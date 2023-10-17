One Spot Bar & Cocktail Lounge 165 Merrimack St
Appetizers
Chicken Quesadilla
$17.00
Melted cheddar and jack cheese served with guacamole and sour cream with chicken
Cheese Quesadilla
$15.00
Melted cheddar and jack cheese served with guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Tenders
$15.00
Fried chicken tenders (7)
Wing It!
$15.00
Fried chicken wings with a choice of tiki style (no sauce), buffalo, or sweet chili sauce (7)
Hummus
$9.00
Hummus dip served with fried pita chips
Lebanese Cheese Rolls
$11.00
Melted mozzarella and feta cheese sticks wrapped in phyllo dough and fried to crispy perfection (5)
Sambusic
$10.00
Moon-shaped meat pies made with savory ground beef, onion filling, and then fried (5)
Fried Kibbe Balls
$12.00
Deep-fried cracked wheat balls with sautéed ground beef and onion filling (4)
Fresh Guacamole
$15.00
Onion Rings
$8.00
Calamari Fretta
$15.00
Seasoned French Fries
$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$11.00
Salads
Pizzas
