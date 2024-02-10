One Bite Cafe 1st - Seattle 1026 Seattle
Signature Menus
Croffles
- 4 Croffles Box$32.25
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.
- Half Dozen Box$45.50
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 17% off the regular price.
- Plain Croffle$8.50
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Fresh Cream Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cream Cheese Croffle$8.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Cheddar Cheese Croffle$8.25
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Black Sesame Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
- Matcha Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with ceremonial grade matcha cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, sugar, matcha
- Fresh Strawberry Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with strawberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Strawberry
- Fresh Blueberry Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Blueberry cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Blueberry
- Mango Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with mango. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Mango
- Green Grapes Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with green grapes. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Green grapes.
- Lotus Biscoff Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Lotus biiscoff cookie and caramel drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Lotus Biscoff, Caramel
- Oreo Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Oreo cookie and chocolate drizzle. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Oreo, Chocolate
- Truffle Chocolate Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with double chocolate ganache cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, chocolate
- Taro Croffle$8.95
Signature Croissant Waffle with Taro cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Taro.
- Tiramisu Croffle$8.95
Savor the perfect blend of croissant waffle with authentic Tiramisu cream, topped with cocoa powder.
- Ice Cream Croffle$8.75
Signature Croissant Waffle with scoop of Ice Cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Ice Cream
- Red Velvet Croffle$8.95
Fluffy red velvet bread and special cream cheese cream. Halloween Edition!
- [Christmas Edition] Santa's Berry Chocolate$9.95Out of stock
Cakes
- Strawberry Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge strawberry roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, preserved strawberry jam, cake flour, sugar.
- Chocolate Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge chocolate roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, ganache chocolate, chocolate chip, cake flour, sugar.
- Mocha Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge mocha(coffee) roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, espresso, coffee, cake flour, sugar.
- Taro Roll Cake$6.75
House-made soft sponge taro roll cake. Contains: Egg, Heavy whipped cream, taro powder, cake flour, sugar.
- Matcha Roll cake$6.75
Fluffy moisture cake with ceremonial grade matcha cream.
- Signature Earl Grey Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream. Experience the subtle aroma of Earl Grey.
- Signature Black Sesame Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with fragrant house grind-roast black sesame, topped with a light, nutty black sesame cream.
- Oreo Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.
- Chocolate Ganache Cake$7.95
Moist and fluffy cake with a harmonious blend of rich ganache chocolate and cream.
- Red Velvet Cake$7.95
Indulge in the velvety and addictive Red Velvet cake. Experience the unique cocoa flavor and moistness of Red Velvet, complemented by a luscious cream.
- Taro Cake$7.95
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, Taro: Similar to purple sweet potato
- Basque Cheesecake$6.95
Originated in the Basque Country of Spain. House-made caramelized top cheesecake made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and vanilla.
- Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake$6.25
House-made Signature cheesecake. Lotus Biscoff biscuit crumbs with a smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.
- Oreo Cheesecake$6.25
House-made Signature cheesecake. Oreo cookie crumbs with a smooth Oreo cream & cream cheese.
- Tiramisu$6.55
Layers of ladyfinger biscuits soaked in espresso coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.
- OBC Cup-cakes$6.25
One Bite cafe's special cup cake.
Small Bites
- One Bite Cookie Package$3.50
Delicious bite-sized cookies
- Macaron$2.75
6 Flavors - Random 2pc Ivory: Vanilla / Brown: Caramel /Green: Pistachio / Red: Raspberry / Yellow: Lemon / Black: Chocolate
- Portuguese Egg Tart$3.25
House-made flaky crust and a creamy custard filling egg tart. Combination of a crisp exterior and a velvety, sweet custard center makes them a delightful treat for pastry lovers
Meal-Savories
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
- Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball$4.95
Delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
- Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball$4.95
Seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed. [Gluten-free]
Croffle Sandwiches / Bread
- Ham & Cheese Crosand$8.95
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles
- Egg-Potato Crosand$8.95
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles
- Tuna-Mayo Crosand$8.95
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.
- Korean Sausage Bread$6.50
Popular street food and snack in Korea. We use croissant dough with corn, mayonnaise, ketchup, parsley, mozzarella cheese and savory sausage (pork & Chicken)
Drinks
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso 2 Shots$3.25
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee
- Caffè Americano$3.25+
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with water
- Caffè Latte$4.00+
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk
- HOT Cappuccino$5.50+
Seattle local fresh medium-dark roast coffee with milk and milk foam
- Signature Korean Dolce Latte$5.75+
Signature soft and sweetened latte with condensed milk
- Signature Dalgona Caffè Latte$5.75+
Signature latte with house-made dalgona crumbs. Dalgona is a caramelized sugar wtih baking soda, similar to honey comb candy.
