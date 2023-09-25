Mexico San Mateo Yoloxochitlan (Light Roast) 12 oz. Pouch

$18.50 Out of stock

t's incredibly exciting to see more and more high quality washed coffees coming out of Mexico, after dealing with so much coffee leaf rust for so many years! A fully washed, community coffee from the town of San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the Cañada region of Oaxaca. Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate. Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai varieties. Country: Mexico Region: Oaxaca Town: San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the north of La Cañada Farmers: Individual households working cooperatively with Terra Coffeas Mexico Altitude: 1400-1650 m. Varieties: Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with 12-24 hour delayed pulping, 24-36 hours of wet fermentation, and 18 days of drying on patio or rooftop Tasting notes: Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate