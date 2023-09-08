Popular Items

$4.85

FOOD

Banh Mi

Banh Mi sandwiches comes with lightly sweetened fish sauce (soy for tofu), house mayo spread, pickled carrots & daikon, sliced cucumbers, onion. Garnished with chopped scallions and fresh cilantro.

Banh Mi Steak W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$9.99

Banh Mi Chicken W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Pork W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Tofu W.Bunh Soy Sauce

$8.49

Banh Mi Shrimp W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$9.99

Banh Mi Pâté W.Bunh Fish Sauce

$8.49

Pho

The national dish of Vietnam, Pho 'fuh' is a rice noodle soup served with your choice of protein. Garnished with onion, scallions, and fresh cilantro. Comes with fresh beansprouts, lime wedge, jalapenos and fresh Thai basil on the side.

Beef Pho soup

$10.95

Chicken Pho soup

$10.50

Shrimp Pho Soup

$10.95

Veggie Tofu Pho soup

$9.95

1 Beef Broth

$4.90

1 Veggie Broth

$4.90

Rice Bowl

Jasmine rice with pickled carrots & daikon, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, garnished with fresh cilantro. Housemade sauce on the side.

Rice Bowl Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Rice Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Rice Bowl Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Noodle Bowl

Vermicelli noodles with assorted veggies. garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.

Noodle Bowl Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Noodle Bowl Chicken W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Noodle Bowl Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Salad Bowl

Assorted salads and veggies, garnished with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. House made sauce on the side.

Salad Steak W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Salad Chicken W.fish Vinny

$10.50

Salad Pork W.Fish Vinny

$10.50

Salad Tofu W.Soy Vinny

$10.50

Salad Shrimp W.Fish Vinny

$12.50

Side

Egg Roll (3)W.Soy Vinaigrette

$7.95

$7.95
Fries Banh Mi

$6.75

$6.75
Summer Roll (1) W.Peanut Sauce

$4.85

$4.85

Plain Fries

$4.45
Sesame Balls (3)

$6.95

$6.95

Sesame Ball (1)

$2.30

Bao Chicken (1)

$4.25

Sweet Custard Bao

$4.25
Chicken Wings.(4pc) W.SP Mayo

$8.45

$8.45

This deep fried jumbo wings are glazed with our house-made spicy mayo sauce. Can also be ordered without the sauce.

Bread

$1.95

Cold Noodles

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Pho Noodles

$1.95

Sauce

1.Fish Vin

$0.85

1.Soy Vin

$0.85

1.Peanut Sauce

$0.85

1.Sriracha

$1.00Out of stock

1.House Mayo

$0.85

1.Spicy Mayo

$0.85

1.Hoisin Sauce

$0.85

1.Spicy basil

$1.25

1.Spicy Lemongrass

$1.25

Drinks

Beverages

Soda Bottle

$2.85

Water(bottle)

$1.95
Bottled Drink

$2.85

$2.85
Jarrito Bottle

$2.85Out of stock

$2.85Out of stock

Coffee and Tea

Viet Coffee

$5.10

$5.10

Hot Ginger tea

$2.10

green tea

$2.10

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Milk Tea -Boba

Mil-B Mango

$5.35

Mil-B Coconut

$5.35

Mil-B Jasmine Tea

$5.35

100% Dairy Free With Oat Milk Option

Mil-B Thai Tea

$5.35

Mil-B Taro

$5.35