- Vanilla Latte$5.25+
fresh medium-dark roast coffee with vanilla syrup
- Hazelnut Latte$5.25+
fresh medium-dark roast coffee with hazelnut syrup
- Caffè Mocha$5.25+
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with chocolate mocha
- White Caffè Mocha$5.25+
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with white chocolate mocha
- Peppermint Mocha$5.50+
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with peppermint syrup and chocolate mocha
- Peppermint White Mocha$5.50+
Fresh medium-dark roast latte with peppermint and white chocolate mocha
- Caramel Macchiato$5.25+
- Butter Scotch Caramel Latte$5.50+
Seattle fresh medium-dark roast latte with butterscotch and caramel drizzle
- [NEW] Banana Caffè Latte$5.50+
Seattle fresh medium-dark roast latte with banana blended milk.
Milk Teas / Lattes
- Classic Milk Tea$5.25+
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, milk and rich black tea. [Premade with Dairy / Low Caffein]
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.25+
A delightful combination of non-dairy powder, milk and rich Jasmine tea. [Premade with Dairy / Low Caffein]
- Signature Dalgona Milk Tea$5.75+
Classic latte with house-made Korean traditional dalgona crumbs. Dalgona: Sweet and airy mixture of sugar and baking soda. Similar to honeycomb or brittle candy.
- Brown Sugar Classic$5.50+
A delightful combination of classic latte and Brown Sugar. [Premade with Dairy / Caffeinated]
- Matcha Latte$5.50+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and milk. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Brown Sugar Matcha Latte$5.75+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and brown sugar instead of regular sugar syrup. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Signature Dalgona Matcha Latte$5.95+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and dalgona crumbs (No additional sugar). [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- [New] Chocolate Tree in the Forest$5.95+
A delicious combination of chocolate and ceremonial grade matcha.
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$5.95+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and our house-made preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Mango Matcha Latte$5.95+
Made with ceremonial grade matcha and preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Low-caffein]
- Strawberry Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Truffle Choco Latte$5.50+
Rich Chocolate and cocoa powder topping Latte [Non-dairy options / Very Low-Caffeinated]
- Taro Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with taro. Taro is purple starchy root vegetable. It has a mild, slightly sweet, and nutty flavor. AKA Taro milk tea. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Honeydew Melon Latte$5.50+
A blend of creamy milk infused with refreshing sweet honeydew melon. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Brown Sugar Milk$5.25+
Brown sugar syrup with fresh milk. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Latte$4.95+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our house-made preserved strawberry jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Latte$4.95+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our preserved mango jam. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- [NEW] Banana Latte$4.95+
A blend of creamy milk infused with our banana. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
Refreshers
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.00+
Delight in the captivating essence of our Jasmine Green tea refresher. [Non-dairy / Low-Caffeinated]
- Signature Mango Jasmine Tea$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent preserved mango and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Signature Passionfruit Jasmine Tea$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent passionfruit and delicate jasmine. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Pineapple Jasmine Tea$5.50+Out of stock
Signature jasmine green tea with Pineapple. [Non-dairy / Low-caffein]
- Mango - Passion Refresher$5.50+
Taste the perfect harmony of succulent preserved mango and passion fruit. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Pineapple - Passion Refresher$5.50+Out of stock
Signature refreshing pineapple and passion fruit drink without caffein [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Black Ice Tea Lemonade$5.25+
Taste the refreshing black Ice tea lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Pink Hawaiian Lemonade$5.25+
A delightful fusion of fragrant jasmine syrup and zesty pink lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Red Strawberry Lemonade$5.25+
Savor the vibrant fusion of sun-ripened strawberries and zesty lemonade in our Red Strawberry Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-Caffeinated]
- Designer's Galaxy-Ade$6.25+
A layered sparkling pink jasmine lemonade and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated] [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Galaxy-Ade$6.25+
A layered sparkling pink lemonade, Strawberry puree and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Galaxy-Ade$6.25+
A layered sparkling pink lemonade, mango puree and butterfly pea flower extract. Watch transformation from blue to purple with lemon juice. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Green Plum-Ade$5.50+
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of Korean green plum extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Citron-Ade$5.50+
Preserved Korean Citron, also known as Yuzu with sparkling water (or water) in our refreshing Citron-ade. *[Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]*
- Grapefruit-Ade$5.50+
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of grapefruit & Jasmine extract with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Pineapple-ade$5.50+Out of stock
Experience the tangy and invigorating fusion of pineapple with sparkling water (or water). [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Pink Ocean$5.75+
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Pink Lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Blue Ocean$5.75+
Perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess. It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and Blue raspberry lemonade. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Yogurt Mango Ocean$5.75+
It has creamy richness of yogurt intertwines with the white peach extract and preserved mango. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- [New] Yuzu Hibiscus Passion Tea$6.25+
Burst of tropical bliss with our Yuzu and Hibiscus tea. Blend of citrusy yuzu, vibrant hibiscus, and passion fruit. [Non-dairy / Non-Caffeinated]
Blends / Milkshakes
- Strawberry Moon$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the Strawberry Moon, a non-dairy strawberry smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Peach Sunrise$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Peach Sunrise, a non-dairy peach smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Sunset$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Mango Sunset, a non-dairy mango smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Banana Blend$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the invigorating Strawberry Banana, a non-dairy strawberry banana smoothie made with real fruits. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- [Seasonal] Watermelon Smoothie$7.95+Out of stock
A delightful blend of real watermelon and ice. Savor the juicy sweetness of fresh watermelon in every sip, as this smoothie provides a thirst-quenching. [Non-dairy / Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Milkshake$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the refreshing & creamy Strawberry milkshake [Non-dairy Options/ Non-caffeinated]
- Peach Milkshake$7.25+
Quench your thirst with the creamy Peach milkshake made with real fruits. [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]
- Mango Milkshake$7.25+
Quench your thirst with refreshing & Creamy mango milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]
- Strawberry Banana Milkshake$7.25+
Quench your thirst with refreshing & creamy Strawberry Banana milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Non-caffeinated]
- Honeydew Melon Milkshake$6.95+
Savor the creamy and refreshing Honeydew Melon Milkshake. Blended version of Honeydew Melon Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Taro Milkshake$6.95+
Savor the creamy and sweet Taro Milkshake. Blended version of Taro Latte. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Taro-Oreo Milkshake$7.25+
Savor the creamy and Sweet Taro-Oreo Milkshake. Blended version of Taro latte with Oreo crumbs. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- Java Chip Milkshake$6.95+
Savor the creamy and Sweet java chips and mocha cream milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Caramel Biscoff Milkshake$7.25+
Savor the creamy and Sweet caramel biscoff milkshake. [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Cookie & Cream Milkshake$7.25+
Savor the creamy cookie and cream milkshake [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Strawberry Cookie milkshake$7.25+
Savor the combination of creamy cookie & cream with preserved strawberry. [Non-dairy options / Non-caffeinated]
- [New] Green Forest$7.25+
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha. [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Choco Tree Forest$7.25+
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha and chocolate & cream [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Strawberry Forest$7.25+
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha, house-made preserved strawberry and whipped cream [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
- [New] Oreo Forest$7.25+
Savor the creamy matcha blend with ceremonial grade matcha, Oreo crumbs [Non-dairy options/ Low-caffeinated]
Hot Drinks
- Citron Yuzu Tea$5.25+
Preserved citron yuzu tea. It relieve headaches, flu's, calm coughs and soothe sore throats. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]
- Grapefruit Tea$5.25+
Preserved grapefruit tea. May benefits weight loss, prevent brain diseases, lower the risk of stroke. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]
- Green Plum Tea$5.25+
Green plum extract tea. Relieve fatigue, aid digestion, and detoxify the body. [No Caffein/ Non-dairy]
- Hot Chocolate (12oz)$5.25
Hot chocolate
- Hot White Chocolate (12oz)$5.25
Hot White chocolate
Frozen Desserts
Bingsu Shaved Ice
- Strawberry Bingsu$19.95
A refreshing Korean dessert, strawberry bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh strawberries and a delightful touch of sweetness
- Mango Bingsu$19.95
A refreshing Korean dessert, mango bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh mangoes and a delightful touch of sweetness
- Oreo Bingsu$18.95
A refreshing Korean dessert, Oreo bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with Oreo cookies and a delightful touch of sweetness
- Strawberry Crunch Bingsu$19.95
A refreshing Korean dessert, strawberry crunch bingsu, finely shaved milk-based ice layered with fresh strawberries, cookie crumbs, strawberry cookie crumbs with puree and condensed milk
- Tiramisu Bingsu$19.95
A refreshing Korean dessert, tiramisu bingsu, showcases finely shaved milk-based ice layered with tiramisu cake and a delightful touch of sweetness
Gluten Free [OBC X Nuflours]
[Nuflours X OBC] 100% Gluten-free
- [GF] *Holiday Special* Gingerbread House Kit$35.00Out of stock
Our one-of-a-kind, best-selling holiday kit is back, now in new-and-improved packaging! We took the extra work out of making a gingerbread house by providing everything you need in one box, ready for you to build, decorate, and display or devour. It's a fun family tradition made easy and allergen-friendly. Buy for yourself or send as a gift. Host a decorating party, or make it virtual, and celebrate with loved ones near or far. Available for a limited time only! This product is completely plant-based (vegan!) and soy-free, and produced in a dedicated facility that is 100% free from gluten, rice, and peanuts. Includes: six (6) Gingerbread house pieces, two (2) Gingerbread people, two (2) Frosting bags, peppermint candies, and instructions.
