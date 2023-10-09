One Line Coffee Capitol Square
Popular Items
Coffee Bar
COFFEE
Batch-Brew Coffee (Take-Out)
Choose one of our fresh locally-roasted coffees with options for the Medium Roasted-Colombia el Progresso...our dark-roasted Guatemala Asprocdegua... or the decaf Colombia La Serrania.
Toddy Cold Brew
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
Red Eye
Batch-brewed Colombia El Progreso plus a Method Blend Espresso Shot for an extra kick of caffeine!
Cafe Au Lait
Our perfectly brewed Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) paired with an equal amount of our steamed Hartzler Milk!
ESPRESSO (HOT)
Cappuccino (6 oz)
One part of our Method Blend espresso to about 3 parts textured Hartzler milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
Cortado (4.5 oz)
Equal parts of frothed Hartzler milk and our Method Blend espresso.
Flat White (6 oz)
Americano (8 oz)
An extraction of our Method Blend espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee. Made popular in Europe during WWI when our American Soldiers thought espresso shots too strong!
Latte (12 oz)
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Latte (16 oz)
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Honey Latte (12 oz)
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Honey Latte (16 oz)
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon- originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Mocha Latte (12 oz)
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Peppermint Mocha Latte (12 oz)
Peppermint Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Pumpkin Spice Latte (12 oz)
Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)
Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (12 oz)
Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (16 oz)
Violet Single Origin Cappuccino (6 oz)
Our Kenya Gathaithi Single Origin Espresso with milk and house-made violet syrup
ESPRESSO (COLD)
Iced Latte (16 oz)
Our Method Espresso and Hartzler milk shaken and poured over ice. Syrups available!
Iced Americano (12 oz)
Iced Honey Latte (16 oz)
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), buckwheat honey, rose, and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Iced Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Iced Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), maple bourbon syrup - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Iced Espresso & Tonic (12 oz)
Fentimans Tonic with your choice of espresso, floated. A fun and refreshing summer coffee vibe!
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)
Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Iced Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (16 oz)
Thai Iced Coffee (12 oz)
Our Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate and Sweetened Condensed Milk Topped with a Mix of Clove, Cinnamon, and Ginger
TEA & OTHER (HOT)
Chai Latte (12 oz)
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Chai Latte (16 oz)
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with single-origin Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Tea-Petali (12-16 oz.)
Petali Teas are handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience
Cascara Apple Cider (12 oz)
Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)
TEA & OTHER (COLD)
Fentiman's Tonic/Soda
Botanically brewed sodas out of the UK. Naturally fermented and carbonated!
Iced Chai (16 oz)
Third Street Chai mixed with your choice of milk, shaken and served over ice.
Iced Tea-Petali
Steeped loose-leaf tea from Petali Teas, served over ice.
Milk (12 oz)
Milk (16 oz)
San Pelligrino Sparkling Water
The classic Italian sparkling mineral water, with over 120 years of tradition!
Iced Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)
Iced Cascara Apple Cider (24 oz)
Iced Black and Ginger (12 oz)
Earl Grey Concentrate in a Ginger Beer. Super Crisp and Tasty!
Iced Rose Lemonade Matcha (16 oz)
Food, Bakery & Snacks
OLC Kitchens Bakery
Biscotti-Hand Made
Cinnamon Bun
A classic cinnamon bun with ingredients from North Market Spices. Sometimes a traditional bun, sometimes with apple, pumpkin or other seasonal ingredients.
Coffee Cake
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
Cookie: MeeMaw's Special Recipe
Our One Line Coffee Kitchens Chef's grandmother's recipe!
Muffin-From Scratch!
Scones-From Our OLC Kitchen
BRAND NEW from-scratch scone goodness! Our chef's own recipe.
