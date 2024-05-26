One Bite Cafe - Lake Forest Park One Bite Cafe 4th - Lake Forest Park
Signature Menus
Croffles
- 4 Croffles Box
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.$32.25
- Half Dozen Box
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 17% off the regular price.$45.50
- Plain Croffle
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey$8.50
- Fresh Cream Croffle
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey$8.75
- Cream Cheese Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey$8.25
- Cheddar Cheese Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey$8.25
- OUT OF STOCKBlack Sesame Croffle
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, WheyOUT OF STOCK$8.95
- Matcha Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with ceremonial grade matcha cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, sugar, matcha$8.75
- Fresh Strawberry Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with strawberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Strawberry$8.95
- Fresh Blueberry Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Blueberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Blueberry$8.95
- Mango Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with mango. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Mango$8.95
- Green Grapes Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with green grapes. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Green grapes.$8.75
- Lotus Biscoff Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Lotus biiscoff cookie and caramel drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Lotus Biscoff, Caramel$8.95
- Oreo Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Oreo cookie and chocolate drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Oreo, Chocolate$8.95
- Truffle Chocolate Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with double chocolate ganache cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, chocolate$8.95
- Taro Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Taro cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Taro.$8.95
- Tiramisu Croffle
Savor the perfect blend of croissant waffle with authentic Tiramisu cream, topped with cocoa powder.$8.95
- Ice Cream Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with scoop of Ice Cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Ice Cream$8.75
- Red Velvet Croffle
Fluffy red velvet bread and special cream cheese cream. Halloween Edition!$8.95
Cakes
- Strawberry Roll Cake
House-made soft sponge strawberry roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, preserved strawberry jam, cake flour, sugar.$6.75
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Roll Cake
House-made soft sponge chocolate roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, ganache chocolate, chocolate chip, cake flour, sugar.OUT OF STOCK$6.75
- Mocha Roll Cake
House-made soft sponge mocha(coffee) roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, espresso, coffee, cake flour, sugar.$6.75
- Taro Roll Cake
House-made soft sponge taro roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, taro powder, cake flour, sugar.$6.75
- Matcha Roll cake
Fluffy moisture cake with ceremonial grade matcha cream.$6.75
- Signature Earl Grey Cake
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream. Experience the subtle aroma of Earl Grey.$7.95
- Signature Black Sesame Cake
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant house grind-roast black sesame, topped with a light, nutty black sesame cream.$7.95
- OUT OF STOCKOreo Cake
Moist and fluffy cake with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.OUT OF STOCK$7.95
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate Ganache Cake
Moist and fluffy cake with a harmonious blend of rich ganache chocolate and cream.OUT OF STOCK$7.95
- Red Velvet Cake
Indulge in the velvety and addictive Red Velvet cake. Experience the unique cocoa flavor and moistness of Red Velvet, complemented by a luscious cream.$7.95
- Taro Cake
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, Taro: Similar to purple sweet potato$7.95
- Basque Cheesecake
Originated in the Basque Country of Spain. House-made caramelized top cheesecake made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla.$6.95
- Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake
House-made Signature cheesecake. Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs with a smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.$6.25
- Oreo Cheesecake
House-made Signature cheesecake. Oreo cookie crumbs with a smooth Oreo cream & cream cheese.$6.25
- OUT OF STOCKTiramisu
Layers of ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.OUT OF STOCK$6.55
- OUT OF STOCKOBC Cup-cakes
One Bite cafe's special cup cake.OUT OF STOCK$6.25
Small Bites
- OUT OF STOCKOne Bite Cookie Package
Delicious bite-sized cookiesOUT OF STOCK$3.50
- OUT OF STOCKMacaron
6 Flavors - Ivory: Vanilla / Brown: Caramel /Green: Pistachio / Red: Raspberry / Yellow: Lemon / Black: ChocolateOUT OF STOCK$2.75
- Portuguese Egg Tart
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers$3.25
Meal-Savories
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
- Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball
Delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]$4.95
- Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball
Seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]$4.95
- Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball
Seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]$4.95
- Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball
Seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]$4.95
Croffle Sandwiches / Bread
- Ham & Cheese Crosand
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles$8.95
- Egg-Potato Crosand
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles$8.95
- Tuna-Mayo Crosand
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.$8.95
- Korean Sausage Bread
Popular street food and snack in Korea. We use croissant dough with corn, mayonnaise, ketchup, parsley, mozzarella cheese and savory sausage (pork & Chicken)$6.50
