop an English Muffin.
- Eggs Benedict Crab Cake$15.99
Two basted eggs, with crab cakes and avocado atop an English Muffin.
- Eggs Benedict Lobster$16.99
Two basted eggs, chunks of our special blend of real lobster, with fresh avocado, atop of an English Muffin.
Omelettes
Signature Omelettes
- #6 Big Cheese$12.59+
Choice of Cheddar, Jack, American, or Swiss.
- # 7 Ham$15.59+
For all you sports-buffs! Filled with tavern ham and cheddar cheese.
- # 8 Denver$15.59+
Ham, bell pepper and onion. Add cheese - .59¢
- # 9 Mr Piglet$15.59+
Stuffed with bacon and cheddar cheese.
- # 10 Piggy$15.59+
Stuffed with sausage and cheddar cheese.
- # 11 Gobble$15.59+
Turkey sausage, onions,broccoli, jack cheese.
- # 12 Yum Mush$15.59+
Fresh sautéed mushrooms and cheddar cheese.
- # 13 OLE$15.59+
Avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- # 14 Green Gob$15.59+
Guacamole, tomato, & Cheddar Cheese.
- # 15 Rodeo$15.59+
Homemade chili, cheddar cheese and onions - folks come from far & near for this one!
- # 16 Meat Love$15.59+
For All You Meatheads” sausage, ham, bacon & beef with cheddar.
- # 17 West Coast$15.59+
Sausage, avocado & jack cheese.
- # 18 Chez Steak$15.99+
Shredded beef, pepper, onion, mushroom, with cheese sauce.
- # 19 Hearty$15.59+
Zucchini, green peppers, Jack cheese, mushrooms and onions.
- # 20 Max Polish$15.59+
This one’s no joke! Polish sausage and cheddar cheese, try it scrambled.
- # 21 Rio Bravo$15.99+
Chorizo - a spicy Mexican sausage - onion and cheddar cheese served inside the omelet, or we’ll be happy to scramble the whole McGillicuddy.
- # 22 Lumb Jack$15.59+
Broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese.
- # 23 Ultm Gally$18.59
For adventurers only, this one really has it all.
- # 24 American$15.59+
Bacon, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese.
- # 25 Veg Delight$15.59+
Broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese - ho! ho! ho!
- # 26 Musc Mania$15.59+
Guaranteed to build muscles! Spinach, mushrooms and Jack cheese
- # 27 Italian$15.59+
Meatballs, Marinara sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
- # 28 Asparagus$15.59+
Stuffed with asparagus, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and special cheese sauce on the side, upon request.
- # 29 Nona Apple$15.59+
Cinnamon Apple stuffed with cheddar cheese.
- # 30 Disco Club$15.59+
Turkey, bacon, tomatoes and cheddar cheese.
- # 31 Ortega$15.59+
Ortega chilies, onion and Jack cheese.
- # 32 Western Gob$15.59+
Turkey, guacamole and Jack cheese.
- # 33 Sea Serpent$16.99+
Gulf shrimp, avocado, and cheddar cheese.
- # 34 Spring Chxn$15.59+
W.C. Field’s favorite. White chicken breast pieces, broccoli, onions and cheddar cheese.
- # 35 Cutt Phase$15.99+
Egg white omelet stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, zucchini and tomatoes. Add cheese - .89¢
- # 36 Chili Verde$15.59+
Tender pork, green chili sauce, with jack cheese.
- # 37 Geneva$15.59+
Ham, swiss, & mushrooms.
- # 38 Sic Sessa$15.59+
Meatballs & Italian Sausage & Mozzarella cheese & Marinara Sauce.
- # 39 Quen Heart$15.59+
Artichoke Hearts, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions and Jack cheese.
- # 40 Greek Me$15.59+
Spinach and Feta cheese.
- # 41 Azzurri$15.59+
Italian sausage and Ricotta cheese and Marinara Sauce.
- # 42 Medi$17.29+
Lobster, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese, side of Hollandaise sauce.
