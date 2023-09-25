One Line Coffee Franklinton
COFFEE BAR: ALWAYS AVAILABLE
COFFEE
Pour Over
Pour Overs... prepared just for you. Always fresh...always delicious!
Batch Brew R&R House Coffee
Our Colombia el Progreso house coffee batch-brewed and served all day every day!
Decaf Coffee By The Cup (Pour Over)
Every day, we offer a decaf option of at least one of our One Line Coffee fantastic origin decaf coffee. Prepared just for you...always fresh and always delicious.
Toddy Cold Brew
Classic cold brew, made with our medium-roast Colombia El Progreso. Great black, or takes cream and sugar beautifully!
Kyoto Cold Brew (12 oz)
A liqueur-like iced coffee, slow-dripped on a Yama tower for 16 hours.
Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz)
Rich, creamy cold brew with the texture of a freshly poured Guinness.
Redeye (12 or 16 oz)
Batch brew (Colombia el Puente, medium roast) + plus an extraction of Method Blend Espresso for an extra kick of caffeine!
Cafe Au Lait (12 or 16 oz)
Colombia el Puente, medium roast... paired with an equal amount of steamed Hartzler Milk!
ESPRESSO (HOT)
Latte (12 oz)
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Latte (16 oz)
A milky beverage showcasing the flavor of espresso and perfectly textured milk.
Cappuccino (6 oz)
One part espresso to about 3 parts textured milk. A perfectly balanced espresso beverage.
Americano (8 oz)
Espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee.
Cortado (4oz)
Flat White (6 oz)
Honey Latte (12 oz)
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Honey Latte (16 oz)
Honeyrun Farm honey (Williamsport OH), rose and cacao, combined with fresh espresso and milk - our most popular menu item!
Milligan's Maple Latte (12 oz)
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), sarsaparilla and clove - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Milligan's Maple Latte (16 oz)
Made with local Milligan's Maple Syrup (Amesville OH), sarsaparilla and clove - originally intended to be a seasonal drink, but now available year-round!
Mocha Latte (12 oz)
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Featuring our own single-origin Askinosie chocolate sauce (vegan!)
Pumpkin Spice Latte (12 oz)
Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)
Peppermint Mocha Latte (12 oz)
Peppermint Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (12 oz)
Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (16 oz)
ESPRESSO (COLD)
Iced Latte (16 oz)
Our Method Espresso and Hartzler milk shaken and poured over ice. Syrups available!
Iced Americano (12 oz)
Espresso diluted with cold water and served over ice.
Iced Espresso & Tonic (12 oz)
Affogato (12 oz)
Our Method Espresso poured over a scoop of Hartzler sweet cream ice cream. Syrups available!
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte (16 oz)
Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte (16 oz)
Iced Smoked Bourbon Maple Latte (16 oz)
Thai Iced Coffee (12 oz)
Our Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate and Sweetened Condensed Milk Topped with a Mix of Clove, Cinnamon, and Ginger
TEA & OTHER (HOT)
Chai Latte (12 oz)
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Chai Latte (16 oz)
Made with Third Street Chai (ingredients include whole leaf tea and spices)...and steamed with Hartzler milk.
Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, made with Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, created with Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Chocolate (Kid's-8 oz)
Steamed milk and our housemade chocolate sauce, created with Askinosie cocoa powder.
Hot Tea-Petali
Steeped loose-leaf tea from Petali Teas.
Hot Tea-Spirit
Steeped loose-leaf tea from Spirit Teas.
Matcha Latte (12 oz)
Matcha Latte (16 oz)
Cascara Apple Cider (12 oz)
Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)
TEA & OTHER (COLD)
Iced Tea-Petali
Steeped loose-leaf tea from Petali Teas, served over ice.
Iced Tea-Spirit (16 oz)
Steeped loose-leaf tea from Spirit Teas, served over ice.
Iced Chai (16 oz)
Third Street Chai mixed with cold milk, shaken and served over ice.
Frozen Chai Latte
Iced Matcha (16 oz)
Fentiman's Tonic/Soda
Botanically brewed sodas.
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
The classic Italian sparkling mineral water, with over 120 years of tradition!
Iced Cascara Apple Cider (16 oz)
Iced Cascara Apple Cider (24 oz)
BAKERY & BAR SNACKS
OLC BAKERY
Biscotti-Hand Made
Biscuit
Our Made-from-Scratch Awesome Biscuit with an option for butter or an amazing jam!
Cinnamon Bun
A classic cinnamon bun with ingredients from North Market Spices. Sometimes a traditional bun, sometimes with apple, pumpkin or other seasonal ingredients.
