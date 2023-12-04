One House Bistro 2468 San Ramon Valley Blvd
Beverages
Non-Alcoholic
Iced Teas
White Wine
Red Wine
Dinner
Small Plates
- Pot Stickers$10.00
Steamed chicken and vegetables pot stickers, house soy sauce, scallions, crispy onion.
- Crab Rangoon$13.00
Wild caught crab meat, cream cheese, ginger, garlic and scallions in wonton skin, house cherry sauce.
- Tamarind$13.00
Deep-fried Jumbo Prawns wrapped with crispy noodles or Fried Tofu, house sweet and sour tamarind sauce.
- Vegetable Egg Roll$9.00
Fried vegetables egg rolls, house sweet chili sauce.
- Samosa$14.00
Sautéed vegetables in yellow curry wrapped with pastry puff, served with cucumber salad.
- Ahi Tuna Tower$18.00
Wild Ahi Tuna*, avocado, mango, sweet soy, mixed sesame seeds, scallions, crispy onion, fried wontons.
- Fresh Rolls$8.00
Organic salad, vermicelli noodles, carrots, cucumber and cilantro wrapped in rice paper, house coconut peanut sauce.
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
Seared wild caught tuna*, mixed sesame seeds, light soy, scallion.
- Fried Tofu$9.00
Crispy Tofu and sweet chili sauce.
Soups
Salad
- Rainbow Bowl$18.00
Salmon*, seaweed salad, sweet corn, avocado, cherry tomato, purple cabbage, cucumber, carrot, organic salad, crispy wonton, sweet soy.
- House Salad$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken, mango, organic salad, cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, carrots, house coconut peanut sauce.
- Spicy Thai Salmon$17.00
Salmon*, cilantro, scallion, red onion, crispy onion, lime dressing.
- Beet Salad$15.00
Golden and red beets, arugula, candied nuts, dried cranberries, house vinaigrette, goat cheese.
- Apple's Sea Bass$26.00
Deep-fried Sea Bass, shredded apples, red onion, candied nuts, cilantro, scallion, lime dressing.
Side Orders
Rice Plates
Spaghettis
- Red Coconut Sauce Spaghetti
Creamy red coconut sauce, carrots, parsley, mini peppers.
- Yellow Coconut Sauce Spaghetti
Creamy yellow coconut sauce, carrots, parsley, mini peppers
- Green Coconut Sauce Spaghetti
Creamy green coconut sauce, carrots, parsley, mini peppers.
- Basil Sauce Spaghetti
Basil, house soy sauce, mini peppers, roasted chilies.
- Tom Yum Sauce Spaghetti
Mushroom, creamy sour spicy sauce, kaffir lime leaves, roasted chilies, sliced lemon
Curries
Meat & Seafood
- Tiger in the Jungle$40.00
Medium Rare Rib Eye* served with spicy sauce, crispy onion, organic salad
- One House Platter$35.00
Fried Tempura prawns, BBQ pork, veggie egg roll, chicken meat balls, sliver noodles, salad, cucumber, basil, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon, fish sauce, chili garlic time sauce.
- Crispy Snapper$25.00
Deep fried whole snapper fish, medium spicy lime, salad, rice
- Basil Rib Eye$40.00
Rib Eye, basil, mini peppers, onions, medium chili house soy sauce, rice
- Wild Cod$25.00
Seared Wild Cod*, asparagus, broccoli, carrot, purple cabbage, avocado, yellow curry sauce, rice.
- Basil Jumbo Prawns$18.00