- # 43 Phil Chi$16.29+
Italian beef, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Try it with corn tortillas.
- # 44 Patty Day$16.99+
Cornbeef hash omelet w/cheddar cheese.
- CYO
Skillets
The Great Skillets
- The Irish$15.99
Corned Beef, Onion, Bell Pepper & Potato topped with Cheddar Cheese. Eggs any style.
- All American Skillet$15.99
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, topped with American Cheese. Eggs any style.
- South of the Border$15.99
Chorizo, Onions, Green Chili, Jack Cheese, topped with Fresh Salsa & Sour Cream
- Veggie Delight$15.99
Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, Green Chili, Spinach, & Tomatoes. Eggs any style.
- Orange County Skillet$15.99
Bacon, Tomato, Jack Cheese, topped with Avocado. Eggs any style.
Griddle
Griddle Me This
- Single Pancake$7.99
- Short Stack (2)$10.59
- Full Stack (3)$11.99
- Flap Special$13.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage, 2 pancakes and 2 eggs - Just right for kids of all ages!”
- Waffle$10.99
- Waffle Special$15.29
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- French Toast$9.59
- French Toast Special$13.99
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- Gluten Free French Toast Special$10.59
2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
- Stuffed French Toast$12.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown
- Stuffed French Toast Special$14.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown. Served with 2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
Signature Cakes
- Cinnamon Apple$13.99
Topped with Caramel *Graham Cracker Shavings.
- S’mores Cakes$13.99
Chocolate Chip & Graham Crackers topped with Toasted Marshmallows and Fresh Whip Cream, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup.
- Cannoli Cakes$13.99
Ricotta Filling topped with Cannoli Shell, Chocolate Drizzle, Chocolate Chips, and Fresh Whipped Cream.
- Banana Foster Cakes$13.99
Buttermilk Cakes with Sautéed Bananas in a Cinnamon Caramel Sauce, topped with Fresh Whip Cream.
- Red Velvet Cakes$13.99
Drizzled with Cream Cheese Syrup & topped with Fresh Whip Cream.
- Stuffed French Toast$12.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown
- Stuffed French Toast Special$14.59
Thick egg bread with a spread of blueberry, Nutella, or cinnamon apple & cream cheese, dipped in egg batter, grilled to a golden brown. Served with 2 pieces of bacon or 1 sausage and 2 eggs
Appetizers
- Fried Zucchini (Half)$9.99
With our special cheese sauce recipe or ranch dressing.
- Fried Zucchini (Full)$12.59
With our special cheese sauce recipe or ranch dressing.
- Just Chicken Fingers$12.99
All come w/cheese sauce or ranch. Fingers with spuds or salad
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
Fried fresh mozzarella lightly breaded with seasoned breadcrumbs, Served with our own marinara sauce.
Hand Crafted Angus Burgers
- Just-A-Hamburger$13.29
With lettuce and tomato and our own 1,000 island dressing. Your choice of two slices of American or Jack Cheese
- American Delight$14.59
Served with crisp bacon & American cheese, with * lettuce & tomato and our 1,000 Island dressing.
- Mushroom Burger$14.59
Sautéed mushrooms, American cheese with lettuce & tomato and our 1,000 Island dressing.
- Patty Melt$14.59
Over 1⁄2lb. pattie with American and Jack cheese - with a load of grilled onions on rye bread.
- Bleu Burger$14.59
A 1⁄2lb. pound 100% beef burger grilled to perfection and topped with delicious bleu cheeseand mayo.
- Impossible Burger$14.99
With lettuce and tomato Your choice of two slices of American or Jack Cheese
- Double Yoke Burger$18.99
2-1⁄2 pound burger topped with green chili, bacon, American cheese, 1000 island, and one egg over easy.
Signature Sandwiches
- Caprese Steak Sandwich$18.99
USDA Steak, Tomatoes and fresh Mozzella Cheese topped with a Balasamic glaze, and fresh Basil.
- Philly Cheese Steak$15.59
Onion, mushrooms and sweet peppers.