Coffee Cake
With a crunchy oat topping and vanilla drizzle.
Cookies-MeeMaw's Special Recipe
Our Chef's grandmother's recipe!
Muffin-From Scratch!
Scones-From Our OLC Kitchen
Stuffed Biscuits
Palmier
Cereal Bars
Handpies
BAR SNACKS
Salsa Snack
House Made Salsa. Available stand-alone, or with your choice of tortilla chips, focaccia crostini, or gluten-free crackers.
Black Bean Hummus
Black Bean Hummus. Available stand-alone, or with your choice of tortilla chips, focaccia crostini, or gluten-free crackers.
Pimiento Dip
Pimiento Dip. Available stand-alone, or with your choice of tortilla chips, focaccia crostini, or gluten-free crackers.
KO Tapenade
House Made Tapenade. Available stand-alone, or with your choice of tortilla chips, focaccia crostini, or gluten-free crackers.
Roasted Chickpeas
Seasonally flavored chickpeas roasted in house.
BEANS / LOOSE LEAF TEA
POUCHES
Costa Rica San Calletano (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A new relationship from the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, featuring a young, intrepid coffee producer who's not afraid to experiment. A single farm, red honey process coffee from the mountains south of San Juan, in Costa Rica. Cherry jolly rancher, honeydew melon, Beaujolais, hibiscus. 100% Catuai variety. Country: Costa Rica Region: Tarrazu Mill: Alto San Juan Farm: San Calletano Farmer: Diego Abarca Lot: El Tajo Altitude: 1600 meters Variety: 100% Catuai Processing method: Red honey; Coffee is depulped, then slowly dried on patio, turned several times per day Tasting notes: Cherry jolly rancher, honeydew melon, Beaujolais, hibiscus
Costa Rica el Guachipelin (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
And our favorite coffee-producing family from Costa Rica returns! This year marks 10 years since we met the Chacon's, and at this point, we've probably purchased nearly 20 lots from them. This is a full natural, single farm coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region in the Central Valley. Red grape, Cabernet, ganache, black cherry. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Micromill: Las Lajas Farm: El Guachipelin Farmers: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1400-1600 m. Varieties: Caturra and Catuai Processing method: Perla Negra; A full natural process, with 10 days of whole cherry, full sun patio drying, 3 days of rest, then finished in shade on raised beds. Tasting notes: Red grape, Cabernet, ganache, black cherry
Burundi Gahahe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
An incredibly sweet and deep coffee from a socially-conscious company looking to raise up a country. A fully washed, single washing station coffee from the town of Gahahe in the Kayanza region of Burundi. Blackstrap, blackberry, dark chocolate, tamarind candy. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Burundi Region: Kayanza Washing Station: Gahahe Farmers: 1740 contributing smallholder producers, each with an average of 240 trees Washing Station Management Company: Greenco Altitude: 1800 m. Variety: 100% Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 12-24 hours of wet fermentation, 2 hours of clean water rinsing, and 20 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Blackstrap, blackberry, dark chocolate, tamarind candy
El Salvador la Hondurita de Jose Washed Pacas (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our fourth year purchasing coffee from Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa! Half of twin offerings from one of our all-time favorite farms. A fully washed, single farm coffee growth near San Fernando in Chalatenango, El Salvador. Starfruit, carnation, white grape, powdered sugar. 100% Pacas variety. Country: El Salvador Region: Chalatenango Town: Near San Fernando Farmer: Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa Idalia Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 100% Pacas Processing method: Fully washed, with 12 hours of wet fermentation and 15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Starfruit, carnation, white grape, powdered sugar
El Salvador la Hondurita de Jose Natural Pacamara (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our fourth year purchasing coffee from Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa! Half of twin offerings from one of our all-time favorite farms. A full natural, single farm coffee growth near San Fernando in Chalatenango, El Salvador. Raspberry sorbet, red grape, lavender, watermelon. 100% Pacamara variety. Country: El Salvador Region: Chalatenango Town: Near San Fernando Farmer: Jose William Diaz and his wife Rosa Idalia Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 100% Pacamara Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed drying Tasting notes: Raspberry sorbet, red grape, lavender, watermelon
Colombia Juan Martin Gesha (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A unique coffee from an innovative, experimental farm owned and operated by Banexport, a specialty exporter. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near Sotara, in Cauca. Dried persimmon, lemon drop, tea rose, perfumy. 100% Gesha variety. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Municipality: Sotara Micromill: Manos Juntos Farm: Juan Martin Altitude: 2050 m. Farmer: Banexport, Jairo Ruiz Processing method: Fully washed; Cherries sorted on farm, then processed at Manos Juntos. A controlled fermentation, followed by raised bed drying under parabolic tents Variety: 100% Gesha Tasting notes: Dried persimmon, lemon drop, tea rose, perfumy