Drinks
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso 2 Shots
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee$3.25
- Caffè Americano
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with water$3.25+
- Caffè Latte
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk$4.00+
- HOT Cappuccino
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk and milk foam$5.25+
- Signature Korean Dolce Latte
Signature soft and sweetened latte with condensed milk$5.75+
- Signature Dalgona Caffè Latte
Signature latte with house-made dalgona crumbs. Dalgona is a caramelized sugar wtih baking soda, similar to honey comb candy.$5.75+
- Vanilla Latte
fresh medium-dark roast coffee with vanilla syrup$5.25+
- Hazelnut Latte
fresh medium-dark roast coffee with hazelnut syrup$5.25+
- Caffè Mocha
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with chocolate mocha$5.25+
- White Caffè Mocha
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with white chocolate mocha$5.25+
- Peppermint Mocha
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with peppermint syrup and chocolate mocha$5.50+
- Peppermint White Mocha
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with peppermint and white chocolate mocha$5.50+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
- Butter Scotch Caramel Latte
Seattle fresh medium-dark roast latte with butterscotch and caramel drizzle$5.50+
- [NEW] Banana Caffè Latte
Seattle fresh medium-dark roast latte with banana blended milk.$5.50+
Milk Teas / Lattes
- Classic Milk Tea
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, milk and rich black tea. [Premade with Dairy / Low Caffein]$5.25+
- Jasmine Milk Tea
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, milk and rich Jasmine tea. [Premade with Dairy / Low Caffein]$5.25+
- Signature Dalgona Milk Tea
Classic latte with house-made Korean traditional dalgona crumbs. Dalgona: Sweet and airy mixture of sugar and baking soda. Similar to honeycomb or brittle candy.$5.75+
- Brown Sugar Classic
A delightful combination of classic latte and Brown Sugar. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]$5.50+
- Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and milk. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]$5.50+
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and brown sugar instead of regular sugar syrup. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]$5.75+
- Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and dalgona crumbs (No additional sugar). [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]$5.95+
- [New] Chocolate Tree in the Forest
A delicious combination of chocolate and ceremonial grade matcha.$5.95+
- Strawberry Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and our house-made preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]$5.95+
- Mango Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]$5.95+
- Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Mango Jasmine Milk Tea
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Truffle Choco Latte
Rich Chocolate and cocoa powder topping Latte [Non-dairy options / Very Low-Caffeinated]$5.50+
- Taro Latte
A blend of creamy milk infused with taro. Taro is purple starchy root vegetable. It has a mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. AKA Taro milk tea. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Honeydew Melon Latte
A blend of creamy milk infused with refreshing sweet honeydew melon. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Brown Sugar Milk
Brown sugar syrup with fresh milk. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$5.25+
- Strawberry Latte
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$4.95+
- Mango Latte
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$4.95+
- [NEW] Banana Latte
A blend of creamy milk infused with our banana. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$4.95+
Refreshers
- Jasmine Green Tea
Delight in the captivating essence of our Jasmine Green tea refresher. [Non-dairy / Low-Caffeinated]$5.00+
- Signature Mango Jasmine Tea
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent preserved mango and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]$5.50+
- Signature Passionfruit Jasmine Tea
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent passionfruit and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]$5.50+
- Pineapple Jasmine Tea
Signature jasmine green tea with Pineapple. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]$5.50+
- Mango - Passion Refresher
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent preserved mango and passion fruit. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Pineapple - Passion Refresher
Signature refreshing pineapple and passion fruit drink without caffein [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- OUT OF STOCKBlack Ice Tea Lemonade
Taste the refreshing black Ice tea lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]OUT OF STOCK$5.25+
- Pink Hawaiian Lemonade
A delightful fusion of fragrant jasmine syrup and zesty pink lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.25+
- Red Strawberry Lemonade
Savor the vibrant fusion of sun-ripened strawberries and zesty lemonade in our Red Strawberry Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-Caffeinated]$5.25+
- Designer's Galaxy-Ade
A layered sparkling pink jasmine lemonade and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated] [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$6.25+
- Strawberry Galaxy-Ade
A layered sparkling pink lemonade, Strawberry puree and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$6.25+
- Mango Galaxy-Ade
A layered sparkling pink lemonade, mango puree and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$6.25+
- Green Plum-Ade
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of Korean green plum extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Citron-Ade
Preserved Korean Citron, also known as Yuzu with sparkling water (or water) in our refreshing Citron-ade. *[Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]*$5.50+
- Grapefruit-Ade