- Philly Cheese Chicken$11.99
Onion, mushrooms and sweet peppers.
- B-L-T$14.59
Bacon, lettuce, tomato with a touch of mayo on White Toast. With avocado........... add $2.59
- Sorry Charlie$14.59
Only the best “Albacore Tuna” - mixed with mayonnaise and celery with tomato and lettuce. Served on White Toast.
- Grilled Tuna Sandwich$14.59
Try our “Tuna melt” on a grilled Sourdough with Jack cheese.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.59
Seasoned Cajun Chicken with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato.
- Ultimate Chicken Club$14.59
Crisp bacon, Jack cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.
- Meatball$14.59
Fresh French Bun loaded with tender meatballs and lots of rich Italian sauce and Mozzarella cheese.
- Chicago Style Italian Beef$15.99
Directly from Chicago our beef is freshly roasted, we add sweet peppers, fresh garlic, and spices. Also with hot giardiniera.
- The Italian Sausage$14.59
Sweet Italian sausage, sweet peppers, fresh garlic, marinara sauce and spices on crusty Italian bread.
- California Club$15.59
Turkey, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, and Mayo on whole wheat bread.
- Monte Cristo$14.99
Grilled Ham, Grilled Turkey, Bacon, topped with Swiss Cheese
Signature Salads
- Small Salad$7.99
- Large Salad$10.99
- Cajun Chicken Salad$13.99
- Albacore Tuna Salad$14.99
Mixed greens, topped with tomato.
- Beet Arugula Salad$14.99
Baby Arugula,with mixed greens topped with beets, Feta Cheese, pecans,red onions, and cranberries.
- Spinach Salad$14.99
Baby Spinach, topped with honeycrisp Apple, crumbled Feta, red onions, and sliced almonds and walnuts.
Soups & Chili
Sides
- 1 B&G$4.59
- 2 B&G$5.99
- Bagel w/ Cream Cheese$4.99
- Banana Nut Bread$3.89
- Cafe Extras
- Fries$4.49
- Hashbrowns$4.49
- Jalapeños$2.29
- Mixed Fruit$5.59
- Oatmeal$9.99
Oatmeal w/ mixed fruit, milk, brown sugar...With banana or strawberries (In season)
- Pumpkin Nut Bread$3.89
- Salsa$0.99
- Scoop Albacore Tuna$5.59
- Side Avocado$3.59
- Side Bacon$6.29
- Side Cheese Sauce$0.99
- Side Chicken Breast$4.99
- Side Chicken Fried Steak$6.59
- Side Corn Beef Hash$7.59
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.49
- Side Cream Cheese$0.99
- Side Egg(s)$2.39
- Side Gardinera$1.29
- Side Ham$5.59
- Side Hamburger$5.59
- Side Hollandaise$2.29
- Side Marinara$2.29
- Side of Guacamole$3.59
- Side Polish Sausage$5.59
- Side Ranch$0.99
- Side Sausage$6.29
- Side Sliced Tomatoes$2.59
- Side Toast, Muffin$3.49
- Side Vegan Sausage Patty$6.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Spuds$4.49
- Turkey Sausage$6.99
- Side gravy$3.69
Specials
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips$12.99
- Cannoli Stuffed French Toast$11.59
- Chicken Parmesan$15.99
- Chili Verde Nachos$13.99
- Eggplant Parmesean$15.99
- Focaccia Breakfast Panini$13.99
Parma Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato with Arugula
- Gluten Free Pancakes$13.99
- Loco Moco$13.99
- Multigrain Pancakes$11.99
Served with walnuts, raisins & Flax-seed
- Oreo Pancakes$11.99
- Pork Chop & Eggs$17.99
- Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes$11.99
Topped with walnuts, pecans, caramel sauce, cream cheese, and syrup
- Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Steak & Eggs$25.99
- Sweet & Spicy Chicken & Waffle$12.99
- Taco Flight$14.99
- Taco Salad$12.99
- Avocado Toast$10.90