Colombia Juan Martin Pink Bourbon (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A unique coffee from an innovative, experimental farm owned and operated by Banexport, a specialty exporter. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near Sotara, in Cauca. Nougat, lime blossom, starfruit, guanabana. 100% Pink Bourbon variety. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Municipality: Sotara Micromill: Manos Juntos Farm: Juan Martin Altitude: 2050 m. Farmer: Banexport, Jairo Ruiz Processing method: Fully washed; Cherries sorted on farm, then processed at Manos Juntos. A controlled fermentation, followed by raised bed drying under parabolic tents Variety: 100% Pink Bourbon Tasting notes: Nougat, lime blossom, starfruit, guanabana
Ecuador Terrazad del Pisque (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
An incredible, single varietal, micro, MICROlot from an amazing farm is north Ecuador. We were only able to secure about 165 pounds of green coffee. Get it while it lasts! A fully washed, single farm coffee grown in the Pichincha region of Ecuador. Lychee, jasmine, Sauternes wine, lime. 100% Java variety. Country: Ecuador Region: Pichincha Farm: Terrazas del Pisque Altitude: 2100 meters Variety: 100% Java Processing method: Fully washed, with a 36 hour dry fermentation and 12 days of raised bed drying under tents Tasting notes: Lychee, jasmine, Sauternes wine, lime
Ecuador Los Girasoles (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Another woman-produced coffee! This time from a single producer who makes it a point to employ local women in all aspects of coffee production. A full natural, single farm coffee grown near Gonzanamá, in Loja, Ecuador. Toaster strudel, blue raspberry, cocoa powder, lavender. 100% Caturra variety. Country: Ecuador Region: Loja Town: Near Gonzanamá Farm: Los Girasoles Farmer: Melania Cueva Altitude: 1750 meters Variety: 100% Caturra Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed drying under shade Tasting notes: Toaster strudel, blue raspberry, cocoa powder, lavender
Ethiopia Sewda (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A truly incredible, limited release coffee from a mill in Guji focused on natural processing. A crazy blend of fruit and florals! A single washing station, anaerobic natural coffee from the Guji region of Oromia. Elderflower, blood orange, winey, berry jam. Native Ethiopian heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Oromia Zone: Guji Washing Station: Sewda Natural Coffee Processing Wet Mill Producer altitude: 1900-1975 m. Producers: Approximately 600 smallholder farmers Processing method: Full natural, seven days of controlled anaerobic fermentation in sealed barrel, followed by 30 days of raised bed drying under shade Variety: Native Ethiopia heirloom varieties Tasting notes: Elderflower, blood orange, winey, berry jam
Guatemala Aurora Project ( Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A unique, medium-roast offering from one of our most prized relationships. This coffee is produced from start to finish by mill workers at La Esperanza, a wet and dry mill operated by Los Volcanes. A fully washed, "family farm" coffee grown by multiple families in the Antigua area in Sacatepéquez. Tootsie roll, sweet cherry, dark honey, creamy. Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha varieties. Country: Guatemala Department: Sacatepéquez Town: Area around Antigua Farms: Multiple family farms Farmers: Mill workers at La Esperanza Altitude: 1550-1900 meters Varieties: Primarily Bourbon, Catuai, and Geisha Processing method: Fully washed, with mill workers controlling the processing of their own family's coffee from start to finish Tasting notes: Tootsie roll, sweet cherry, dark honey, creamy
Brasil Rio Brilhante Tropicana (Medium Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
Our third year purchasing from the Urban family at Rio Brilhante! Another incredible, everyday coffee. A single farm, full natural, medium-roast coffee from the Minas Gerais region of Brasil. Caramel, marshmallow, papaya, date. Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties. Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Town: Near Coromandel Farmers: Two generations of the Urban Family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Variety: Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara Processing method: Full natural, with patio drying Tasting notes: Caramel, marshmallow, papaya, date
Colombia El Progreso (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
This is the ninth year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day, house coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Caramel, date, orange, vanilla. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near Pitalito Farm: El Progreso Farmer: Rodrigo Sanchez Altitude: 1650 - 1800 m. Varieties: Caturra and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 18 - 24 hour dry fermentation and 8-13 day parabolic drying on farm Tasting notes: Caramel, date, orange, vanilla
