Ondubu
FOOD
Small
- Fried Chicken Ribs$7.99
Speically seasoned and selected crispychicken ribs with famous Tao sauce on the side.
- Crispy Seafood Pajeon$8.49
Crispy traditional rice, wheat grain flour w/ seasonal vegetable and seafood pie
- Crispy Kimchi Pajeon$7.49
Crispy traditional rice, wheat grain flour w/ seasonal vegetable and kimchi pie
- Mandu(Dumpling)$6.99
Pork butt, vegetables dumpling, crispy or steamed serve with ginger soy
- Krispy Chicken$7.49
Super crispy, juicy and tendered fried chicken breast served with spicy Gochu Sauce.
- Crispy Dubu Salad$7.99
Our crispy tofu served over seasonal mix greens w/ our sassy dressing
- Dubu Ugly$6.99
Crispy tofu made from soft tofu diamonds
- Chicken Fries$6.99
Park Baos (2 buns per order)
TTUKBAEGI DUBU
Bibim-Bap/Bibim-Salad
- Bibim-Bap/Salad$13.99
YOUR CHOICE OF WHITE BAP/ SWEET BLACK BAP/ OR SALAD, TOPPED WITH SEASONED VEGETABLE AND FRIED EGG
- Triple J$12.99
Your choice of white or black Bap, topped with Wok’d vegetables with Jjajang(premium black bean sauce), choice of crispy(pork dumplings, veg dumplings, or krispy chicken) and egg.
Hot and Stoned-Bap(rice)
- Calamari Bap$14.99
Stir-fried spicy squid with rice serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
- Garlic Shrimp Bap$14.99
Stir-fried shrimp with minced garlic and butter with rice serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
- Spicy Pork Bap$13.99
Stir-fried spicy pork with rice serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
- Chicken Teriyaki Bap$13.99
Stir-fried Chicken Teriyaki and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone plate
- Dubu and Vegetables Bap$13.99
Hot and Stoned-Udon(thick noodle)
- Bulgogi Udon$14.99
Stir-fried udon with marinated sliced beef and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone bowl
- Chicken Teriyaki Udon$13.99
Stir-fried udon with chicken teriyaki and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone bowl
- Spicy Pork Udon$13.99
Stir-fried udon with marinated pork and vegetable serve on a sizzling hot stone bowl
- Garlic Shrimp Udon$14.99
Stir-fried udon with garlic shrimp serve on a sizzling hot stone bowl
- Dubu and Vegetables udon$13.99
- Calamari udon$14.99
Cast Iron BBQ
- (BBQ) LA Galbi$24.99
House-made traditional sweet soy, plum, ginger, pear, scallion and fresh citrus marinated prime cut beef short rib
- (BBQ) Beef Bulgogi$21.99
House-made traditional sweet soy, plum, ginger, pear, scallion and fresh citrus marinated top sirloin
- (BBQ) Spicy Pork Bulgogi$19.99
Housemade traditional red pepper, brown rice, soybean, tapioca and fresh fruit marinated prime cut pork butt