Stuffed Biscuits
Beans/Tea Pouches
Beans/Pouches
Burundi Gahahe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
An incredibly sweet and deep coffee from a socially-conscious company looking to raise up a country. A fully washed, single washing station coffee from the town of Gahahe in the Kayanza region of Burundi. Blackstrap, blackberry, dark chocolate, tamarind candy. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Burundi Region: Kayanza Washing Station: Gahahe Farmers: 1740 contributing smallholder producers, each with an average of 240 trees Washing Station Management Company: Greenco Altitude: 1800 m. Variety: 100% Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 12-24 hours of wet fermentation, 2 hours of clean water rinsing, and 20 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Blackstrap, blackberry, dark chocolate, tamarind candy
Colombia Buenos Aires Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
This may be the best decaf we've ever roasted. Not an exaggeration. Our first purchase from Cofinet, a small exporter in Colombia. A single farm, full natural, sugar cane decaf coffee from near the town of Armenia, in Quindio. Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy. 100% Castillo cultivar. Country: Colombia Region: Armenia, Quindio Farm: Buenos Aires Farmer: Jairo Arcila Altitude: 1200 - 1700 meters Cultivar: 100% Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with temperature controlled raised bed drying Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy
Colombia el Nevado Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
A really tasty, high value decaf. This is first attempt at a decaf for The Coffee Quest, and we couldn't be happier with the result! A fully washed, sugar cane decaf coffee from a collection of farmers in both the north and south of Huila. Golden delicious, cane sugar, vanilla cake, strawberry. Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Towns: Primarily from farms surrounding Santa Maria and Pitalito Farmers: Multiple Altitude: 1600 - 1900 meters Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Golden delicious, cane sugar, vanilla cake, strawberry
Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
This is the ninth year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day, house coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Caramel, date, orange, vanilla. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near Pitalito Farm: El Progreso Farmer: Rodrigo Sanchez Altitude: 1650 - 1800 m. Varieties: Caturra and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 18 - 24 hour dry fermentation and 8-13 day parabolic drying on farm Tasting notes: Caramel, date, orange, vanilla
Colombia El Puente (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our second year purchasing from an incredible washing station supported by a longtime relationship! A fully washed, dark-roasted, single washing station coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Toffee, caramel, fruit cake, rich. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Fundador, near Pitalito Producers: 240 smallholder families Mill: El Puente Altitude: 1400 m. Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed, with 24-32 hour dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying Tasting notes: Toffee, caramel, fruit cake, rich
Colombia Juan Martin Gesha (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A unique coffee from an innovative, experimental farm owned and operated by Banexport, a specialty exporter. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near Sotara, in Cauca. Dried persimmon, lemon drop, tea rose, perfumy. 100% Gesha variety. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Municipality: Sotara Micromill: Manos Juntos Farm: Juan Martin Altitude: 2050 m. Farmer: Banexport, Jairo Ruiz Processing method: Fully washed; Cherries sorted on farm, then processed at Manos Juntos. A controlled fermentation, followed by raised bed drying under parabolic tents Variety: 100% Gesha Tasting notes: Dried persimmon, lemon drop, tea rose, perfumy
Colombia Juan Martin Pink Bourbon (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A unique coffee from an innovative, experimental farm owned and operated by Banexport, a specialty exporter. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near Sotara, in Cauca. Nougat, lime blossom, starfruit, guanabana. 100% Pink Bourbon variety. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Municipality: Sotara Micromill: Manos Juntos Farm: Juan Martin Altitude: 2050 m. Farmer: Banexport, Jairo Ruiz Processing method: Fully washed; Cherries sorted on farm, then processed at Manos Juntos. A controlled fermentation, followed by raised bed drying under parabolic tents Variety: 100% Pink Bourbon Tasting notes: Nougat, lime blossom, starfruit, guanabana
Colombia Mauro Caez SO Espresso - 12 oz. Pouch
One of two auction coffees we purchased this past year during the Cafe Imports and Banexport Best Cup competition. A single farm, fully washed coffee from the village of Bomboná, in Consacá, Nariño. Orange, coriander, mango, candied florals. 100% Castillo variety. Country: Colombia Region: Nariño Village: Bomboná, in Consacá Farm: Pitiurco Farmers: Mauro Armando Caez Ceballos Altitude: 1822 m. Processing method: Picking on farm happens every 28 days, and day lots are held for 48 hours after picking before being depulped. After undergoing 36 hours of dry fermentation, the coffee is rinsed, then dried for 8-9 days on raised racks under parabolic tents. Variety: 100% Castillo Tasting notes: Orange, coriander, mango, candied florals
Costa Rica el Guachipelin (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