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of grapefruit & Jasmine extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Pineapple-ade
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of pineapple with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.50+
- Yogurt Pink Ocean
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Pink Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.75+
- Yogurt Blue Ocean
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Blue raspberry lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.75+
- Yogurt Mango Ocean
It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and preserved mango. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$5.75+
- OUT OF STOCK[New] Yuzu Hibiscus Passion Tea
Burst of tropical bliss with our Yuzu and Hibiscus tea. Blend of citrusy yuzu, vibrant hibiscus, and passion fruit. [Non-dairy / Non-Caffeinated]OUT OF STOCK$6.25+
Blends / Milkshakes
- Strawberry Moon
Quench your thirst with the Strawberry Moon, a non-dairy strawberry smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Peach Sunrise
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Peach Sunrise, a non-dairy peach smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Mango Sunset
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Mango Sunset, a non-dairy mango smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Strawberry Banana Blend
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Strawberry Banana, a non-dairy strawberry banana smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [Seasonal] Watermelon Smoothie
A delightful blend of real watermelon and ice. Savor the juicy sweetness of fresh watermelon in every sip, as this smoothie provides a thirst-quenching. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]$7.95+
- Strawberry Milkshake
Quench your thirst with the refreshing & creamy Strawberry milkshake [Non-dairy Options/ Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Peach Milkshake
Quench your thirst with the creamy Peach milkshake made with real fruits. [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Mango Milkshake
Quench your thirst with refreshing & Creamy mango milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Strawberry Banana Milkshake
Quench your thirst with refreshing & creamy Strawberry Banana milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Honeydew Melon Milkshake
Savor the creamy and refreshing Honeydew Melon Milkshake. Blended version of Honeydew Melon Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$6.95+
- Taro Milkshake
Savor the creamy and sweet Taro Milkshake. Blended version of Taro Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$6.95+
- Taro-Oreo Milkshake
Savor the creamy and Sweet Taro-Oreo Milkshake. Blended version of Taro latte with Oreo crumbs. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- Java Chip Milkshake
Savor the creamy and Sweet java chips and mocha cream milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$6.95+
- [New] Caramel Biscoff Milkshake
Savor the creamy and Sweet caramel biscoff milkshake. [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Cookie & Cream Milkshake
Savor the creamy cookie and cream milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Strawberry Cookie milkshake
Savor the combination of creamy cookie & cream with preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Green Forest
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha. [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Choco Tree Forest Milkshake
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha and chocolate & cream [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Strawberry Forest
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha, house-made preserved strawberry and whipped cream [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
- [New] Oreo Forest
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha, Oreo crumbs [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]$7.25+
Hot Drinks
- Citron Yuzu Tea
Preserved citron yuzu tea. It relieve headaches, flu's, calm coughs and soothe sore throats. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]$5.25+
- Grapefruit Tea
Preserved grapefruit tea. May benefits weight loss, prevent brain diseases, lower the risk of stroke. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]$5.25+
- Green Plum Tea
Green plum extract tea. Relieve fatigue, aid digestion, and detoxify the body. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]$5.25+
- Hot Chocolate (12oz)
Hot chocolate$5.25
- Hot White Chocolate (12oz)
Hot White chocolate$5.25
Frozen Desserts
Bingsu Shaved Ice
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Bingsu
A refreshing Korean dessert, strawberry bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh strawberries and a delightful touch of sweetnessOUT OF STOCK$19.95
- OUT OF STOCKMango Bingsu
A refreshing Korean dessert, mango bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh mangoes and a delightful touch of sweetnessOUT OF STOCK$19.95
- OUT OF STOCKOreo Bingsu
A refreshing Korean dessert, Oreo bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with Oreo cookies and a delightful touch of sweetnessOUT OF STOCK$18.95
- OUT OF STOCKStrawberry Crunch Bingsu
A refreshing Korean dessert, strawberry crunch bingsu, finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh strawberries, cookie crumbs, strawberry cookie crumbs with puree and condensed milkOUT OF STOCK$19.95
- OUT OF STOCKTiramisu Bingsu
A refreshing Korean dessert, tiramisu bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with tiramisu cake and a delightful touch of sweetnessOUT OF STOCK$19.95
Gluten Free [OBC X Nuflours]
[Nuflours X OBC] 100% Gluten-free
- [GF] Classic Brownie
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Classic Brownie$5.25
- [GF] Millionaire Bar
This rich bar layers shortbread with dulce de leche and dark chocolate for a decadent treat. Gluten and rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains milk, eggs, and soy (soy lecithin)$5.45
- [GF] Lemon Bar
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Lemon Bar$5.23
- [GF] Raspberry Streusel Bar
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Raspberry streusel bar$5.78