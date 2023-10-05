On The Way Cafe
Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Loaded Garlic Parmesan Fries
Garlic parm fries topped with juicy steak, mouth-watering shrimp, and house-marinated chicken.
French Fries
Broccoli Bites
Maryland Crab Balls
Homemade jumbo lump crabcake recipe – Broiled or Fried
Chicken Quesadilla
our Chicken Quesadillas are packed with juicy chicken, green peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Chesapeake Bay Fries
In-house crab dip baked in the oven w/ cheddar cheese on top of our fresh cut fries
Loaded Cheddar Bacon Fries
Mozzarella Stick
Salads
Garden Salad
lettuce, spring mix, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, croutons, boiled eggs and cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad
ham, roast beef, turkey and swiss cheese on a garden salad.
Cobb Salad
Garden salad topped with chopped hardboiled egg, avocado, roasted turkey breast, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, mushroom, black olives.
On The Way To The Beach
a garden salad top with fresh scallops and shrimp.
Spinach Salad
fresh spinach topped with roasted peppers, mushroom, tomato, onions, bacon, eggs, croutons and mozzarella cheese.
Cold Anitpasta Salad
a garden salad top with salami, capicola, ham, provolone cheese, and pepperoncini peppers.
Pecan Bleu Salad
a garden salad topped with apple, dried cranberries, pecans, raisins and bleu cheese.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and egg
Greek Salad
Sub/Sandwich/Wraps
Cheeseburger
Cheesesteak
you can choose between a sub or wrap
Chesapeake Crab Burger
creamy crab dip on a 8 oz burger topped with chedder cheese on a brioche bun.
Chicken Cheesesteak
you can choose between a sub or wrap
Chicken Parm Sub
Club Sandwiches
comes with lettuce, tomato, and bacon with your choice of turkey, chicken, ham, BLT, roast beef, cheeseburger, and Italian with your choice white, wheat, rye, and sourdough bread.
Italian Sub/Wrap
capicola ham, Genoa salami, and ham.
Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Monte Cristo
open faced with turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on french toast
New York Reuben Melt
Open-faced hot sandwich with Corn beef, thousand island, and sauerkraut topped with Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
fresh burger with mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread.
Single Decker Sandwich
comes with lettuce and tomato with your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, and Italian on your choice of white, wheat, rye, and sourdough bread.
Turkey Sub/Wrap
Tuscan Chicken Panini
Juicy grilled chicken, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce, and melted provolone cheese
Ham Sub/Wrap
Pizza/Calzone/Stromboli
Medium Cheese Pizza
Medium Hot Honey Pepperoni
Medium Hawaiian
ham and pineapple
Medium Cheesesteak Pizza
steak with fried onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
Medium Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black oliives, broccoli, and sweat peppers
Medium Bianco Pizza
garlic, olive oil, oregano and mozzarella cheese
Medium Seafood Alfredo Pizza
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, scallops, and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Cheese Pizza
Large Hot Honey Pepperoni
Large Hawaiian
ham and pineapple
Large Cheesesteak Pizza
steak with fried onions topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Meat Lover Pizza
pepperoni, ham, bacon, and sausage
Large Vegetarian Pizza
onion, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black oliives, broccoli, and sweat peppers
Large Bianco Pizza
garlic, olive oil, oregano and mozzarella cheese
Large Seafood Alfredo Pizza
shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, scallops, and our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Medium Calzone
comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Medium Stromboli
comes with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Large Calzone
comes with ricotta and mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce
Large Stromboli
comes with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
Cheese Slice
Entrees
Chicken Parm w/ Spaghetti
Cajun Chicken & Sausage Alfredo
creamy Cajun Alfredo, house marinaded chicken, and Italian sausage over fettuccine pasta.
Jumbo Fried/Broiled Shrimp
Surf N Turf
grilled NY strip served alongside fried or broiled jumbo shrimp or coconut shrimp.
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Broccoli
you can add your choice of chicken 4.99, jumbo lump crab meat MP, shrimp 9.99, scallops 10.99, and Italian sausage 4.99.
Chesapeake Chicken
house marinated grilled chicken topped with crab dip and cheddar cheese.
Chicken Tender Basket
Shrimp Basket
Grilled Salmon
Coconut Shrimp
made fresh to order with a side of orange marmalade dipping sauce.
Broiled/Fried Flounder
Broiled/Fried Scallops
Fishermen's Platter Broiled/Fried
fresh flounder, shrimp, crab cake, and scallops.
New York Strip
10 oz of fresh and juicy grilled goodness.
Chopped Steak
topped with fried onions and beef gravy.
Spaghetti w/ Marinara
add your choice of meat balls 4.99, Italian sausage 4.99, meat sauce 4.99, add mushrooms 2.99.
Crabcake Platter
(2) 5 oz jumbo lump crab cakes with a side of lemon. fried or broiled.
On The Way Pasta
Our creamy fettuccine alfredo with shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crab meat.
Kids Menu
Hot Beverages
Cold Beverages
Soft Drink
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Coke Zero, Fanta Orange, Mello Yellow, Fruit Punch, and Root Beer.
Juices sm
apple, cranberry, orange, and lemonade
Juices lg
apple, cranberry, orange, and lemonade
Milk sm
regular, strawberry, chocolate
Milk Large
regular, strawberry, chocolate