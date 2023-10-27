One Love Cafe 486 San Mateo Avenue
Beverage
Beverages
Coffee
Cold Brew Yama Coffee
Served straight as a shot
Shot of espresso topped with hot water
Shot of espresso, equal part steamed milk. half part froth
Espresso, filled with milk, topped off with froth
Espresso, filled with milk, milk froth, topped with whip cream and sprinkles
Locally roasted fresh coffee
Brewed coffee with condensed milk
Juice
Smoothies
banana, mango, peach, yogurt, OJ
blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, apple juice
banana, mango, spinach, matcha, coconut milk
orange, banana, greek yogurt, orange juice
banana, spinach, ginger, apple juice
Pineapple and coconut milk
Tea
Food
Brunch
Fresh avocado spread with "everything" seasoning
Acai smoothie bowl topped with fresh fruit of the day
Strawberry, banana, orange, mixed berries
Flour tortilla with mexican cheese mix, topped with pico de gallo
Egg, cheese, hashbrown wrapped in a flour tortilla -add veggies or bacon
Locally baked bagels with your choice of spread
Dessert
Flatbreads
Pastries
Locally baked fresh daily
Plain or everything bagel with your choice of schmear
Sandwiches
Waffles
Served with butter, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Red velvet waffle served with butter, strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar
Azuki red bean, green tea ice cream, mochi, green tea sauce and almond
Toro waffle with ube ice cream and sauce, rainbow crunchies, coconut shavings, whipped cream