Rwanda Kinini Village (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our first year purchasing from an amazing washing station with an equally amazing story. A full natural, single washing station, cooperative coffee from the Rulindo region of the Northern Province or Rwanda. Bananas foster, strawberry, milk chocolate, iris. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Rwanda Region: Northern Province Area: Rulindo Washing station: Kinini Farmers: 48 members of the Kinini cooperative living in the village of Kinini Altitude: 1800-2200 m. Variety: 100% Bourbon Processing method: Full natural with raised bed drying Tasting notes: Bananas foster, strawberry, milk chocolate, iris
Costa Rica la Julia Black Diamond (Light Roast)-12 oz. Pouch
Our last release from the Las Lajas micromill for the year, an outstandingly clear and clean natural. A single farm, special prep naturally-processed coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region in the central valley of Costa Rica. Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting. 100% Villa Sarchi variety. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, central valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: La Julia Farmers: Oscar and Francesca Chacon Altitude: 1950 m. Processing method: Black Diamond; a full natural with a slow, cool, 15-22 day dry time. Variety: 100% Villa Sarchi Tasting notes: Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting
El Salvador Piemonte (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A longtime relationship working in a new origin! A connection via one of our favorite relationships, Los Volcanes, from their first year working with producers in El Salvador! A dark-roasted, fully washed, single farm coffee form the Ahuachapan region of El Salvador. Caramel, cherry cordial, dark chocolate, roast. Primarily Bourbon, Anacafe, Starmaya, and Marsellesa cultivars, along with trace F1 and Pacamara. Country: El Salvador Region: Ahuachapan Mill: San Ramon Farm: Piemonte Farmers: The Magaña family Altitude: 1300-1450 m. Variety: Primarily Bourbon, Anacafe, Starmaya, and Marsellesa cultivars, along with trace F1 and Pacamara Processing method: Fully washed, with patio drying Tasting notes: Caramel, cherry cordial, dark chocolate, roast
Peru Lima (Dark Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A spectacularly complex, Fair Trade certified, organic, 100% female-produced dark roast offering, showing a little fruit and spice, and tons of sweetness. A 110 producer, fully washed coffee from the Chirinos and Ihuamaca zones of Jaen, in Cajamarca. Black cherry, apricot, caramelized sugar, rooibos. Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor varieties. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Jaen Zones: Chirinos and Ihuamaca Farmers: 110 families, all led by female producers Altitude: 1600-1900 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor Processing method: Fully washed with raised bed drying Tasting notes: Black cherry, apricot, caramelized sugar, rooibos
Colombia El Puente (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our second year purchasing from an incredible washing station supported by a longtime relationship! A fully washed, dark-roasted, single washing station coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Toffee, caramel, fruit cake, rich. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Fundador, near Pitalito Producers: 240 smallholder families Mill: El Puente Altitude: 1400 m. Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed, with 24-32 hour dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying Tasting notes: Toffee, caramel, fruit cake, rich
Guatemala Todos Santos (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
After a one year hiatus, Todos Santos returns to the lineup! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking dark roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed coffee from the 55 producer ASODIETT cooperative in the Huehuetenango region. Toffee, cherry pie, ruby red apple, candied pecan. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra, with other varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Todos Santos Farmers: 55 members of ASODIETT Altitude: 1400 - 1800 m. Variety: Multiple; primarily Bourbon and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed on farm Dry mill: Nueva Esperanza Tasting notes: Toffee, cherry pie, ruby red apple, candied pecan
Costa Rica Las Lajas (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Another year, another fantastic offering from the Chacons at Las Lajas. This is probably our favorite processing method they do. A single farm, black honey process coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela area of the central valley of Costa Rica. Black grape, port wine, chocolate ganache, caramel. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: Las Lajas Farmer: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1400-1600 meters Varieties: Caturra and Catuai processing method: Black honey; Coffee is depulped, then dried slowly on a covered patio, with the coffee turned once per day Tasting notes: Black grape, port wine, chocolate ganache, caramel
Colombia Buenos Aires Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
