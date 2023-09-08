Omi Omy Big Y shopping plaza
FOOD
Banh Mi
Banh Mi sandwiches comes with lightly sweetened fish sauce (soy for tofu), house mayo spread, pickled carrots & daikon, sliced cucumbers, onion. Garnished with chopped scallions and fresh cilantro.
Pho
The national dish of Vietnam, Pho 'fuh' is a rice noodle soup served with your choice of protein. Garnished with onion, scallions, and fresh cilantro. Comes with fresh beansprouts, lime wedge, jalapenos and fresh Thai basil on the side.
Rice Bowl
Jasmine rice with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, garnished with fresh cilantro. Housemade sauce on the side.
Noodle Bowl
Vermicelli noodles with assorted veggies. garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.
Salad Bowl
Assorted salads and veggies, garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.
Side
Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette
$7.95
Fries Banh Mi
$6.75
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce
$4.85
Plain Fries
$4.45
Sesame Balls (3)
$6.95
Sesame Ball (1)
$2.30
Bao Chicken (1)
$4.25
Sweet Custard Bao
$4.25
Chicken Wings.(4pc) W.SP Mayo
$8.45
This deep fried jumbo wings are glazed with our house-made spicy mayo sauce. Can also be ordered without the sauce.
Bread
$1.95
Cold Noodles
$1.50
Rice
$1.50
Pho Noodles
$1.95
