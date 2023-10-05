Popular Items

Menu

Appetizers

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.99

Loaded Garlic Parmesan Fries

$17.99

Garlic parm fries topped with juicy steak, mouth-watering shrimp, and house-marinated chicken.

French Fries

$5.99

Broccoli Bites

$8.49

Maryland Crab Balls

$13.99

Homemade jumbo lump crabcake recipe – Broiled or Fried

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

our Chicken Quesadillas are packed with juicy chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes.

Chesapeake Bay Fries

$16.99

In-house crab dip baked in the oven w/ cheddar cheese on top of our fresh cut fries

Loaded Cheddar Bacon Fries

$9.99

Mozzarella Stick

$8.49

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.99

lettuce, spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, croutons, boiled eggs and cheddar cheese.

Chef Salad

$12.99

ham, roast beef, turkey and swiss cheese on a garden salad.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Garden salad topped with chopped hardboiled egg, avocado, roasted turkey breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, black olives.

On The Way To The Beach

$18.98

a garden salad top with fresh scallops and shrimp.

Spinach Salad

$12.49

fresh spinach topped with roasted peppers, mushroom, tomato, onions, bacon, eggs, croutons and mozzarella cheese.

Cold Anitpasta Salad

$12.99

a garden salad top with salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, and pepperoncini peppers.

Pecan Bleu Salad

$12.49

a garden salad topped with apple, dried cranberries, pecans, raisins and bleu cheese.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and egg

Greek Salad

$11.99

Wings

6 PC Wing

$7.99

12 PC Wing

$15.49

24 PC Wing

$29.99

Sub/Sandwich/Wraps

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Cheesesteak

$11.99

you can choose between a sub or wrap

Chesapeake Crab Burger

$15.99

creamy crab dip on a 8 oz burger topped with chedder cheese on a brioche bun.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

you can choose between a sub or wrap

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.99

Club Sandwiches

$11.99

comes with lettuce, tomato, and bacon with your choice of turkey, chicken, ham, BLT, roast beef, cheeseburger, and Italian with your choice white, wheat, rye, and sourdough bread.

Italian Sub/Wrap

$11.99

capicola ham, Genoa salami, and ham.

Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Monte Cristo

$11.99

open faced with turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on french toast

New York Reuben Melt

$10.99

Open-faced hot sandwich with Corn beef, thousand island, and sauerkraut topped with Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$11.99

fresh burger with mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Single Decker Sandwich

$9.99

comes with lettuce and tomato with your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, and Italian on your choice of white, wheat, rye, and sourdough bread.

Turkey Sub/Wrap

$11.99

Tuscan Chicken Panini

$11.99

Juicy grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce, and melted provolone cheese

Ham Sub/Wrap

$11.99

Pizza/Calzone/Stromboli

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni

$13.49

Medium Hawaiian

$14.99

ham and pineapple

Medium Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.49

steak with fried onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$15.99

pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$15.99

onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black oliives, broccoli, and sweat peppers

Medium Bianco Pizza

$11.99

garlic, olive oil, oregano and mozzarella cheese

Medium Seafood Alfredo Pizza

$19.99

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, scallops, and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Large Hot Honey Pepperoni

$15.99

Large Hawaiian

$17.49

ham and pineapple

Large Cheesesteak Pizza

$18.99

steak with fried onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Large Meat Lover Pizza

$18.99

pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.99

onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black oliives, broccoli, and sweat peppers

Large Bianco Pizza

$14.99

garlic, olive oil, oregano and mozzarella cheese

Large Seafood Alfredo Pizza

$23.99

shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, scallops, and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Medium Calzone

$10.99

comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Medium Stromboli

$10.99

comes with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Large Calzone

$13.99

comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce

Large Stromboli

$13.99

comes with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Cheese Slice

$1.99

Entrees

Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti

$16.99

Cajun Chicken & Sausage Alfredo

$17.99

creamy Cajun Alfredo, house marinaded chicken, and Italian sausage over fettuccine pasta.

Jumbo Fried/Broiled Shrimp

$16.99

Surf N Turf

$31.49

grilled NY strip served alongside fried or broiled jumbo shrimp or coconut shrimp.

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Broccoli

$10.99

you can add your choice of chicken 4.99, jumbo lump crab meat MP, shrimp 9.99, scallops 10.99, and Italian sausage 4.99.

Chesapeake Chicken

$16.99

house marinated grilled chicken topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Tender Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$21.99

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

made fresh to order with a side of orange marmalade dipping sauce.

Broiled/Fried Flounder

$19.99

Broiled/Fried Scallops

$19.99

Fishermen's Platter Broiled/Fried

$29.99

fresh flounder, shrimp, crab cake, and scallops.

New York Strip

$22.99

10 oz of fresh and juicy grilled goodness.

Chopped Steak

$14.99

topped with fried onions and beef gravy.

Spaghetti w/ Marinara

$9.99

add your choice of meat balls 4.99, Italian sausage 4.99, meat sauce 4.99, add mushrooms 2.99.

Crabcake Platter

$24.99

(2) 5 oz jumbo lump crab cakes with a side of lemon. fried or broiled.

On The Way Pasta

$24.99

Our creamy fettuccine alfredo with shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crab meat.

Kids Menu

Elsa-3piece Tender with fries

$6.99

Ladybug- Macaroni & Cheese with fries

$6.99

Lightening McQueen- Cheeseburger with fries

$6.99

Buzz Lightyear- 3 Mozzarella Sticks with fries

$6.99

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Cold Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Coke Zero, Fanta Orange, Mello Yellow, Fruit Punch, and Root Beer.

Juices sm

$1.99

apple, cranberry, orange, and lemonade

Juices lg

$2.99

apple, cranberry, orange, and lemonade

Milk sm

$1.99

regular, strawberry, chocolate

Milk Large

$2.99

regular, strawberry, chocolate

2 Liter

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.99

Can Soda

$1.50

Sides

Side Fry

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Side Mac Salad

$2.99

Side Mac Cheese

$2.99

Side Mashed Potato

$2.99

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Corn Pudding

$2.99

Side Coleslaw

$2.99

Side Greenbeans

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$2.99

Dessert Menu

Cake

Call 302-988-8778 to see what cakes we have!

cake

$5.99

Pie

call 302-988-8778 to see what pies we have!

Apple

$4.49

blueberry

$4.49

cherry

$4.49

Special Menu

Appetizers

Crab dip potato skins (2)

$14.99

Crab dip w/ chips

$13.99

Entree

Rockfish with shrimp

$24.99

Tuscan chicken over fettuccine w/ side salad

$15.99

Sandwich

Italian panini w chips

$12.99

Soups

French Onion

$5.25

Chicken Noodle

$4.25+

Cream of Crab

$4.25+

Veggie Soup

$4.25+

Salads

Beef taco salad

$13.99

Breakfast

Cream Chip beef omelette

$10.99

Sausage gravy omelette

$10.99