This may be the best decaf we've ever roasted. Not an exaggeration. Our first purchase from Cofinet, a small exporter in Colombia. A single farm, full natural, sugar cane decaf coffee from near the town of Armenia, in Quindio. Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy. 100% Castillo cultivar. Country: Colombia Region: Armenia, Quindio Farm: Buenos Aires Farmer: Jairo Arcila Altitude: 1200 - 1700 meters Cultivar: 100% Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with temperature controlled raised bed drying Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy
Colombia el Nevado Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
A really tasty, high value decaf. This is first attempt at a decaf for The Coffee Quest, and we couldn't be happier with the result! A fully washed, sugar cane decaf coffee from a collection of farmers in both the north and south of Huila. Golden delicious, cane sugar, vanilla cake, strawberry. Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Towns: Primarily from farms surrounding Santa Maria and Pitalito Farmers: Multiple Altitude: 1600 - 1900 meters Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Golden delicious, cane sugar, vanilla cake, strawberry
Technique Decaf Espresso- 12 oz. Pouch
This decaf espresso blend contains: Colombia La Serrania: A fully washed, 50 farmer lot from the Huila region of Colombia. Colombia, Caturra, and Castillo varieties. Sugar cane process decaf. Mexico Cabonoch: A fully washed, Fair Trade coffee from the Chiapas region. Multiple varieties. Mountain Water Process decaf. Colombia Buenos Aires: a full natural, single farm coffee from the Quindio region. 100% Castillo variety. Sugar cane process decaf. Tasting notes: Graham spice, caramel, raspberry, creamy
Mexico San Mateo Yoloxochitlan (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
t's incredibly exciting to see more and more high quality washed coffees coming out of Mexico, after dealing with so much coffee leaf rust for so many years! A fully washed, community coffee from the town of San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the Cañada region of Oaxaca. Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate. Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai varieties. Country: Mexico Region: Oaxaca Town: San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the north of La Cañada Farmers: Individual households working cooperatively with Terra Coffeas Mexico Altitude: 1400-1650 m. Varieties: Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with 12-24 hour delayed pulping, 24-36 hours of wet fermentation, and 18 days of drying on patio or rooftop Tasting notes: Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate
Brasil Rio Brilhante Melao (Medium Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
Our third year purchasing from the Urban family at Rio Brilhante! Another incredible, everyday coffee. A single farm, full natural, medium-roast coffee from the Minas Gerais region of Brasil. Caramel, marshmallow, stone fruit, balanced. Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties. Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Town: Near Coromandel Farmers: Two generations of the Urban Family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Variety: Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara Processing method: Full natural, with patio drying Tasting notes: Caramel, marshmallow, stone fruit, balanced
Method Blend Espresso- 12 oz. Pouch
Our signature espresso blend. Typically 3 bean, seasonal, and versatile. Always delicious. This espresso blend contains: Colombia Pitiurco: A fully washed, single farm coffee produced by Mauro Caez in Nariño. 100% Castillo cultivar. Guatemala Todos Santos: A fully washed, cooperative coffee from a group of 55 farmers around the town of Todos Santos in Huehuetenango, working with Los Volcanes in Guatemala. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra varieties. Ethiopia Geta Bore: A fully washed, cooperative coffee from 75 members of Geta Bore, located in Agaro, Limu (Jimma). Metu Bishari heirloom varieties. Tasting notes: Mango, orange marmalade, fig jam, syrupy
Colombia Mauro Caez SO Espresso 12 oz. Pouch
One of two auction coffees we purchased this past year during the Cafe Imports and Banexport Best Cup competition. A single farm, fully washed coffee from the village of Bomboná, in Consacá, Nariño. Orange, coriander, mango, candied florals. 100% Castillo variety. Country: Colombia Region: Nariño Village: Bomboná, in Consacá Farm: Pitiurco Farmers: Mauro Armando Caez Ceballos Altitude: 1822 m. Processing method: Picking on farm happens every 28 days, and day lots are held for 48 hours after picking before being depulped. After undergoing 36 hours of dry fermentation, the coffee is rinsed, then dried for 8-9 days on raised racks under parabolic tents. Variety: 100% Castillo Tasting notes: Orange, coriander, mango, candied florals
Cascara Tea- 6 oz. Pouch - Costa Rica Helsar de Zacero
A tea product from coffee bean skins & mucilage. Dosing: Use 1 gram of cascara for every 25 grams of water (about 14 grams for a 12 oz. cup). Steep in water just off boil for 4 minutes. Strain and enjoy! A fruity, complex coffee cherry tea. A perfect alternative to black coffee. A two farm, food grade product from the Llano Bonito de Naranjo region of Costa Rica. Complex, berry, tart, fruity. Caturra, Catuai, and Villalobos varieties.