And our favorite coffee-producing family from Costa Rica returns! This year marks 10 years since we met the Chacon's, and at this point, we've probably purchased nearly 20 lots from them. This is a full natural, single farm coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region in the Central Valley. Red grape, Cabernet, ganache, black cherry. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Micromill: Las Lajas Farm: El Guachipelin Farmers: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1400-1600 m. Varieties: Caturra and Catuai Processing method: Perla Negra; A full natural process, with 10 days of whole cherry, full sun patio drying, 3 days of rest, then finished in shade on raised beds. Tasting notes: Red grape, Cabernet, ganache, black cherry
Costa Rica la Julia SO Espresso - 12 oz. Pouch
Our last release from the Las Lajas micromill for the year, an outstandingly clear and clean natural processed espresso. A single farm, special prep naturally-processed coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region in the central valley of Costa Rica. Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting. 100% Villa Sarchi variety. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, central valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: La Julia Farmers: Oscar and Francesca Chacon Altitude: 1950 m. Processing method: Black Diamond; a full natural with a slow, cool, 15-22 day dry time. Variety: 100% Villa Sarchi Tasting notes: Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting
Costa Rica San Calletano (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A new relationship from the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, featuring a young, intrepid coffee producer who's not afraid to experiment. A single farm, red honey process coffee from the mountains south of San Juan, in Costa Rica. Cherry jolly rancher, honeydew melon, Beaujolais, hibiscus. 100% Catuai variety. Country: Costa Rica Region: Tarrazu Mill: Alto San Juan Farm: San Calletano Farmer: Diego Abarca Lot: El Tajo Altitude: 1600 meters Variety: 100% Catuai Processing method: Red honey; Coffee is depulped, then slowly dried on patio, turned several times per day Tasting notes: Cherry jolly rancher, honeydew melon, Beaujolais, hibiscus
El Salvador la Hondurita de Jose Natural Pacamara (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our fourth year purchasing coffee from Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa! Half of twin offerings from one of our all-time favorite farms. A full natural, single farm coffee growth near San Fernando in Chalatenango, El Salvador. Raspberry sorbet, red grape, lavender, watermelon. 100% Pacamara variety. Country: El Salvador Region: Chalatenango Town: Near San Fernando Farmer: Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa Idalia Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 100% Pacamara Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed drying Tasting notes: Raspberry sorbet, red grape, lavender, watermelon
El Salvador la Hondurita de Jose Washed Pacas (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our fourth year purchasing coffee from Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa! Half of twin offerings from one of our all-time favorite farms. A fully washed, single farm coffee growth near San Fernando in Chalatenango, El Salvador. Starfruit, carnation, white grape, powdered sugar. 100% Pacas variety. Country: El Salvador Region: Chalatenango Town: Near San Fernando Farmer: Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa Idalia Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 100% Pacas Processing method: Fully washed, with 12 hours of wet fermentation and 15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Starfruit, carnation, white grape, powdered sugar
El Salvador Piemonte (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A longtime relationship working in a new origin! A connection via one of our favorite relationships, Los Volcanes, from their first year working with producers in El Salvador! A dark-roasted, fully washed, single farm coffee form the Ahuachapan region of El Salvador. Caramel, cherry cordial, dark chocolate, roast. Primarily Bourbon, Anacafe, Starmaya, and Marsellesa cultivars, along with trace F1 and Pacamara. Country: El Salvador Region: Ahuachapan Mill: San Ramon Farm: Piemonte Farmers: The Magaña family Altitude: 1300-1450 m. Variety: Primarily Bourbon, Anacafe, Starmaya, and Marsellesa cultivars, along with trace F1 and Pacamara Processing method: Fully washed, with patio drying Tasting notes: Caramel, cherry cordial, dark chocolate, roast
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe SO Espresso -12 oz. Pouch
The return of a legend. One of our staple offerings over the last decade, continuing to grow in complexity, clarity, and quality. A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. Champagne, apricot, nectarine, buttery. 74165 and Limu Buna 54 varieties, both heirloom. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Microregion: Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Farmers: Brothers Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff Altitude: 1950 m. Processing method: Natural processed, sun-dried on raised beds and tarps on hard ground over 18 days, with selective sorting during the first 3-4 days. Variety: 74165 and Limu Buna 54, both heirloom varieties Tasting notes: Champagne, apricot, nectarine, buttery