- [GF] Classic Brownie$4.75
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Classic Brownie
- [GF] Millionaire Bar$4.95
This rich bar layers shortbread with dulce de leche and dark chocolate for a decadent treat. Gluten and rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains milk, eggs, and soy (soy lecithin)
- [GF] Lemon Bar$4.75
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Lemon Bar
- [GF] Raspberry Streusel Bar$5.25
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Raspberry streusel bar
- [GF][Vegan] Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.50
- [GF] Mushroom Spinach Gouda Quiche Slice$6.50
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Mushroom Spinach Gouda Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Bacon Potato Quiche Slice$6.50
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Bacon potato Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Jalapeño Cheddar Quiche$6.50
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free Jalapeño Cheddar Quiche. Contains: egg, dairy
- [GF] Vanilla Lemon Donut$4.50
100 % Gluten Free Nuflours' Donut
- [GF] Red Velvet Donut$4.50
100 % Gluten Free Nuflours' Donut
- [GF] [Vegan] Chocolate Mocha Donut$4.50
100 % Gluten Free Nuflours' Donut
- [GF] Pumpkin Maple Donut$4.50
100 % Gluten Free Nuflours' Donut
- [GF] Eclair$6.75
Choux pastry filled with whipped cream and finished with a chocolate glaze. Deliciously decadent. Gluten and rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility.
- [GF] Carrot Cake$7.75
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square carrot cake
- [GF] Chocolate Pistachio Cake$7.75
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square chocolate pistachio cake
- [GF] Vegan Raspberry Chocolate cake$7.75
Certified 100% Gluten-free/ Peanut-free / Rice-free square vegan raspberry chocolate cake.
- [GF] Classic Cheesecake$7.75Out of stock
- [GF] Tiramisu$8.25
Our gluten free twist on the classic dessert. Delicate sponge cake layered with whipped filling and dusted with cocoa.
- [GF] Banana Coconut Muffin$5.25
Banana muffin with shredded coconut, and topped with toasted shredded coconut for a flavorful classic muffin. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Blueberry Yogurt Muffin$5.25
The tartness of blueberries, the tang of yogurt, and the sweetness of a brown sugar streusel topping. Gluten free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs and Milk
- [GF] Pumpkin Pecan Muffin$5.25
Moist pumpkin paired with pecan chunks make for a perfect breakfast accompaniment. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Zucchini Cardamon Muffin$5.25
Start your day off right with this moist and fragrant muffin, loaded with fresh zucchini and a hint of savory cardamom. Gluten and dairy free, soy free, rice free, produced in a peanut-free facility. Contains Eggs
- [GF] Apple Pie 4"$7.25Out of stock
Be the hero of your Thanksgiving gathering by bringing the pie! Our old-fashioned apple pie is just like your mom makes, but with fresh, organic local apples and no scary ingredients. Gluten-free, soy-free, rice-free, produced in a peanut-free facility.
- [GF] Vegan gingerbread cookies (2pcs)$8.00
- [GF] Sugar cookie mix$8.50
- [GF] Brownie mix$8.50
- [GF] Chocolate fudge cake$7.75
- [GF] Peppermint Chocolate Yoyo$12.50
- [GF] Peppermint Brownie$5.25
- [GF] Hand Pie$5.25
Nuflours gluten-free hand pies