Mexico Cabonoch Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
The definition of an easy to drink decaf, perfect for that second (or third!) cup. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the northern Chiapas region of Mexico. Apple cider, graham spice, honey, caramel. Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor varieties and cultivars. Country: Mexico Region: Northern Chiapas Farmers: Member farmers of Cafeticultores de los Bosques del Norte de Chiapas (Cabonoch) Altitude: 1000 - 2100 m. Variety: Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced
Costa Rica la Julia SO Espresso 12 oz. Pouch
Our last release from the Las Lajas micromill for the year, an outstandingly clear and clean natural processed espresso. A single farm, special prep naturally-processed coffee from the Sabanilla de Alajuela region in the central valley of Costa Rica. Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting. 100% Villa Sarchi variety. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, central valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: La Julia Farmers: Oscar and Francesca Chacon Altitude: 1950 m. Processing method: Black Diamond; a full natural with a slow, cool, 15-22 day dry time. Variety: 100% Villa Sarchi Tasting notes: Black cherry, port wine, fudge, berry frosting
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Perhaps our most well-recognized offering, from our oldest relationship in Ethiopia. Our seventh year purchasing from the Sheriff brothers! A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum. Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Town: Near Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Altitude: 1950 m. Farmers: Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff, two brothers Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed and tarp drying, with selective sorting Variety: Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native varieties Tasting notes: White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum
Kenya Gicherori (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our second offering from Kenya this year, also from a new cooperative. Similar flavor profile to last year's Giakanja offering. A fully washed, single washing station, cooperative coffee from lesser known Embu County, just south of Mt. Kenya. Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate. SL28 and SL34 cultivars. Country: Kenya Region: Embu County Town: Gicherori Washing station: Gicherori Farmers: 1200 members of the Kibugu cooperative living near the Gicherori mill Altitude: 1650 m. Cultivars: SL28 and SL34 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate
Honduras la Cueva (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
A crazy delicious coffee from one of the best farmers in Honduras. An anaerobic natural, single farm coffee grown near the town of Marcala in La Paz, Honduras. Jackfruit, dark honey, molasses, boysenberry. 100% Catuai cultivar. Country: Honduras Region: La Paz Town: near Marcala Farm: La Cueva Farmer: Roger Antonio Domínguez Márquez Altitude: 1500 meters Cultivar: 100% Catuai Processing method: Anaerobic natural, with raised bed drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Jackfruit, dark honey, molasses, boysenberry
Ecuador Lugmapata (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
An incredible, competition worthy coffee from the 2023 Cup of Excellence winning farm! A fully washed, single farm coffee grown near the town of Pallatanga in Chimborazo. White wine, pineapple, green grape, perfumy. 100% Sidra variety. Country: Ecuador Region: Chimborazo Town: near Pallatanga Farm: Lugmapata Farmer: Colon Merino Altitude: 1650-2000 meters Variety: 100% Sidra Processing method: Fully washed, with a 24 hour dry fermentation and raised bed drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: White wine, pineapple, green grape, perfumy
Colombia La Serrania Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
Fresh crop 2022 has arrived! A super clean, complex and sweet decaf from a quality-focused group! We love to see some floral notes in a decaf! A fully washed, sugar cane decaf coffee from a group of 50 farmers in the Huila region of Colombia. Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral. Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: A group of towns centering on Pitalito Farmers: Approximately 50 contributing farmers Altitude: 1600 - 1750 meters Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with a 26+ hour dry fermentation Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral
Peru la Huaca (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A spectacularly complex dark roast offering, offering a little fruit, floral, spice, and tons of sweetness. A 25 producer, fully washed coffee from near the Huabal community in Cajamarca. Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice. Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor varieties. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Huabal Farmers: 25 smallholder farmers, each with 2-3 hectares of land Altitude: 1500-2000 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor Processing method: Fully washed and processed on farm, with 10-15 days of raised bed drying under shade Tasting notes: Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice
Colombia la Victoria (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our 4th year of purchasing from this very deserving cooperative. historically cut off from the world in a guerilla-controlled area, they've only recently gained access to the specialty market. A cooperative, dark-roast, fully washed coffee from near santa maria in the foothills of Nevado de Huila. Pomegranate, dark chocolate, caramel, soft roast. Bourbon, Caturra, and Typica varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Santa Maria Cooperative: Asociacion La Victoria Altitude: 1700-2200 meters Varieties: Caturra, Typica, and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed on farm with drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Pomegranate, dark chocolate, caramel, soft roast
