Onefold Union Station
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Burrito$15.49
Organic handmade flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, asadero cheese, duck fat fried potatoes, housemade pork green chili choice of: tender belly™ bacon (maple or habanero), chorizo, sausage smothered add $2
- Bacon Fried Rice$15.49
Tenderbelly™ bacon (maple or habanero), 2 sunny duck fat fried eggs*, garlic, scallions, chili oil, organic tamari soy sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk offoodborne illness
- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$15.49
Organic handmade tortilla with olive oil, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, refried black beans, asadero cheese, housemade vegetarian green chili vegan option: sub eggs for scrambled tofu and no cheese smothered add $2
- Chinese Sausage Fried Rice$15.49
Lap Chong sausage, 2 *fried eggs, scallions, garlic, chili oil, organic tamari soy sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry,seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk offoodborne illness
- Loco Moco$15.99
2 Hamburger patties, 2 fried eggs, with mushroom gravy served over a bed of jasmine rice
- Breakfast Tacos$15.49
Organic handmade flour tortillas, grilled mozzarella cheese, duck fat fried shredded potatoes, eggs, fresh salsaschoice of: tender belly™ bacon (maple or habanero), chorizo or sausage
- Simple Breakfast$15.49
2 fried *eggs, duck fat fried russet potatoes, (sweet potatoes $1.99) choice of:tender belly™ bacon (habanero or maple) or polidori breakfast sausage keto option: altius farms brassica salad mix, no potatoes (add $2.99)*consuming raw or undercooked meats,
- Crepe$14.99
Fresh seasonal berries, honey noosa, and organic amber maple syrup
- Frittata$15.49
Fresh leeks, 4 eggs, Tillamook cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, altius farms brassica side salad with lemon vinaigrettechoice of: tender belly bacon, chorizo or sausage
- Huevos Rancheros$15.49
Organic handmade flour tortillas or corn tortillas 2 sunny duck fat fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, refried beans, housemade green chili (pork or vegetarian (gf)) choice of: tenderbelly™ bacon (maple or habanero), chorizo or sausage
- Croissant Sandwich$15.49
Fresh la belle bakery croissant,2 sunny fried eggs, Tillamook cheddarchoice of:tender belly bacon or polidori sausagewith potatoes, fresh berries, or altius farms brassica mix salad
- Congee$15.49
Savory rice porridge with chicken & duck broth, duck confit, poached egg, scallions, salted ginger, and chili oil
- Chilaquiles$15.49
Housemade tortilla chips, eggs, consume, green chili, pico de gallo, asedero, and cotija cheese
- Breakfast Quesadilla$15.49
Organic handmade flour tortilla, eggs, potatoes, mozzarella side of housemade pork green chili choice of: tenderbelly™ bacon (maple or habanero), chorizo or sausage
Lunch
- Enchiladas De Mole$15.49
Slow cooked marinated chickenwrapped with In-house handmade corn tortillas,smothered in Oaxaca mole sauce (contains peanuts) topped with queso fresco and white onions
- Carne Asada Bowl$16.99
Carne asada, pico de gallo, re-fried black beans, rice, guacamole, fried jalapeño, asadero cheese, and fresh housemade tortilla on side
- Duck Fried Rice$15.49
Duck confit, bok chow, scrambled eggs, garlic, ginger, scallions, chili oil, and organic tamari soy sauce
- Tacos Consome$15.49
Slow braised barbacoa wrapped in thick housemade corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, and with consomme dipping jus on the side
- Barbacoa Chicken Bowl$14.99
Boneless chicken legs slow roasted in chilis, onion and garlic with rice and asadero cheese. Tortilla on side
- Chinese Roasted Duck Noodle Soup$15.49
housemade duck bone broth with star anise, ginger, scallions, roasted duck, charred bok choy, fresh mushrooms, and chinese wheat noodles
- Carnitas Tacos$15.49
pork carnitas, pickled onions, cabbage slaw with onion & cilantro, chile seco mayo, avocado salsa, and queso fresco. served on 3 house made corn tortillas.
