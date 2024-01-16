OMG Tacos Celina
FOOD
Tacos
- Chicken Taco
Chicken taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.$2.50
- Al Pastor Taco
Al Pastor taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.$3.00
- Steak Taco
Steak taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.$4.00
- OUT OF STOCKBarbacoa Taco
Barbacoa taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.OUT OF STOCK$3.75
- Veggie Taco
OMG veggie (onions & scallions sautéed in OMG sauce) taco comes topped with pico de gallo & guacamole unless requested otherwise.$3.25
- OMG Chicken Taco
OMG Chicken (teriyaki chicken) taco comes topped with green onions, cilantro, sesame seeds and spicy sour cream drizzle unless requested otherwise.$3.00
- OMG Pork Taco
OMG Pork (special marinated pork) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and spicy mayo drizzle unless requested otherwise.$3.50
- OMG Steak Taco
OMG Steak (steak and scallions sautéed in sweet and savory OMG sauce) taco comes topped with diced onions, cilantro and diced tomatoes unless requested otherwise.$4.50
- Lengua Taco
Lengua (tender beef tongue) taco comes topped with diced onions & cilantro unless requested otherwise.$4.50
- Vegan Fish Taco
Vegan fish (fried tofu "fish" patty) taco comes topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, cilantro and sweet chili sauce unless requested otherwise.$4.25
- Build Your Own Taco! (no protein)$0.50
Entrees
- Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla with Monterey jack cheese. 3oz side of sour cream included.$8.00
- Cali Style Burrito
French fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein$10.50
- Texas Style Burrito
Cilantro lime rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein$10.50
- Rice Bowl
Cilantro lime rice bowl loaded with shredded lettuce, corn, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.$7.00
- Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein$10.50
- Loaded Nachos
Tortilla chips loaded with house-made white queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. *sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein *sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein$10.50
- Torta
Torta bread loaded with mayo, sliced onions, diced tomatoes, guacamole, lettuce and queso fresco.$10.50
Sides
- Elotes
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter and cotija cheese.$5.50
- OMG Elotes
Mexican street corn in a cup with mayo, butter, cotija cheese, Hot Cheetos crunch and lime wedge.$7.00
- Chips + Queso
Chips with side of house-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning. IF YOU ORDER A LARGE YOU CAN ADD MEAT! Meat topping will not fit in small queso to go.$4.75
- Chips + Guacamole
Chips with guacamole.$5.75
- Chips + Salsa
Chips with roasted chip salsa.$3.75
- OMG Dip Trio + Chips - 3oz
Can't Decide? Get all 3! Chips with small queso, chip salsa and guacamole!$8.00
- Side of Chips
Freshly fried seasoned tortilla chips$1.50
- Side of Queso
House-made white queso topped with pico de gallo and house seasoning.$2.50
- Side of Guacamole$3.50
- Side of Chip Salsa
Housemade roasted chip salsa$2.25
- Side of Cilantro Lime Rice$2.25
- Side of Beans
Side of refried black beans (no lard) topped with queso fresco and cilantro.$2.50
- Side of Fries$3.25
- Flour Tortilla$0.25
- Corn Tortilla$0.25
- Grilled Sliced Onions & Jalapeño$2.00
- Grilled Sliced Onions$1.75
- Whole Jalapeño - Grilled$0.50
- Whole Jalapeño - Raw$0.50
- 1oz -- Extra Toppings (on the side)
- 3oz -- Extra Toppings (on the side)
- Extra Verde/Green Salsa
- Extra Legendary/Red Salsa
- Lime$0+
Kid's menu
- Kids Quesadilla
Monterrey jack cheese melted between 2 flour tortillas. *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*$3.00
- Kids Fries
Kids size french fries. *loading it up with cheese, protein and other toppings is optional!*$3.00
- Kids Nachos
Kids size nachos topped with house-made white queso. (queso has de-seeded jalapeño, white onion and cilantro) *loading it up with protein and other toppings is optional!*$3.50
Dessert
DRINKS
Fountain drinks
Bottled drinks
Dessert drinks
Energy Drinks
Agua Frescas
HOUSE COCKTAILS
MARGARITAS/RANCH WATER
- OUT OF STOCK16oz House MargaritaOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKFrozen SangriaOUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKFrozen Sangrita (Swirl!)OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKRanch Water
House blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, soda waterOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK1/4 Gallon House MargaritaOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCK1/2 Gallon House MargaritaOUT OF STOCK$25.00
- OUT OF STOCK1 Gallon House MargaritaOUT OF STOCK$45.00