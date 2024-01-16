One01Bistro 10508 101 St NW
Food
Soup
Small Dishes
- Cucumber$7.50
House Wasabi Dressing, Cucumber, Tobiko
- Grilled Skewers (Beef)$6.00
House Peanuts Satay Sauce, 2 skewers per order
- Grilled Skewers (Pork)$5.00
House Peanuts Satay Sauce, 2 skewers per order
- Grilled Skewers (Chicken)$5.00
House Peanuts Satay Sauce, 2 skewers per order
- Fried Cauliflower$9.50
House Wasabi Sesame Dressing
- Fried Chicken Wings (6pcs)$14.50
Choice of sauces: Buffalo (Spicy), Citron Honey, Salt & Pepper(Spicy)
- Dry Rub Rib$14.00
Fried Pork Rib. House Seasoning Salt Mix
- Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken$12.00
Boneless, Fried, Basil. Serve with 3 House Sauces: Sweet Soy, Tropical Mayo, Spicy
- Japanese Loaded Fries$10.00
Curry Gravy, Cheese Fondue, Bacon Bites, Seaweed Strips, Scallion, Shichimi Powder
- French Fries$7.00
- Salt-N-Pepper Squids$15.00
Fried, Serve with 3 House Sauces: Sweet Soy, Tropical Mayo, Spicy
- Crispy Shrimp$15.00
Fried, House sauce
- Golden Tofu$7.00
Crispy Fried
- Wonton (6pcs)$9.00
Choice of Deep Fried with Sweet & Sour Sauce or Boiled with Chili Sauce
- Scallions Pancake$6.00
Seared. House Dipping Sauce
- Edamame$7.00
House Salt, Sesame Oil
- Spring Roll (4pcs)$7.00
Pork with Veggies. House Dipping Sauce
- Extra sauce$2.00
Request Extra Sauce
- Drumsticks (pcs)$3.50
Big Dishes
- Pad Thai$18.00
Rice Noodle, Bean Sprouts, Garlic, Onion, Shallot, Chopped Dried Shrimp, Peanut, Egg, Peanut, Scallions. Choice of Chicken, Pork, Beef or Shrimp $3 for 4pcs
- H.K. Dim Sum Basket$16.00
Shrimp Dumpling(2), Pork Siu Mai(3), Beef Balls(2), Sticky Rice(1)
- Bistro Beef Noodle$18.00
Stir Fried Rice Noodle, Beef, Bean Sprouts, Onion, Scallion
- Singapore Rice Noodle$18.00
Pork, Shrimp, Rice Noodle, Curry, Egg, Onion, Bell Pepper
- Chicken Yaki Udon$17.50
Stir Fried Udon noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, House Teriyaki Sauce
- Japanese Curry Udon$19.00
Curry Gravy, Potato, Carrot, Scallion, Onion, Shichimi Powder. Choice of Panko Crust Chicken Thigh or Pork Cutlet
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.50
Pork Bone Broth, Pork Belly, Soy Egg, Bamboo Shoot, Corn, Scallion
- H.K. Wonton Noodle Soup$15.00
Shrimp Wonton, Egg Noodle, Seafood Broth, Scallion, Broccoli
- Japanese Curry Donburi$19.00
Curry Gravy, Rice, Potato, Carrot, Scallion, Onion, Shichimi Powder. Choice of Panko Crust Chicken Thigh or Pork Cutlet
- MAPO Tofu Donburi (Spicy)$17.00
House Sichuan Sauce, Rice, Ground Beef, Pickled vegetable, Broccoli, Scallion
- Curry Seafood Fried Rice (Spicy)$22.00
Shrimp, Scallop, Egg, House XO Coconut Curry Sauce. Scallion.
- Bistro Premium Fried Rice$22.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop, Egg, Green Bean, Tobiko