Java Frinsa Collective (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our second year in a row of bringing in a truly outstanding coffee from Java! We're definitely falling in love with Wildan's work! A full natural, community coffee from the Pangalengan district of West Java, on the island of Java in Indonesia. Wax bottle candy, guava, gardenia, blood orange. Andungsari, Bor Bor, Katrika, and Ateng varieties. Country: Indonesia Island: Java Region: Pangalengan district, West Java Farmers: Neighboring farmers located around the Frinsa Estate Altitude: 1400-1700 m. Varieties: Andungsari, Bor Bor, Katrika, Ateng Processing method: Full natural Tasting notes: Wax bottle candy, guava, gardenia, blood orange
Guatemala Asprocdegua (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
2 years in a row! Love to see this dark-roasted coffee back on the offering list, and it's better than ever! An extremely sweet, comforting dark roast with easy flavors to love. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed coffee from the Huehuetenango region of Guatemala. Cherry, molasses, cocoa powder, caramelized. Bourbon, Catuai, Caturra, and Pache varieties. Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Multiple municipalities Farmers: 394 organic certified members of Asociación de Productores de Café Diferenciados y Especiales de Guatemala Altitude: 1600 - 2200 m. Variety: Bourbon, Pache, Catuai, and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed Tasting notes: Cherry, molasses, cocoa powder, caramelized
Kenya Gathaithi (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our first year purchasing from the Gathaithi Farmer's Cooperative Society, and what a coffee it is! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Gathaithi Cooperative located north of Nyrobi in Nyeri County. Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine. 90% SL28, with trace amounts of SL34, Ruiru 11 and Batian. Country: Kenya Region: Tetu, in Nyeri county Town: 100 miles north of Nairobi Farmers: 1542 members of the Gathaithi Farmer’s Cooperative Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 90% SL28, with trace SL34, Batian, and Ruiru 11 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine
Costa Rica Calle Liles Double Diamond Anaerobic Natural - 12 oz. Pouch
Another year, and another incredible coffee from our friends at Las Lajas micromill. A limited release offering from a single farm in the Central Valley of Costa Rica. Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: Calle Liles Farmer: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1450-1600 meters Varieties: Caturra and Catuai Processing method: Double Diamond anaerobic natural, with a 72 hour anaerobic hold, followed by extended drying in shade Tasting notes: Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender
Papua New Guinea Riverside (Light Roast) - 12 oz. Pouch
Truly the best kind of story in coffee production, showing how important access to markets really is. A fully washed, single washing station coffee from the Kabiufa area of the Eastern Highlands of Papua New Guinea. Papaya, cantaloupe, molasses, cola. Arusha, Bourbon, and Typica varieties.
Honduras El Jutal (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A great coffee from a farmer well-deserving of praise. Easy to drink, complex, and sweet. A honey-processed, single farm coffee grown near the town of Belén Gualcho in Ocotepeque, Honduras. Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses. 100% Ihcafe 90 cultivar. Country: Honduras Region: Ocotepeque Town: Belén Gualcho Farm: El Jutal Farmer: Salvator Santos Martinez Altitude: 1600 meters Varieties: Ihcafe 90 Processing method: Honey process Tasting notes: Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe SO Espresso -12 oz. Pouch
The return of a legend. One of our staple offerings over the last decade, continuing to grow in complexity, clarity, and quality. A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. Champagne, apricot, nectarine, buttery. 74165 and Limu Buna 54 varieties, both heirloom. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Microregion: Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Farmers: Brothers Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff Altitude: 1950 m. Processing method: Natural processed, sun-dried on raised beds and tarps on hard ground over 18 days, with selective sorting during the first 3-4 days. Variety: 74165 and Limu Buna 54, both heirloom varieties Tasting notes: Champagne, apricot, nectarine, buttery
Nicaragua un Regalo de Dios (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our third purchase from Mr. Moncada, and our second from Un Regalo de Dios! Excited to have this coffee back in the offering list. A full natural, single farm coffee from the Nueva Segovia region in the northwest of Nicaragua. Raspberry, kiwi, orange blossom, panela. 100% small bean Pacamara variety. Country: Nicaragua Region: Nueva Segovia Town: Quisuli, Mozonte Farm: Un Regalo de Dios Farmer: Luis Alberto Balladarez Moncada Altitude: 1350-1700 m. Variety: Small bean Pacamara Processing method: Full natural, with 25-30 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Raspberry, kiwi, orange blossom, panela
Guatemala Quisache (Medium Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Fresh crop! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed, community coffee from 46 producers in the Chimaltnenango region, spanning decades of cooperation. Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn. Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor varieties. Country: Guatemala Department: Chimaltenango Village: Quisache Farmers: 46 producers, including 6 estates and 40 smallholder farms Wet mill: La Esperanza Altitude: 1533 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed with patio drying Tasting notes: Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn
Brasil Rio Brilhante Liga 6 (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