- Pozole$15.49
traditional mexican stew with carnitas or chicken, hominy, chili peppers, cabbage, radishes, onions, avocado, and lime. choice of red or green pozole. choice of house-made carnitas or barbacoa chicken. choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Sides
- Fresh Fruit$3.99
Seasonal berries
- Croissant$4.00
- Brassica Side Salad Mix$6.00
Altius farms brassica mix with 100% pure olive oil and lemon vinaigrette
- Russet Potatoes$4.00
Duck fat fried russet potatoes
- Sweet Potatoes$5.00
Duck fat fried sweet potatoes
- Side of Sausage$5.00
Two polidori sausage patties
- Side of Bacon$5.00
Two tender belly bacon slices
- Side Order Pork Green Chili$3.00
Housemade pork green chili
- Fresh Tortilla$3.00
Handmade flour tortilla, fresh pressed per order
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Middle State coffee roasters Guatemala doggery cold brew concentrate blended with sweet condensed milk poured over ice
- Japanese Iced Coffee$3.25
Middle state coffee roasters Landspeed Raro Ethiopian single origin
- House Coffee$3.75
12 oz. Middle State coffee roasters. Single-origin
- House Coffee | Large$4.25
16 oz. Middle state coffee roasters. Single-origin
- Bottomless Coffee$5.49
- Hot Tea$3.49
Espresso/Specialty
- Cappuccino$4.49
- Lavender Oat Milk Latte$6.50
- Maple Nut Pie$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00+
middle state espresso, house made vanilla syrup, and your choice of milk.
- Latte$5.50+
middle state espresso and your choice of milk
- Americano$4.50
- Cortado$4.75
Equal parts middle state espresso and your choice of milk
- Mocha Latte$6.00+
Middle state espresso, Ghirardelli chocolate, whipped cream, choice of milk
- Chagaccino$6.00+
‘Renude’ chaga mix, espresso, choice of milk. Recommended: iced with oat milk. flavor profile: smooth, nutty, chocolaty, mocha-like. chaga: “the diamond of the forest”... an apoptogenic mushroom for stress, inflammation, immunity, energy, endurance, and cognition.
- Chaga Matcha Latte$7.00+
Meiko Matcha, renude ‘chaga’, oat or whole milk, hot or iced
- Snickerdoodle Latte$6.00+
- Matcha Latte$6.00+
Matchaeologist Meiko ceremonial grade Matcha and your choice of milk.
- Chai Latte$3.95+
Sherpa chai and your choice of milk
- Dirty Chai$6.50
Sherpa chai, middle state espresso, and your choice of milk
- Double Espresso$4.50
Cocktails
- Gin & Juice$10.50
Fresh squeezed Valencia oranges, and Jones family gin
- Bourbon Vietnamese Iced Coffee$10.50
Vietnamese iced coffee, Leopold bros. Bourbon
- Mimosa Carafe$29.00
Full bottle of opera prima brut and freshly squeezed orange juice
- Mimosa$9.50
Fresh squeezed Valencia oranges, Arte latino cava
- Bloody Mary$10.50
The real dill bloody Mary and Breckenridge vodka
- Vodka Soda$9.00
Breckenridge vodka, Topo Chico, and lemon or lime
- Bloody Maria$10.50
The real dill bloody Mary, and Mi Campo tequila
- Screwdriver$10.50
Fresh squeezed Valencia oranges, and Breckenridge vodka
- Tequila Sunrise$10.50
Corralejo Blanco, fresh squeezed oranges, and grenadine
- Espresso Martini$13.00
Middle State espresso, Breckenridge vodka, and Ironton kaladi coffee liqueur
- Champagne$8.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Bourbon Milk Punch$12.00
- Elderflower Rose 75$13.00
Empress Elderflower and Rose Gin, fresh lemon juice, and simple. topped with champagne brut and an orange twist.
- Winter Mule$12.00
Drinks
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$5.00+
Valencia oranges, squeezed fresh to order
- Mexican Coke$3.50
- Milk$3.00
- Topo Chico$3.00
16 oz
- Bone Broth$6.00+
in-house duck bone broth, spring onions, ginger, star anise
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Rowdy Mermaid$4.50
Sparkling immunity tonic with powerhouse adaptogens, refreshing botanicals, and luscious fruits. Local. Caffeine Free
- Spiced Apple Cider$5.00+
Local, spiced hot apple cider topped with house-made maple whipped cream and cinnamon
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
Ghirardelli dark chocolate, whipped cream, and your choice of milk
- Matcha Orange Juice$7.00
Matchaeologist Meiko matcha & fresh squeezed orange juice
- Mexican Sprite$3.50
- Fresh Whole Coconut$6.99
1 fresh, whole coconut. served with a straw and a spoon to enjoy both the fresh coconut water and coconut meat.
- Berries & Cream Italian Soda$6.00
topo chico, raspberry, organic cream, fresh berries