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe(Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Perhaps our most well-recognized offering, from our oldest relationship in Ethiopia. Our seventh year purchasing from the Sheriff brothers! A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum. Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Town: Near Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Altitude: 1950 m. Farmers: Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff, two brothers Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed and tarp drying, with selective sorting Variety: Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native varieties Tasting notes: White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum
Ethiopia Nguisse Nare (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our first year purchasing a truly outstanding, extreme elevation coffee from Mr. Nguisse Nare. One of the cleanest, clearest naturals we've ever offered. A single farm, full natural coffee from the Bensa woreda of Sidama, near the village of Kokosa. Apricot, hibiscus, cranberry sauce, raspberry. 100% 74158, a catalogued Ethiopian Heirloom variety. Country: Ethiopia Region: Sidama Town: Near Kokose, in Bensa Farmer: Nguisse Nare and 60 registered outgrowers Farm: Setame, plus others Altitude: 2240 - 2300 m. Variety: 100% 74158, a catalogued Ethiopian Heirloom variety Processing method: Full natural, with flotation sorting and 20 days of slow, raised bed drying Tasting notes: Apricot, hibiscus, cranberry sauce, raspberry
Guatemala Aurora Project (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A unique, medium-roast offering from one of our most prized relationships. This coffee is produced from start to finish by mill workers at La Esperanza, a wet and dry mill operated by Los Volcanes. A fully washed, "family farm" coffee grown by multiple families in the Antigua area in Sacatepéquez. Tootsie roll, sweet cherry, dark honey, creamy. Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha varieties. Country: Guatemala Department: Sacatepéquez Town: Area around Antigua Farms: Multiple family farms Farmers: Mill workers at La Esperanza Altitude: 1550-1900 meters Varieties: Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha Processing method: Fully washed, with mill workers controlling the processing of their own family's coffee from start to finish Tasting notes: Tootsie roll, sweet cherry, dark honey, creamy
Guatemala Todos Santos (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
After a one year hiatus, Todos Santos returns to the lineup! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed coffee from the 55 producer ASODIETT cooperative in the Huehuetenango region. Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra, with other varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Todos Santos Farmers: 55 members of ASODIETT Altitude: 1400 - 1800 m. Variety: Multiple; primarily Bourbon and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed on farm Dry mill: Nueva Esperanza Tasting notes: Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider
Method Blend Espresso-12 oz. Pouch
Our signature espresso blend. Typically 3 bean, seasonal, and versatile. Always delicious. This espresso blend contains: Ethiopia Kossa Geshe: A full natural, single farm coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. Heirloom varieties. Guatemala Todos Santos: A fully washed, cooperative coffee from a group of 55 farmers around the town of Todos Santos in Huehuetenango, working with Los Volcanes in Guatemala. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra varieties. Ethiopia Kota: A fully washed coffee from 243 members of the Kota cooperative, located near Agaro, in Jimma. Multiple heirloom varieties. Tasting notes: Apricot, white grape, fig jam, buttery
Mexico Cabonoch Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
The definition of an easy to drink decaf, perfect for that second (or third!) cup. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the northern Chiapas region of Mexico. Apple cider, graham spice, honey, caramel. Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor varieties and cultivars. Country: Mexico Region: Northern Chiapas Farmers: Member farmers of Cafeticultores de los Bosques del Norte de Chiapas (Cabonoch) Altitude: 1000 - 2100 m. Variety: Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced
Technique Decaf Espresso-12 oz. Pouch
This decaf espresso blend contains: Colombia El Nevado: A fully washed, multiple farmer lot from the Huila region of Colombia. Colombia, Caturra, and Castillo varieties. Sugar cane process decaf. Mexico Cabonoch: A fully washed, Fair Trade coffee from the Chiapas region. Multiple varieties. Mountain Water Process decaf. Colombia Buenos Aires: a full natural, single farm coffee from the Quindio region. 100% Castillo variety. Sugar cane process decaf. Tasting notes: Vanilla cake, caramel, raspberry, creamy
Coffee To Go
Coffee To Go For Groups
Special Events
Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre
Private Coffee Tasting-Huntington Centre
Schedule a Special Coffee Tasting in the Huntington Centre for your office staff or for clients. We will bring a variety of coffees to your office or available gathering space and your One Line Coffee Host will provide an informative presentation on "All Things Coffee" as well as serve coffee tastings. These one hour sessions provide a unique and enlightening experience. Your host is typically one of our senior experienced baristas. . They can answer ALMOST any question you might have related to coffee tasting and preparation. Each tasting typically involves 20-30 people. Please include your contact info when you place your order and we will be in contact within 48 hours to schedule the session. There will be an additional charge for the coffees we prepare and serve which is typically about $60 for 20-30 people.