This is hopefully the beginning of more purchases from Brasil! Finally, a farm truly dedicated to quality. A single farm, medium-roast, full natural coffee from near Coromandel in Minas Gerais. Black grape, date, molasses, velvety. Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties. Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Municipality: Coromandel Farm: Rio Brilhante Farmer: Two generations of the Urban family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties Processing method: Full natural, with drying on patio. Tasting notes: Black grape, date, molasses, velvety
Colombia Asmucafe (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
A truly delicious dark-roast offering, with wonderful, comforting flavors, from a community of farms 100% owned by women! A female cooperative coffee from the Ajicito community near El Tambo in Cauca, Colombia. Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast. Colombia and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Town: Near El Tambo Cooperative: Asociación de Mujeres Agropecuarias de Uribe Farmers: 100% female smallholder members from the Ajicito community Altitude: 1850 - 1900 m. Variety: Castillo and Colombia Processing method: Fully washed, with 24 hours of “in fruit” and tank fermenting, and 8-12 days parabolic drying Tasting notes: Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast
Peru el Romerillo (Dark Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
An exceptionally sweet and complex dark roast, from a farmer with passion to match anyone. A single farm, fully washed coffee from near El Condor, in the Huabal district of Cajamarca. Milk chocolate, molasses, marzipan, raisin. Multiple varieties, including Caturra and Typica. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Huabal (El Condor) Farm: El Romerillo Farmer: Rufino Vargas Mondragon Altitude: 1900 meters Varieties: Multiple, including Caturra and Typica Processing method: Fully washed with 48 hours of dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying under tents Tasting notes: Milk chocolate, molasses, marzipan, raisin
Colombia la Primavera (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
We've purchased from Arnulfo Leguizamo's other farm (El Faldon) in the past, but this is our first purchase from La Primavera! An awesome, unique variety coffee to start our exploration of this farm. A fully washed, single farm coffee from the Huila region of Colombia. Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot. 100% Sidra variety. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near San Augustin Farm: La Primavera Farmer: Arnulfo Leguizamo Altitude: 1840 meters Variety: Sidra Processing method: Fully washed, with patio drying Tasting notes: Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot
Colombia Buena Vista (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our first coffee from both Balzac Brothers, an importer, and Cafelumbus, an exporter. What a first impression! A single farm, full natural coffee with an anaerobic twist from the lesser known Risaralda region of Colombia near Belén de Umbría. Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters. 100% Red Castillo variety. Country: Colombia Region: Risaralda Town: Belén de Umbría Farm: Buena Vista Farmer: Carlos Mario Gallego Sánchez Altitude: 1800 - 1925 m. Variety: Red Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with an anaerobic hold and sun-drying Tasting notes: Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters
Peru Lima Decaf - 12 oz. Pouch
A clean, sweet, and balanced decaf from a small, quality-focused cooperative. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the Cajamarca region of Peru. Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced. Caturra, Typica, Catimor, Mundo Novo, and Pache varieties. Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca Cooperative: Lima Coffee Farmers: Approximately 400 smallholder members Altitude: 1650 - 1800 meters Varieties: Caturra, Typica, Catimor, Mundo Novo, Pache Processing method: Fully washed Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced
Rwanda Nova Bukure (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
Our second year purchasing from Nova Coffee, just a wonderful coffee from a woman with a wonderful story. A full natural, single washing station coffee from near Bukure in Gicumbi, Northern Province of Rwanda. Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Rwanda Region: Gicumbi, Northern Province Village: Bukure Washing station: Nova Coffee Farmers: 80 total producers; a combination of members of the Dukorere Kawa women’s cooperative and independent farmers Altitude: 1800 - 2200 meters Variety: Bourbon Processing method: Full natural, with 18 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake
Sumatra Solok Radjo (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch
It isn't always easy to find fully washed coffees from Sumatra, but we had an opportunity to purchase one this year! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Jambi province of Kerinci. Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape. Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari varieties. Country: Indonesia Region: Jambi, Kerinci, Sumatra Cooperative: Solok Radjo Farmers: Approximately 500 members, with farms averaging 1-2 hectares in size Altitude: 1500-1800 m. Varieties/Cultivars: Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari Processing method: Fully washed, with raised bed drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape
COFFEE TO GO
Coffee To Go For Groups
Coffee To Go (96 oz Disposable Carton)
Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee fresh and hot for up to 2-3 hours. Choose from any of our current specialty coffee offerings...Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!
Cold Brew Toddy To Go-96 oz. (In Disposable Carton)
Warm weather shouts out for our Cold Toddy Coffee. We furnish the toddy...you furnish the ice! Our Coffee To Go Carton keeps coffee cold and fresh for up to 2-3 hours. Choose an optional Cold Cup and Condiment Package with 16 or 12 ounce cups and lids/straws and sugars!
Other Beverages To Go For Groups
Hot Chocolate To Go (In Disposable Carton)
Our Disposable Pouring Carton keeps beverages hot for up to 2-3 hours. One Line Coffee Baristas will steam Hartzler Milk and blend with our store-made Askinose Chocolate Sauce to create an amazing drink. Cup and condiment packages are available as an option!